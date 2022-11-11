Martin Freeman has been making the rounds to promote Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but has also been taking the time to discuss his character, Everett Ross, and his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His next appearance is set to come in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion alongside Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

Freeman will reprise his role as Ross, the CIA agent with ties to Wakanda, following his latest appearance in Ryan Coogler's Wakanda Forever and has been discussing the differences in how the projects have felt to him. "It feels pretty different to stuff I’ve seen," said Freeman. "It does feel like a little departure. Yeah, it does – in ways that I wouldn’t be that able to describe. Again, I’ve not seen it. I’ve not even read all of it. The bits I’ve read do feel different, I guess: Because of the nature of television, you can luxuriate in things a little bit more. That storytelling process is just elongated. So you have got more time to get those knotty problems out, which is the beauty of television at the moment."

Speaking to Digital Spy, Freeman added that he thought the tone of the show was "pretty dark". "It was a bit murky, actually. A bit murky," he added. "Quite labyrinthine in terms of storytelling, and the amount of people crossing over with each other." He continued, on his character, by saying "I go wherever they tell me to go. You know what I mean? I’m a bit like Ross in that way. I’m just an agent who goes over there or over there."

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Martin Freeman Discusses His Role as an Ally

"I just like playing him," he said. "I like playing him in whatever kind of situations they want to put him in because he does bits of action and bits of espionage and bits of thinky-talky things, but also bits of running around. He’s generally, we hope, on the side of good, but it’s always quite ambiguous. It’s ambiguous. And I enjoy that because I think life is ambiguous."

Wakanda Forever sees the return of Coogler as director, while Freeman joins fellow returning actors Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke as well as MCU newcomers Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, and Tenoch Huerta Mejía. The plot of Wakanda Forever revolves around the loss of King T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman), while introducing a new iteration of the King's alter ego, the Black Panther, while Wakanda wards off the threat of the underwater nemesis, Namor.

Secret Invasion streams next year on Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Wakanda Forever, which opens today, down below.