Director George A. Romero is most remembered for his series of zombie movies that kicked off with Night of the Living Dead, but what most audiences don't know is that the acclaimed indie-horror filmmaker dabbled in vampires as well. In fact, 1977's Martin is a Romero-helmed vampire movie filled to the brim with his trademark sense of cynicism, atmosphere, and even some nasty violent bits. It's not exactly a vampire movie in the way that you might expect, though. Instead, Martin mostly plays out like a slow-burn psychological horror movie, one that is meant to leave audiences guessing whether the titular character actually even is a vampire. One thing that we know for sure though is that Martin is one of Romero's best -- a truly underrated gem in his filmography that deserves more attention.

By the late 70s, Romero had been working in the independent film stratosphere for the better part of a decade. Of course, his career kicked off with 1968's massive horror hit, Night of the Living Dead. The zombie classic was made on an extremely low budget and raked in a ridiculous amount of money at the box office, making Romero a massive name in the world of genre filmmaking overnight. More than anything, he gave life to the zombie subgenre that would forever reshape the way we told their undead stories. Few people have had as great of an impact on a genre as Romero did on horror, but he would end up taking a break from those types of movies for a few years. He dipped his toes in the romantic-comedy world with 1971's There's Always Vanilla and then dabbled in witchcraft-centric dramas with 1973's Season of the Witch. After this brief period away, Romero would return to full-on horror with another 1973 film, The Crazies, as well as 1975's lost-and-recently-discovered The Amusement Park.

George Romero's Fascinating Take on Vampires

After first revolutionizing and popularizing zombies, Romero took a jab at another kind of monster -- the vampire. The film follows a young man named Martin (John Amplas) who believes that he is a vampire, while also trying to lead a low-key life in Pittsburgh as he lives with his hostile cousin, Tateh Cuda (Lincoln Maazel). It's an unconventional vampire film, stripping away most of the creature's most identifiable traits in favor of telling a bleak and confusing story. At times, Martin and the people that surround him seem sure of his state as one of these creatures, but other times, things aren't so clear. The only person to stay on his case is Cuda, a man who sets grave and serious boundaries for Martin's acts of bloodlust. He is permanently banned from killing anyone in Pittsburgh, and, if he does, Cuda threatens to kill him with no reservations. This film follows Martin as he makes trips out of the city to find his prey or wanders around the city in between kills.

Martin is a movie that is all about the loneliness found in being a vampire. Because of his condition, he doesn't have any close friends, and the relationships that he does have are almost entirely damaged because of it. Almost everyone who knows Martin has a tarnished view of him. He is forced into taking many solitary trips out of town, where he stalks, finds, and murders his victims. By the end of the movie, after having almost built up a sense of connection with a few people, he's left behind by his friends who aim to start a new life elsewhere. He's told that they'll never forget him, to which he reassures them that they will. Martin doesn't live an exciting and fulfilling life as a vampire; this is a lone venture.

The question also stands whether Martin is a vampire in the first place. Besides drinking the blood of his victims, there's hardly anything vampiric about him. He doesn't even suck the blood from those that he kills. Typically, he drugs them, uses razors, cuts open their arms, and drinks their blood that way. Martin doesn't have fangs. He doesn't turn into a bat. He definitely doesn't have a Transylvanian accent. He's honestly ... kind of just a serial killer? A lot of the time, when he's going in for a kill, Romero quickly cuts to these beautiful black-and-white shots that present a sort of idealized, romantic vampire view of the crime that he's about to commit. Then, we cut to what's actually happening, which always turns out to be much less glamorous. His kills are sloppy, drawn out, and brutal -- the total opposite of what a normal vampire typically can pull off.

This confusing lead is what makes the movie so interesting in the first place. If Martin were undoubtedly a vampire, this might be the most uneventful movie in the entire subgenre. It's the fact that we don't know for certain that makes every scene so interesting. You're always left wondering if you're just watching some loner wander around Pittsburgh aimlessly until he ends up murdering his next victim ... or if he's an ancient vampire who has lived through centuries, watching the people that he knows pass him by. This uncertainty is also what makes the film's ending all the more tragic. Did Martin ever stand a chance of being saved, or is he forever destined for a life of pain?

'Martin' is One of Romero's Most Grounded Movies

Martin fits in perfectly with the rest of Romero's low-budget indie movies. Like loads of his other pre-80s releases, Martin almost has a documentary-like look to it because of the way it's shot and edited. Every frame is given the chance to breathe as long as it needs, and barely any rapid cutting is implemented at all. Romero gives his actors plenty of room to make their characters feel lived in and real by locking the camera on them for long periods. Everyone talks about how Spielberg uses long takes, but our boy Romero knew how to use them too. At times, the film can try your patience with stretches of the movie that feel aimless, but by and large, this reality-based approach only makes the story more haunting. And while Martin is largely a grounded, depressing take on vampire lore, it does feature some pretty neat special effects done by makeup legend Tom Savini, who also plays a role in the film.

While it's not one of Romero's most famous movies, Martin is absolutely one of his most fascinating. By telling a story of a vampire in this grounded and cynical way, Romero crafted an interesting, worthwhile reinvention of the classic monster. It's no gore-fest like one of his Dead movies, nor is it one of his more accessible ventures into studio filmmaking, but by his own account, it is his most personal and favorite movie. So if you're looking to patch up some blind spots in your Romero filmography knowledge, Martin might be the perfect fit for you.