The Big Picture Cobra Kai star Martin Kove has debuted his comic book series Prodigal Son at New York Comic Con 2022, with the help of his son Jesse Kove.

The Koves are working towards adapting Prodigal Son into a television series, with real interest already being generated despite the ongoing industry strikes.

Prodigal Son is a four-part comic series that follows a 12-year-old boy seeking revenge for his murdered family, teaming up with a ruthless outlaw along the way.

Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, best known for portraying karate sensei John Kreese in the Karate Kid franchise, is taking the leap into comics. During New York Comic Con 2022, Kove, with the help of his son Jesse Kove, debuted his comic book series Prodigal Son, bringing readers the first of four issues. Since its initial debut, the Koves have been working towards a greater launch for the series via an ongoing Kickstarter campaign. Prodigal Son still has a little ways to go before it's fully released, but the Koves are already looking ahead.

During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the Koves revealed that they are working towards adapting Prodigal Son into a television series (not to be confused with short-lived FOX series). Jesse shared that while the Kickstarter will primarily help garner support for the comic, he and Martin want to go even farther, using the fan base they establish to see where else they could take the story — including turning it into a show.

"But the next phase I think would be seeing what else it can turn into, like we were talking about a series, you know, the next phase of where 'Prodigal Son' will go. It's also like my dad's love letter to the western, and the west. It's something that obviously he loves and if we can do a series as well as the comic books, I think my dad could leave this planet knowing that he did that, that he did justice with this."

A 'Prodigal Son' Adaptation Is Already Generating Interest

Prodigal Son isn't near any solid development stages as a show — in part because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes — but Jesse said that "there's real interest in turning this into a series. We're not just blowing smoke here. There's some real interest. Obviously what's happening now in the industry, we can't really go forward at the moment, but there's a lot of interest, and we're really excited about that." Both Koves also noted that the comic book format for Prodigal Son works in their favor, if only to help people visualize what a potential TV series would look like. Additionally, Martin revealed that he and Don Handfield co-wrote the comic scripts "with the intention to make them like movies, like a series where you have the opportunity to make things more sophisticated..."

Prodigal Son is a four-part comic book series that follows a 12-year-old boy who teams up with a ruthless outlaw to avenge his family after they were murdered in cold blood. Meanwhile, the outlaw has his own vendetta against the gang. As the pair trek across the desert to gain their revenge, the boy begins to wonder who's truly a threat: the gang or the outlaw. Martin and Handfield co-created the series that was also co-written and lettered by Clay Adams. It features art from Alper Geçgel and Sercan Sarikaya. The Kickstarter campaign is still live and runs until October 19 at 4 p.m. ET.

Check out the Prodigal Son Kickstarter trailer below: