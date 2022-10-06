Cobra Kai fans are probably curious to know what is going to happen to series villain John Kreese after the stunt he pulled in the Season 5 finale. While we wait for an official word on Season 6, NYCC attendees will be happy to know they’ll be able to talk to Kreese in person: Series star Martin Kove will be at the event and a lucky few will be able to stand face to face with him and say "strike first, strike hard, no mercy." Kove selected NYCC as the stage to launch his new project: A comic book he created along with Thunder Comics, titled Prodigal Son.

The comic book centers around a teenage boy who teams up with an outlaw to seek revenge. Kove co-created the story with Don Handfield (co-creator and EP of Knightfall, writer of Amazing Stories). Comic book fans will also know Handfield as the co-creator of Eternus, the hit comic book series also penned by Anstaszja Davis and motion capture master Andy Serkis. The official synopsis reads:

“Prodigal Son” is an action-packed story that revolves around a twelve-year-old boy who teams up with the meanest outlaw in the Old West to exact revenge on the gang that murdered his family in cold blood. The outlaw has his own reasons for wanting the gang dead, and as they pursue the killers deeper into the desert, the boy must decide who’s the greater threat to his soul—the merciless gang or the outlaw who saved him.

In order to celebrate the launch of Prodigal Son, Thunder & Scout Comics are releasing at NYCC a (very limited) variant cover which presents the comic book art in Red Dead Redemption-like style – so both comics and video game fans have a lot to look forward to. The video game variant cover was designed by Stephen Bliss, former lead senior artist at Rockstar Games.

Kove will be signing Prodigal Son copies with the company of… well, his prodigal son Jesse Kove, as well as co-writers Handfield and Clay Adams (writer of Red X-Mas, voice actor in Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and cover artist Stephen Bliss. They will also be signing a limited edition Cobra Kai print, all of this at the Thunder/Scout NYCC booth (#2737) on Saturday, October 8th, from 12-2 and 3-5 P.M. Wristbands to reserve a space in line go on sale this Thursday. Comics can be pre-ordered here.

You can check out the cover of Prodigal Son below:

