The Big Picture Cobra Kai's Martin Kove aims to bring readers a different type of hero with his comic book series Prodigal Son, emphasizing its unique art style and more visceral feeling compared to Marvel and DC.

Prodigal Son debuted at New York Comic Con in 2022, selling 2,000 copies and currently running a Kickstarter campaign for a March 2024 release.

The Koves are excited about using Kickstarter to build up a fanbase and hope to adapt Prodigal Son for television, with interest already swirling around the project.

For many decades, Marvel and DC have been the dominating companies when it comes to any and all things superheroes, each with their own slate of iconic heroes and villains. In recent years, most media audiences associate with superheroes come from the constant flow of movies and television on both sides. Within the genre, non-Marvel and DC properties find a way to stand out, but Cobra Kai's Martin Kove wants to take things a step further, bringing readers a different type of hero.

Recently, Martin and his son Jesse Kove spoke with Collider's Perri Nemiroff about their comic book series Prodigal Son, in which Jesse makes an appearance along with Martin. The four part series is a revenge story centered on a 12-year-old boy and a gunslinging outlaw. Though it doesn't fall within the superhero category, Martin brought up Marvel and DC, sharing how Prodigal Son stands out from the comic book giants. He emphasizes the comic's art style, saying he wanted something detailed that would create a more visceral feeling. Martin also compared Prodigal Son's art style to an old French comic book.

"We've done all the scripts, all the issues, the literature for all the issues, and the artwork is what's different than the 'Prodigal Son' that you saw. This is a more broad scope in the art. I wanted something like Mobius did for an old comic book out of France called 'The Adventures of Lieutenant Blueberry,' and I wanted really detailed art where you can feel Monument Valley, you can feel the grit of the west on the faces of these characters. I wanted to make a little movie of this and, you know, we're getting it done ultimately as a series, but the bottom line is I wanted the kids to feel something from these comic books that they don't get from Marvel or DC."

The Koves Have High Hopes for 'Prodigal Son'

Image via Thunder Comics

Prodigal Son #1 debuted at New York Comic Con in 2022, with the Koves selling 2,000 copies during the event. Currently, the Kickstarter campaign is still ongoing for the final version of the comic, which is aiming for a March 2024 release. The Koves expressed their excitement for using the platform to garner support to the comic, noting how it's a great way for them to build up a fanbase and let readers be a part of the process in some way. Additionally, they shared that they hope to adapt the comic for television, with interest already swirling for that as well.

The Prodigal Son #1 Kickstarter campaign runs until October 19 at 4 p.m. ET. Watch the campaign trailer below: