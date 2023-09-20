The Big Picture Prodigal Son, a comic book series by Martin Kove, takes a fresh and unique approach to the western genre, aiming to stand out from the repetitive and predictable nature of many western stories.

The series offers an in-depth study of a 60-year-old outlaw and a 12-year-old boy seeking revenge, exploring complex themes of morality and the importance of expressing emotions.

Martin Kove wants to challenge traditional expectations of the outlaw character by showcasing their vulnerability and ability to feel emotions, while also highlighting the growth and transformation of both the outlaw and the young protagonist.

It's no secret that Cobra Kai's Martin Kove is massive fan of westerns and holds a solid understanding of the genre. So, it comes as no surprise that his forthcoming comic book series, Prodigal Son, is a western. The four-part series follows a 12-year-old boy whose family is murdered in cold blood by a ruthless gang. To get revenge, he teams up with an older gunslinging outlaw who has his own vendetta against the gang. While the story holds similarities to those that have come before it, Kove wants his western to stand out from the crowd.

Recently, Martin and his son Jesse Kove, who stars in Prodigal Son, spoke with Collider's Perri Nemiroff about the comic series. During the interview, Martin detailed what makes his western stand apart from what audiences are already so used to seeing. He noted that people have become more sophisticated in how they consume westerns, "with the kids that can watch a movie for 20 minutes, and they know what’s gonna happen by the end." The predictable nature of many westerns adds a layer of difficulty in coming up with something fresh for audiences, "because everybody had seen all of them and they were quite repetitive. They weren’t new. The stories weren’t new."

However, Martin is up for the task of creating something fresh in the western genre, sharing how Prodigal Son takes a different approach. He wanted to bring a story that offers up a hero that appeals to kids and one that offers duality: "So now you’ve got an in-depth study of a 60-year-old monster, a gunfighter who led himself down the path of evil for the wrong reasons, and you’ve got a 12-year-old naive child who just wants revenge and has to learn that it’s not really fruitful. And how you do that so that kids would adhere to that – because we don’t have any heroes for these kids today, and we’ve got to make sure they understand through our comic book and our TV series that it’s admirable to have this moral fiber of a tough guy, but it’s just as admirable to cry when you have to cry."

Martin Kove Wants to Evoke Deeper Feelings

Image via Thunder Comics

Kove continued by reiterating that he wants to bring out a different side of the outlaw, going beyond the surface what most people might typically associate the character with, like being a character who is only tough, for instance. He wants to draw a connection between the outlaw and the young boy that may not be immediately noticeable: "I always use the adage 'cry at supermarket openings.' It’s really okay to do both and that’s what I’m struggling for, is to bring that out, so kids get that moral fiber and exchange it with a man who you think is set in his ways but have nothing to do with children and causes and feelings. From the beginning, he’s out there trying to kill Jesse. From the beginning, they’re both out there, and the maturation process changes that, so that’s what I’m shooting for."

To support Prodigal Son #1, visit the Kickstarter campaign page, running until October 19 at 4 p.m. ET. Watch the campaign trailer below: