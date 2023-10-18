The Big Picture Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star Martin Kove is using his passion for Westerns to bring you an original Western comic called Prodigal Son.

With the Prodigal Son Kickstarter campaign about to wind down, Collider is giving away five sets of 8x10 photos and Prodigal Son comics signed by Martin Kove and Jesse Kove.

Learn more about Prodigal Son and enter to win a signed comic in this article!

In celebration of the final day of Prodigal Son’s very successful Kickstarter campaign, Collider is giving one Martin Kove and Jesse Kove autographed comic and an 8x10 photo to five lucky winners!

You’re likely very familiar with Martin Kove’s work in The Karate Kid and on Cobra Kai, and if you’ve watched or read even a single interview with him, you also probably know that he’s a massive Western fan. He has appeared in a few Westerns over the years, but right now he’s focused on a personal passion project within the genre — an original comic book.

Co-created with Don Handfield, co-written and lettered by Clay Adams, and featuring art by Alper Geçgel and Sercan Sarikaya, Kove’s comic, Prodigal Son, is described as “high octane western action with heart.” The story sees a 12-year-old boy orphaned by a Grey Devils Gang massacre. Heartbroken and also enraged, he seeks out someone with a similar distaste for the Grey Devils who might be able to help him wipe out the gang once and for all, the mysterious Man in Black.

Image via Thunder Comics

During a recent interview with the Koves about the comic, and also about the status of their TV series adaptation, Martin Kove stressed what makes Prodigal Son stand out from other Westerns and why he’s confident it’ll deliver a different kind of hero for kids today:

“The audience is so sophisticated now in the genre that was deemed very difficult to make movies for because everybody had seen all of them, and they were quite repetitive. They weren't new. The stories weren't new. So now you've got an in-depth study of a 60-year-old monster, a gunfighter who led himself down the path of evil for the wrong reasons, and you've got a 12-year-old naive child who just wants revenge and has to learn that it's not really fruitful. And how you do that so that kids would adhere to that – because we don't have any heroes for these kids today, and we've got to make sure they understand through our comic book and our TV series that it's admirable to have this moral fiber of a tough guy, but it's just as admirable to cry when you have to cry.”

Image via Thunder Comics

How to Win a Signed ‘Prodigal Son’ Comic

Want one of our five signed comics and 8x10 combos? It’s super easy to enter to win! To get your own Prodigal Son comic signed by Martin and Jesse Kove, simply click on this link and fill out the form. Over the weekend, we’ll randomly select five winners from all the entries.

If you’d rather not take your chances and guarantee yourself a signed comic, they’re available for just 24 more hours via the Prodigal Son Kickstarter campaign. There’s also a slew of other rewards you can sign up for ranging from variant covers to having yourself drawn in the Prodigal Son comic as a non-speaking crowd member! Get all of the details on the campaign right here.

And if you’re looking for even more information on Prodigal Son and what the Koves have cooking for the series version of the story, check out our recent interview.