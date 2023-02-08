What was already slated to be an ensemble film is only growing more star-studded. The upcoming animated feature film Sneaks had already been announced to feature a voice cast with a lot of star power, with names attached like Laurence Fishburne and Macy Gray, but Variety now is reporting that the film has added even more big names. Anthony Mackie, Martin Lawrence, Chloe Bailey, and more have joined the cast.

Sneaks comes from The Princess and the Frog and Treasure Planet writer Rob Edwards, who will write and direct the film. The film will follow Ty, “a misguided designer sneaker”, who has only ever lived in the comfort of his shoebox, but that is all about to change. When Ty’s sister gets stolen by a shady shoe collector (Fishburne), he must set out on an adventure that will take him across New York City in order to save her. The journey leads Ty to meet new friends, a “sole-mate”, and learn more about himself and the world around him than he ever thought.

The nature of Mackie, Lawrence, and Bailey’s roles in the film has yet to be announced. But their names being attached are enough to excite fans. Sneaks has turned into quite the ensemble cast with a lot of talent joining. If Mackie, Lawrence, and Bailey weren’t big enough names, it was also announced today that Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo, Keith David, Sam Jay, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Coi Leray, Kiana Ledé, Jonathan Kite, Amari McCoy, and Olympic skateboarders Sky Brown and Rayssa Leal have also joined the voice cast. But that isn’t all that the Sneaks has to offer, the already announced voice cast includes Fishburne, Gray, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee, and NBA star Chris Paul.

Who Is Working On The Film?

While Edwards has a star-studded cast for the film, he has brought in just as much talent behind the scenes. The film will feature Grammy-winning artist Mustard as the executive music producer while Bobbito Garcia, documentarian and sneaker personality, has been brought on to serve as a cultural advisor. Additionally, producers on the film include Fishburne, Helen Sugland, Len Hartman, and Gil Cloyd. Meanwhile, Quavo, Meko Yohannes, Robyn Klein, and Jeremy Ross all serve as executive producers. On top of that, RTG Features, a basketball-focused production company, will executive produce the film alongside Waffle Iron Entertainment, the production company from global shoe brand Nike.

