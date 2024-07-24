Renowned for his flawless comedic performances, Martin Lawrence became one of the leading actors of the 1990s following his 1987 debut. Before his acting career took off, Lawrence utilized his funny bone to thrive as a stand-up comedian, performing on shows in Washington, D.C. He also joined the Improv Comedy Club, where he further honed his skills. After getting scouted by Columbia Pictures Television executives during his time on Star Search, Lawrence began his acting career as Maurice Warfield on the sitcom What's Happening Now!!

Subsequently, he got his breakthrough, appearing in career-defining projects such as Do the Right Thing, the Big Momma's House franchise, House Party, and its sequel, House Party 2. Lawrence was propelled to international prominence through his iconic role in the Bad Boys film series. After over three decades in the industry, the Frankfurt-born actor has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. While Lawrence has numerous rewatchable movies, the following entries stand out from the cache.

10 'House Party' (1990)

Directed by Reginald Hudlin

House Party is one of the early notable film projects that brought Lawrence to the big screen. He portrayed Bilal in the American comedy film just after his 1989 breakout role as Cee in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing. Starring the hip-hop duo Kid 'n Play Christopher "Kid" Reid and Christopher "Play" Martin in their film debut, House Party chronicles the wildest night of high school friends as their party of the year gets out of control. Lawrence also reprized his role in the 1991 sequel, House Party 2.

Grossing over $26 million at the box office, the film attained cult classic status and has been preserved in the United States National Film Registry. While he played a supporting role in the critically acclaimed film, Lawrence's witty one-liners and unique talent added major comedic relief to the House Party films. His overall performance as a standout cast member contributes to the film's rewatchability.

9 'Big Momma's House' (2000)

Directed by Raja Gosnell

Lawrence has a knack for captivating audiences with physical comedy, and he pulled all the stops in his Big Momma's House performance. He appeared in the crime comedy film as FBI agent Malcolm Turner who goes undercover as Hattie Mae 'Big Momma' Pierce to find an escaped convict and his loot. His perfect portrayal of a grandma brought Lawrence's hilarious antics to the fore. As such, the film is always worth an extra watch. Big Momma's House also stars Nia Long as Sherry Pierce, Paul Giamatti as Agent Jonathan "John" Maxwell, Terrence Howard as Lester Vesco, and Anthony Anderson as Nolan.

Big Momma's House garnered mostly negative reviews but became a commercial success, grossing over $174 million at the box office. The success inspired a franchise that spawned two sequels - Big Momma's House 2 (2006) and Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) with Lawrence reprising his role. He also doubled as executive producer for the first two films. Lawrence's iconic performance in the 2000 film earned him major nominations, including the MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance and the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor.

8 'Wild Hogs' (2007)

Directed by Walt Becker

Lawrence's depiction of Bobby Davis in Wild Hogs is one of the reasons the comedy film is considered a light-hearted and entertaining piece. Wild Hogs follows four middle-aged men in search of some fun to escape their routine lives in a Cincinnati suburb. Their road trip as a motorcycle club, the Wild Hogs, takes viewers on an adventurous ride through different cities.

Wild Hogs also stars John Travolta as Woody Stevens, Tim Allen as Dr. Doug Madsen, and William H. Macy as Dudley Frank. While it was critically panned, receiving a low %14 score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was a massive commercial success, ranking #1 in box office sales with $39.7 million on its opening weekend. Subsequently, Wild Hogs became a blockbuster, ultimately pulling in $253.6 million worldwide against its $60 million budget.

7 'Nothing to Lose' (1997)

Directed by Steve Oedekerk