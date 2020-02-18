‘Three Billboards’ Director Martin McDonagh to Reteam with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for Next Movie

Update: Deadline reports that McDonagh’s next movie will star his In Bruges leads Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, which makes me very happy, not only because I speculated correctly, but because those actors are clearly great together. Deadline also adds the filming will be this summer, so there’s certainly a chance the movie could be ready by this year’s festival season.

Original story follows below.

Martin McDonagh had a breakthrough year with 2017’s Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. The controversial movie ended up picking up Oscars for Best Actress (Frances McDormand) and Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell) along with being nominated for Best Picture. Now the In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths writer-director is planning his next project, and Variety reports that it will be backed by Searchlight Pictures and Film4.

Per Variety, “The movie follows two lifelong pals on a remote Irish isle. At an impasse, one abruptly ends the friendship, resulting in alarming consequences for both.” Given the Irish setting, I can’t help but wonder if McDonagh will reunite with Colin Farrell, who starred in In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths. Then again, maybe McDonagh will reunite with Brendan Gleeson, who was also in In Bruges and starred in The Guard and Calvary from Martin’s brother John Michael McDonagh.

Although I understand the controversy surrounding Three Billboards, I think it’s a terrific little movie about the futility of justice and the difficulty of mercy. But that being said, I also really enjoyed In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths, so I’m board for whatever Martin McDonagh wants to do next. Filming is expected to begin this year, and I’m curious if it will be ready by festival season or if Searchlight will want to hold it until fall of 2021.

