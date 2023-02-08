Between In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Gleeson and Martin McDonagh are steadily making a name for themselves as one of the best actor-director duos in Irish cinema (beaten only by McDonagh and his other frequent accomplice, Colin Farrell). However, these are not the only collaborations the two have enjoyed, with their first taking the form of a criminally underrated short called Six Shooter. Released in 2004, the film marked McDonagh’s entry into the magical world of moviemaking following a prosperous (and ongoing) career as one of the great living playwrights, and its success helped introduce his distinctive brand of absurdist comedy and heartbreaking drama to a new audience. Despite a lack of mainstream appeal (an unfortunate problem shorts have always had to contend with), it received widespread acclaim from critics and earned McDonagh the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film, springboarding him to Hollywood stardom. As is often the case with debuts, Six Shooter lacks a certain degree of polish, but it’s a worthy start to McDonagh’s new career that highlights why he and Gleeson are such a formidable team.

'Six Shooter' Has Martin McDonagh's Signature Tone

In typical McDonagh fashion, the dour nature of Six Shooter’s plot seems completely at odds with the humorous way that it’s presented, but he does a commendable job balancing both parts to create an experience that will be immediately recognizable for fans of his later work. The film wastes no time establishing this unique mood, with the severity of its opening moments where Donnelly (Gleeson) is informed of his wife’s death being undercut by some dry back-and-forth between him and the doctor concerning another person who has recently died (“Her son shot her poor head off,” says the doctor. “Is she alive or dead?” Donnelly responds). Following this, the film shifts to Donnelly’s train ride home where everyone onboard seems to have been struck by their own tragedy. By the time he arrives at his destination, the body count of this macabre tale has increased to levels that such a short runtime should make impossible, but McDonagh packs more than enough comedy into the proceedings to stop things from getting too miserable. The resulting film will have viewers in a constant state of confusion about what the appropriate reaction should be, laughing and crying in equal measure while feeling bad about both. Business as usual for a McDonagh film, then.

It’s always a thrilling adventure to return to a successful filmmaker’s humble beginnings. The triumph of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin have solidified McDonagh’s films as major contenders during the annual awards season, and his unconventional mix of tones has earned him a passionate fanbase akin to the Coen Brothers. In this regard, it’s easy to look back on Six Shooter as an elaborate proof of concept. It runs for just 27 minutes, but McDonagh finds time to hit every point on his creative checklist: a story that mixes realism and absurdism, morally dubious characters who are always engaging and often relatable, themes of guilt and existentialism, an overwhelming amount of black comedy that makes its explorations of the human psyche more approachable – all concepts that he would spend the next twenty years iterating. Six Shooter doesn’t do any of them with the same grace as his later projects, but few directors leave the starting gate with a masterpiece already in their hands, and the film’s retroactive form as an early draft makes it increasingly fascinating to return to.

But being the weakest entry in McDonagh’s filmography is still an accolade most directors could only dream of, and it’s impressive how much he got right on his first attempt. His flair for witty dialogue that transforms even mundane scenarios into comedy gold remains as compelling as always, and his willingness to let actors interpret the material as they see fit proves endlessly rewarding. McDonagh has never been a loud director, but he doesn’t have to be, and it’s this hands-off approach that has allowed his actors to deliver some of their finest work. A scene between Donnelly and a cashier (played by Gleeson’s real-life son, Domhnall Gleeson) is an excellent example of this, with a basic shot-reverse-shot structure creating the ideal playground for talented actors to do their thing without obtrusive filmmaking getting in their way. It helps that the entire script appears to have been edited within an inch of its life, giving the film a quick but never rushed pace that sees every second being put to good use. Jumping forward even a single minute can be a troublesome endeavor on stage, but a film’s ability to manipulate time is one of its defining aspects, and McDonagh is relishing this newfound freedom.

McDonagh Gives Us Multi-Dimensional and Complex Characters

Of all the people Donnelly encounters, it’s the unnamed kid (Rúaidhrí Conroy) he ends up sitting opposite from who leaves the biggest impact. Mind you, it’s not like Donnelly has much of a choice in the matter – the kid opens his mouth like there’s a high-powered motor attached to it, and he never seems to grasp the simple idea that no one wants to talk to him no matter how many times that sentiment is explicitly stated. His habit of descending into nihilistic rants filled with enough questionable humor to give even the most offensive comedians a run for their money quickly earns him the ire of the other passengers, but it's not like he doesn’t have good cause to feel like this. We eventually learn that his mother was murdered yesterday, a revelation that forces the audience to re-evaluate someone they’ll have already dismissed as a wannabe edge lord with dire social skills. There are further twists related to his backstory that won’t be detailed here, but collectively, they demonstrate McDonagh’s gift for taking characters people could easily mistake as one-dimensional and turning them into fully realized creations.

The interplay between Donnelly and the kid is where Six Shooter is at its strongest. The restrained nature of Gleeson’s performance is the perfect counterbalance for Conroy’s manic delivery that sees him barreling through his lines at the speed of light, and it’s within this crossroad of subtlety and garishness that the film’s dark comedy shines the brightest. The idea of a recently widowed man who wants nothing more than to get home being forced to spend a train journey with a hyperactive young man who’s insistent on telling him a story about an exploding cow is amusing all by itself, but it’s the nonchalant way Gleeson reacts to everything that elevates it to new heights. But the most surprising part of their relationship is how it develops beyond simple triviality, with meaningless chatter about jockeys and hundred-year-old celebrities eventually giving way to heartfelt conversations about grief and the nature of life. These characters may appear to exist at opposing ends of the personality spectrum, but in reality, they’re more alike than first impressions may suggest, and this moment of understanding that passes between them just before Six Shooter reaches its bloody conclusion is a blunt reminder that McDonagh's films are far more than just irreverent comedies.

'Six Shooter' Provided the Foundations for McDonagh's Entire Career

Returning to that earlier point about Six Shooter having the air of a first draft, it’s curious just how many of its echoes can be felt across his filmography. The idea of an older, wiser man being partnered with someone who’s still ignorant of how the world works (and who’s essentially his younger counterpart) feels similar to the mentor-student partnership between Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in In Bruges, while the exploration of grief and the lingering effects it has on both individuals and the wider community is very much a precursor to Three Billboards. Even individual characters feel like test subjects, with the unnamed kid – a troubled loner whose unassuming exterior masks a shocking level of depth – feeling like an early version of Barry Keoghan’s Dominic from The Banshees of Inisherin. The consequence of this is Six Shooter turning more and more into an enthralling game of "spot the foreshadowing" with every passing year, and while some might criticize McDonagh for his unwillingness to expand beyond this comfort zone, it’s fascinating to see the levels of refinement he puts these components through to achieve their desired form.

However, this also puts Six Shooter in the unfortunate position of having to be compared to some very highly regarded films that did these elements significantly better. The mix between comedy and drama isn’t quite as perfect as viewers will be accustomed to, and neither are the nuanced examinations of difficult subjects that elevated him above the competition. And yet, despite feeling like a work in progress that somehow got a public release, Six Shooter is definitely worth a watch. McDonagh’s knack for writing clever dialogue remains as stellar as usual, and the film’s unorthodox (but successful) take on sensitive topics gives it a tone comparable to little else. Throw in some word-perfect performances by Gleeson and Conroy and you have a recipe that any self-described cinephile should experience. Six Shooter might not have the elegance of McDonagh’s later films, but with a filmography as strong as his, that’s not the criticism it may appear to be.