The Big Picture Martin Mull, comedy icon and Emmy nominee, passed away at 80.

Mull was known for roles in Clue, Jingle All the Way, and TV shows like Arrested Development, Roseanne, and Veep.

Daughter Maggie Mull announced his death on Instagram, attributing it to a long illness.

Multi-talented comedy icon and Emmy nominee Martin Mull, best known for his offbeat humor in classics like Clue and Jingle All the Way, died on Thursday. He was revered not just for his silver screen efforts, but for a vast array of television appearances that brought laughter aplenty, from Arrested Development to Roseanne and Veep. He died at the age of 80, his daughter Maggie Mull announced, writing on Instagram on Friday "I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness.”

Mull's career stems way back to the mid to late 1970s when he first broke onto the scene with a recurring role in the satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman which then led to his own short-lived yet beloved spinoff Fernwood 2 Night with co-star and frequent collaborator Fred Willard. Both shows proved his comedy chops on the small screen and paved a very long road for him on television with roles big and small. The 1990s were especially fruitful for Mull, as he'd enjoy lengthy stints as principal Willard Kraft aboard Sabrina the Teenage Witch and as the boss and friend of Roseanne Barr on her eponymous sitcom.

In the middle of his television rise, Mull began to hit his stride in Hollywood with a string of features from the 1980s onwards. Among his most prominent titles was Mr. Mom opposite Michael Keaton, Jingle All the Way with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Mrs. Doubtfire led by the great Robin Williams. Many viewers may recognize him, however, from the beloved adaptation of the mystery game Clue, where he played Colonel Mustard with his signature droll humor. Though his television presence was arguably more prolific, the role in the black comedy classic remains a defining one for his career.

Mull Remained a TV Mainstay Until His Death

Close

The turn of the century didn't slow down Mull one bit in terms of his television pursuits, as he continued to score guest appearances on Psych, Brooklyn-Nine-Nine, and NCIS: Los Angeles among other things, along with some memorable lengthier roles. He'd become a mainstay alongside other comedians like Jim Gaffigan and, of course, Ellen Degeneres on The Ellen Show, later joined Charlie Day's The Cool Kids with Leslie Jordan, David Alan Grier, and Vicki Lawrence, and spent some time on Netflix's The Ranch. Despite such a prolific career, his first and only Emmy nomination came for a spot on Veep as political aide Bob Bradley. One of his most impactful roles in recent memory, however, was on Arrested Development where he recurred as the incompetent, disguise-loving inspector Gene Parmesan, last appearing on the show in 2019 in its final season.

Mull's last television role came last year with Season 2 of Apple TV+'s murder mystery series The Afterparty. It capped off a career that was filled with comedy, music, art, and so much more that has made him a beloved figure for many in and outside the industry. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.