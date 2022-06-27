Following the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Tisha Campbell spoke about the likelihood of a reboot of the hit '90s sitcom Martin. She also discussed her part in it should it materialize.

At the award show, Campbell took to the stage along with her Martin co-star, Carl Anthony Payne II to present an award. Speaking to ET afterward, Campbell revealed that the chances of a reboot would prove difficult given that the show’s cast is missing Tommy Ford who played Tommy Strawn in the sitcom. Ford passed away in 2016 at the age of 52. Here are Campbell’s comments in full:

"Tommy is not with us so that's a little hard to say. It really is too hard. We would miss him so much. Well never say never, like Martin [Lawrence] says -- but it's just too hard to see ourselves without him."

Ford had played the calm and leveled-headed best friend to Martin Lawrence for the entire run of the sitcom which aired from 1992 to 1997.

Image via FOX

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Reveal ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s 4-Hour Cut Was "Batsh*t Crazy"

It’s been 25 years since the cast of Martin lit up screens with the famed sitcom and recently, they were able to have a reunion on BET+ Martin: The Reunion. The reunion had the original living room of Martin and Gina (played by Lawrence and Campbell) from the sitcom recreated. Campbell described being on the recreated set as being “nostalgic” saying, "It was really surreal, it was very nostalgic. The first thing I looked at was the color of the cabinets because they got that right -- and the refrigerator!"

Campbell’s comments at the BET Awards would not be the first time a cast member has cast doubts on the viability of a Martin reboot and this is not without cause. Last year while appearing on the Tamron Hall Show, Campbell and another Martin co-star, Tichina Arnold who played Pam, Gina’s best friend fielded questions about the possibility of a reboot. Arnold confirmed that it was something that they would have wanted to happen. The actress then added that Campbell had floated the idea of an animation of the show then added, "But I would say a show can never ever be rebooted without the original cast." She went on to say that the show would never be the same and “And some things are best left alone.”

Campbell has a new project that is set to premiere on July 26. She will be appearing in Uncoupled, a new sitcom that also has Neil Patrick Harris as part of the cast.