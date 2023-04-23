It is the mid-1980s. New Hollywood is a thing of the past. Franchise blockbusters dominate movie theaters. The King of Comedy was a major commercial and critical flop. Paramount Pictures canceled the production of The Last Temptation of Christ over the weariness of public outrage. For Martin Scorsese, all of this turmoil has the feeling of a nightmare. As a filmmaker prone to be drawn to the darkest subconscious of humanity, Scorsese was determined to use this reset period of his professional career to realize these manic, Kafkaesque sensations. As the perennial New York filmmaker, this extensive nightmare would be complete when his hometown setting was no longer a place of comfort and familiarity. Enter, After Hours, the most exotic, harsh, and purgatorial depiction of the city of New York the director has ever put to screen.

What Is Martin Scorsese's 'After Hours' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Martin Scorsese's 1985 After Hours, with a script from Joseph Minion, tracks a tumultuous night for a yuppie word processor, Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne), in the trendy Manhattan neighborhood of SoHo. After meeting a woman named Marcy (Rosanna Arquette) at a coffee shop, he heads down to SoHo for a date and is unexpectedly thwarted into a chaotic whirlwind of misfortune and misunderstanding. In the film's introductory scenes, Paul is shown to be tired of his mundane cubicle office job and plain lifestyle. The highest form of thrill he can grant himself is re-reading a Henry Miller novel inside a coffee shop.

The lifelessness in Paul's eyes during these early scenes considers the future nightmarish events that transpire as desirable in his subconscious. He may have been that desperate for a thrill all along, but even his literal desires could not have imagined that he would lose his taxi fare in the wind, be shortchanged for subway fare, witness his potential date commit suicide via overdose, be mistaken as the neighborhood burglar, and be trapped inside a paper mache sculpture.

RELATED: Every Martin Scorsese Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The Eeriness of New York City in 'After Hours'

Image via Warner Bros.

After Hours is a companion piece to Taxi Driver with its visual direction of the daunting streets of New York. Where the urban dystopia of Taxi Driver is on the verge of deteriorating into mayhem (from the film's point of view of Travis Bickle), After Hours' portrait of the city sparks an eerie sentiment. The empty overnight streets and alleyways of SoHo belong inside dreams. These uncanny shots, captured by longtime Scorsese collaborator in his first film with the director, Michael Ballhaus, of empty downtown blocks could be packaged within a YouTube video compilation of liminal spaces, especially when they are accompanied by an ominous Howard Shore score.

Within dreams, jarring imagery will materialize that is not fantastical, but still bizarre enough to only occur in these states of deep sleep. Take, for example, the Mister Softee ice cream truck rolling down the street with a searchlight, as a neighborhood watch scouts the area for Paul, now suspected as the thief breaking into apartments. Scorsese's presentation of the underbelly of New York evokes the aura of classic film noir — a fitting vibe considering the plot follows an ordinary protagonist who is caught up in a never-ending cycle of tribulations. Dreams often find the main characters representing the dreamer stuck in a labyrinth between the same recurring places, and this is true of Paul's simple goal of returning home. He whips around various sources of brief hospitality throughout, from Marcy's apartment, a dive bar, a diner, and Club Berlin, a punk rock bar.

The Perverse Sexual Undertones in 'After Hours'

Image via Warner Bros.

The temptations and fears of sex are critical underlying components of many dreams. It is also an element that Scorsese tackles through the psychological duality of men and their relationship with intimacy. In After Hours, Paul's encounters with various blonde women during his unlucky night represent the worst dreams of a Scorsese protagonist or any sexually repressed person for that matter. While he sits in Marcy's bedroom, a couple engaging in intercourse across the street appears through the window in the corner of his eye. The shot is displayed from the angle of Paul's head, further supplementing the implications of his subconscious. Paul is turned off by the scars and burn marks on Marcy, but on the flip side, he is drawn to sadomasochism, from the open sexuality of Marcy's roommate, Kiki (Linda Fiorentino), and being entrapped in a paper mache sculpture at the end of the film by June (Verna Bloom) to evade from the neighborhood watch mob.

This duality of sexual inclinations is characterized in the film metaphorically and spiritually as it primarily would in a feverish dream. The lingering threat of castration is frequently employed through such symbolic allusions as mousetraps clamping shut when Julie (Teri Garr) attempts to seduce Paul (this moment being a grade-A example of the brilliance of Thelma Schoonmaker's editing), an image of cartoon graffiti showing a shark biting a penis, and when bouncers at Club Berlin forcefully try to shave his head into a Mohawk. Scorsese has found great success in examining the sacred and the profane in life and our psychology, and when this conflict is exploited with a feverish dream-like sensation, the tension is elevated.

'After Hours' Captures Scorsese's Thoughts on Crime & Punishment

Growing up in Little Italy, Manhattan, Scorsese directs After Hours with an alluring mystery surrounding SoHo. His unfamiliarity with the neighborhood, relative to the raw, documentary-like portrait of his place of origin in Mean Streets, complements the nightmarish view of SoHo. The section in Lower Manhattan is known for its trendy variety of upscale boutiques and art galleries. Paul comes into contact with an eccentric cast of characters who may not properly portray the general population of the area, but are flavored with a heightened sense of peculiarity that makes them feel aligned with the neighborhood. The residents of SoHo are expressive of an eccentric taste in art, as seen with the craft of designing paperweights and paper mache sculptures.

While sitting in the diner, Marcy recounts an anecdote about a former lover of hers who was a fan of The Wizard of Oz, so much so that he would shout "Surrender, Dorothy!" at the end of sex. In the wild dream version of a Scorsese movie, references to timeless classics are infused with a perverse twist. The environment is so foreign to Paul that he runs into a break in proper communication with many of the people he interacts with. As his night is reaching the nadir of misery, he is comforted by the hospitality of Gail (Catherine O'Hara), but when he describes the string of setbacks he has faced, she laughs hysterically at his misfortune. The bouncer at Club Berlin failed to comprehend that Paul wanted to enter the establishment, despite his anxiousness to see if Kiki was inside.

For cinephiles passionate about the work of Martin Scorsese, as is expected, one would like to imagine that After Hours is a clean transfer of one of the director's kooky, feverish nightmares. The allegorical framing of the film's Kafkaesque narrative as a state of purgatory is inseparable. The biblical implications are rounded out when Paul, amid a hectic chase from the neighborhood watch, gets on his knees and looks up at the sky like Jesus at the end of The Last Temptation of Christ, yelling "What do you want from me? What have I done? I'm just a word processor for Christ’s sake!" Audiences are left to ponder, has Paul committed any sins? If he has, is the punishment he is receiving at the helm of a higher power? Has his suffering gone too far? Even though After Hours is the furthest Scorsese has ever delved into screwball comedy, viewers can sense the harrowing dread from the director through the hellish whirlpool that Paul spirals into. The city is as mean as any of the filmmaker's past and future depictions of wiseguys. It only seems natural that Scorsese, accounting for his professional struggles at the time, would be conjuring these nightmares about a man with benign intentions being trapped in a hazardous maze with no light at the end of the tunnel.