When thinking of the crime genre, one name comes to mind instantly: Martin Scorsese. The revered filmmaker's name has become synonymous with the genre, leading many to believe his filmography is solely focused on it. However, Scorse is among Hollywood's most prolific directors, experimenting with numerous genres, including romance and historical epics.

In fact, historical movies are prominent in Scorsese's filmography. Whether taking place in Judea or New York City, Scorsese has helmed some of the most iconic and acclaimed epics in modern history, from biopics like The Aviator to sweeping fantasy adventures like Hugo.

7 'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

Willem Dafoe stars as Jesus Christ in Scorsese's 1988 historical epic The Last Temptation of Christ. The film presents a fictionalized portrayal of Jesus' life, presenting his doubts and struggles against fear and numerous temptations and culminating with his death on the cross. Harvey Keitel, Barbara Hershey, and David Bowie also star in supporting roles.

Decried upon its release by numerous religious groups, The Last Temptation of Christ is less concerned with the historicity of Jesus' life and more with the spiritual dilemmas surrounding his story. The impassioned performance from Dafoe heightens Scorsese's exploration of faith, and while it's incapable of earning its 163-minute length, it remains one of the director's most intriguing and thought-provoking efforts.

6 'Kundun' (1997)

The epic historical biopic Kundun tells the story of the 14th Dalai Lama from infancy into adulthood. Recognized as the 14th incarnation of the Budha of Compassion, the Dalai Lama travels to Tibet, where he begins a lengthy spiritual preparation.

Kundun places Scorsese's religious ruminations front and center, telling an episodic and winding story that finds the director at his most unfocused. The film is among Scorsese's most underrated and ambitious projects, an exercise in spirituality that comes from the deepest corners of the director's mind and, dare it be said, his soul. Kundun is a film of faith and devotion, a truly unique entry into Scorsese's long and revered filmography.

5 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio star opposite Cameron Diaz in Scorsese's historical drama Gangs of New York. The plot depicts Irish immigrant Amsterdam Valon's quest for revenge against his father's killer, William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting, a powerful anti-immigrant gang member in 1863's New York.

Although far from Scorsese's best, Gangs of New York is a powerful depiction of a pivotal moment in New York's history. Propelled to new heights by a commanding performance from the mighty Daniel Day-Lewis, Gangs of New York is a sprawling and uneven but equally electrifying historical film with flashes of Scorse operating at the peak of his abilities. And although the film raises many worthwhile questions, it's not entirely equipped to answer them.

4 'The Aviator' (2004)

Scorsese and DiCaprio reteamed for the 2004 historical biopic The Aviator about the life of eccentric millionaire Howard Hughes. The film chronicles his rise in the aviation world, his incursion into the film industry, and his romantic affairs with iconic stars like Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner.

The Aviator is among Scorsese's most confident outings as a director. Paired with a committed tour de force performance from DiCaprio, Scorsese depicts a complex film, stylish and self-assured on the outside but erratic and restless on the inside, much like its tragic subject. Recreating the Golden Age of Hollywood with near-blind reverence, The Aviator is a triumph of poignant content and spectacle that ranks among Scorsese's finest pictures of the 21st century.

3 'Hugo' (2011)

Hugo is the most un-Scorsese film in Scorsese's filmography. Asa Butterfield stars as the eponymous character, a young orphan living at the Gare Montparnasse in 1930s Paris. Joined by a clever girl, the granddaughter of an embittered merchant, Hugo embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries of the automaton left to him by his deceased father.

Charming, magical, and enthralling, Hugo is among Scorsese's greatest cinematic achievements. An ode to the magic of cinema, Hugo is Scorsese at his most honest and warm, delivering an enchanting tale of innocence and imagination that defies genres and characterizations. With rich production values, an unforgettable score, and some of Scorsese's most stunning imagery, Hugo is a mighty triumph in the filmmaker's resumé.

2 'Silence' (2016)

Academy Award nominees Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, and Liam Neeson star in Scorsese's 2016 historical religious drama Silence. The film concerns two Jesuit priests and missionaries who travel to Feudal Japan to locate their missing mentor and spread Christianity.

Possibly Scorsese's most underrated film of the new millennium, Silence is among the director's greatest triumphs. Religion once again plays a crucial role in the story, with Scorsese's quest for answers leading him down an emotionally powerful path with no clear answers but a rewarding journey nonetheless. Featuring gripping work from its trio of absurdly talented actors, Silence is a poignant and occasionally jarring cinematic experience that confirms Scorsese as a once-in-a-generation talent capable of evoking intense emotions through his distinctive visual language.

1 'The Age of Innocence' (1993)

Daniel Day-Lewis co-stars opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder in Scorsese's 1993 historical romance The Age of Innocence. Adapted from Edith Warton's seminal 1920 novel, the film tells the story of Newland Archer, a wealthy New York City lawyer who forms a romantic connection to the infamous Countess Olenska, cousin to his virginal and beloved fiancé, May.

Scorsese considers The Age of Innocence his most brutal movie. Emotionally and psychologically violent, the film explores the cutthroat world of New York high society through a pair of career-best performances from Day-Lewis and Pfeiffer. Aided by Scorsese's unusually restrained approach, The Age of Innocence is a rich and luscious period piece, with an ending so bleak and haunting that it ranks among Scorsese's most aggressive and unforgettable.

