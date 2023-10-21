With a directing career that goes back 60 years now, and dozens of feature films, shorts, and documentaries made in that time, the achievements of Martin Scorsese have been well-documented and highly praised. He's undeniably earned the right to be called one of the all-time greats in the filmmaking world, with his movies and his love of cinema as a whole being inspirational. He's also been unhindered by age, releasing several great movies throughout the 2010s and continuing his hot streak into the 2020s, with the acclaimed 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Of all the things he's directed, it tends to be the short films and documentaries that go overlooked, perhaps because they're not as widely distributed and don't tend to get theatrical runs. Still, exploring the shorts Scorsese's made - both at the start of his career and more recently - can be very rewarding for fans of his who might've seen all his big movies already, with some of his best short films/documentaries ranked below.

10 'The Audition' (2015)

Image via Melco Crown Entertainment

Of the numerous collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, The Audition tends to get overlooked. It is, after all, a short film... sort of. It's also a 16-minute-long advertisement for (and produced by) Melco Resorts & Entertainment, which runs various resorts with attached entertainment and casino facilities, mostly across Asia and parts of Europe.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese's Best Cameos, Ranked

The plot is barebones and serves as an excuse to show various locales, with the story here being about DiCaprio and Robert De Niro competing for a part in a Scorsese film. The director plays himself, and Brad Pitt's in the short, too. It's star-studded for an advertisement, that's for sure, but even by marketing standards, it's a little lazy beyond the novelty factor of seeing numerous big names together.

9 'Made in Milan' (1990)

1990 was a big year for Martin Scorsese, as it saw the release of one of his best-known movies: the dynamic and exciting crime film Goodfellas. The year also saw the release of a short documentary Scorsese directed called Made in Milan, which qualifies as a short film because it clocks in at just under 30 minutes.

The central subject of Made in Milan is fashion designer Giorgio Armani, with Scorsese capturing interesting-looking locales while Armani speaks about events from his life, and the film later shows some behind-the-scenes footage of a fashion show. It doesn't quite have the time to go in-depth, but it's an interesting surface-level look at the life of Giorgio Armani, and is probably worth a watch for those interested in fashion.

8 'What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?' (1963)

What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This? is significant for being the first short film Martin Scorsese ever made, with it being released when he was still in his early 20s. It's a student film, but when the "student" in question is someone who ends up having the kind of legacy Scorsese had, the short's not going to disappear into the ether like most student films.

The black-and-white visuals and the grounded story here would define Scorsese's feature film debut as well: the 1967 movie Who's That Knocking at My Door. What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This? is more comedic, though, and a decently funny insight into the mind of a man who overthinks everything, with the short overall being strong for student film standards.

7 'Martin Scorsese’s Quarantine Short Film' (2020)

Martin Scorsese's short films don't get much simpler, shorter, or more self-explanatory than Martin Scorsese's Quarantine Short Film. In the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the BBC contacted Scorsese to get his insight into isolation and how his life had been shaped by things grinding to a halt.

RELATED: Every Martin Scorsese Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The short runs for just a few minutes, and has Scorsese discuss delays in production (presumably for Killers of the Flower Moon), the classic films that have been on his mind, and his outlook toward what was then an uncertain future. Even being so brief, it's still interesting to hear Scorsese talk about anything, really (he's made talking about movies for hours on end riveting in the past, after all).

6 'The Big Shave' (1967)

The Big Shave is an uncomfortable and quite grisly short film that shows Martin Scorsese could've become a renowned figure within the horror genre, had he continued down this path. This short only runs for about six minutes, doesn't have any dialogue, and centers on a young man who shaves too much and too vigorously, with bloody results.

That's all there is to The Big Shave, at least on the surface. It finds horror in turning an everyday activity into a scene of carnage and mayhem. It's simple enough that it's interpretable in different ways, with the idea of it relating to the Vietnam War being an especially popular reading.

5 'It’s Not Just You, Murray!' (1964)

Though it's more classifiable as a comedy short than one revolving around crime, the latter elements are present in It's Not Just You, Murray!, making this 1964 short film arguably Scorsese's first gangster-related story. Those expecting Goodfellas or Casino will of course be disappointed, but this is very good for its time, and can also be seen as a significant step up from What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This? the previous year.

It centers on a middle-aged gangster who recounts his life to the viewer and seems oblivious to how his associates don't seem to like him, which is where much of the comedy comes in. It's a film that doesn't entirely know how to end, but much of it's very entertaining and creative and demonstrated clear potential for the then-22-year-old Scorsese.

4 'Bad' (1987)

During the 1980s, Michael Jackson was everywhere and dominated both the radio and MTV. His music videos were monumentally popular as short films much of the time, with Thriller - directed by John Landis - perhaps being his best. But the music video for Bad was also pretty iconic, and had a big-name director behind it, too: Martin Scorsese.

RELATED: The Best Martin Scorsese Villains, Ranked

It has something of a narrative revolving around gangs of youths and low-level crime, with things exploding into a big dance number eventually. It's all well-executed and has a little of that signature Scorsese style, even if the music and the extended dance sequence are ultimately the main attractions here (it is Jackson's song, after all).

3 'The Neighborhood' (2001)

At just six minutes, The Neighborhood is too brief to be up there with the best documentaries Martin Scorsese's made, but it's remarkably interesting and moving for the short time it lasts. It follows Scorsese taking his youngest daughter (who he now sometimes makes TikToks with, 20+ years later), to various places around the neighborhood where he grew up.

He likens certain locales and memories to moments in his filmography, and also gets a chance to discuss how his familiarity with New York City helped in making the then-upcoming 2002 film Gangs of New York. The Neighborhood was one small part of a larger event/film called The Concert for New York City, done as a charity event following the September 11 attacks, and is worth watching for those wanting some more insight into Scorsese's past and his creative process.

2 'The Key to Reserva' (2007)

Like The Audition, The Key to Reserva does end up revealing itself as a piece of marketing, in this instance for Freixenet champagne. However, unlike The Audition, it's got a clever set-up and a more engaging execution, wrapping a mockumentary story and a short sequence paying homage to Alfred Hitchcock all within one 10-minute-long advertisement/short film.

It's about Scorsese (playing himself here) trying to recreate a film that was purportedly planned but then scrapped by Hitchcock. The build-up is funny, and then the sequence itself is surprisingly good as a homage to one of the all-time great directors, with Scorsese really going above and beyond, making The Key to Reserva a surprisingly impressive advertisement.

1 'Italianamerican' (1974)

Image via Criterion

Martin Scorsese often cast his parents - Catherine and Charles Scorsese - in small roles throughout his films, and in 1974, he also made a documentary about them. This was called Italianamerican, and at 40 minutes long, it's close to feature-length by some definitions... though if it's allowed to be counted as a short film for present purposes, it's arguably Scorsese's best short.

It's a personal and endearing tribute from Scorsese to his parents, with the pair talking about their past living in New York City, as well as about their ancestors/relatives in Sicily. Italianamerican is simple and sweet, and given its brevity and emotional impact, it's certainly worth seeking out for any Martin Scorsese fan who's yet to see it.

NEXT: Every Ari Aster Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best