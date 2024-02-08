The Big Picture Award-winning artist Amazing Améziane is creating a graphic novel that chronicles Martin Scorsese's life and career.

The graphic novel will take a first-person approach but is fictional, providing an intimate perspective for the reader.

While not covering everything, the biography will start from Scorsese's young life in Little Italy and stretch to his recent years.

It’s unlikely that at some point Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon) will decide to tell his own life story through a movie, but this doesn’t mean that other people can’t do it. Titan Comics announced today on Screen Rant that award-winning artist Amazing Améziane is working on Martin Scorsese, a graphic novel that chronicles the life and career of the legendary filmmaker. The biography is set to hit shelves on October 15, 2024.

Even though Martin Scorsese will take a first-person approach to telling the story through its pages, the graphic novel is a fictional account of the director’s life. Like his previous work, Amazing Améziane decided to narrate the graphic novel through the subject’s point of view in order to get a closer perspective that feels more intimate to the reader.

Despite some fictional elements, some pieces of information from Scorsese’s life and career are simply indisputable, including his undying love for cinema, the fact that he managed to become one of the most respected directors in the world, and his contribution to modern cinema that started with his early movies in the 70s. It’s hardly possible to cover everything from his 81 years, but the graphic novel promises to start from his young life in Little Italy and stretch until his more recent years.

Titan Comics Already Did a Quentin Tarantino Graphic Novel

Image via Freixenet Cava

This isn’t the first time that Amazing Améziane chronicles the life and career of a famous director. The artist has also delved into the chaotic mind of Quentin Tarantino in order to create the same kind of biography that he’s pulling off with Scorsese. Quentin By Tarantinois scheduled to hit shelves this week, so it’s the perfect moment for readers to know that there’s a sister graphic novel on the way.

As much as the words “graphic novel” are not frequently associated with Scorsese, the director has surprised his fans lately with some decisions that they’d never see coming. Not only Scorsese is a regular on TikTok through his daughter’s videos, but last year he also announced he was increasing his online presence through a Letterboxd account. He also directed his first Super Bowl commercial and, of course, he’ll keep on working on movies – his next project is another partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Martin Scorsese by Amazing Améziane is set to be released on October 15, 2024.

You can check out the cover of the graphic novel biography below: