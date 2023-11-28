A man whose career encompasses all the splendor, passion, and majesty that cinema can offer, Martin Scorsese can only be viewed as one of the industry's greatest-ever craftsmen, with his illustrious achievements spanning numerous genres. While his gangster movies are undoubtedly iconic, a major pillar of the director's career has been biographical films. These real-life stories soar due to their gripping character work, incredible narratives, stunning technical achievements, and central performances from some of the greatest actors the medium has ever seen.

While this has presented audiences with such mainstream hit films as Goodfellas and Raging Bull, it has also led to religious epics like 1997's Kundun and, of course, scorching critiques of dark chapters in American history in the form of Killers of the Flower Moon. Across a spectacular career that has produced 27 films to date, Scorsese has directed seven biopics thus far, and every single one of them makes for essential viewing.

7 'Kundun' (1997)

Cast: Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong, Tencho Gyalpo, Tenzin Topjar

It is far from the most well-known of Martin Scorsese's biographical features, but Kundun might just be the single most underrated movie in his career. It chronicles the early life of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso (portrayed by Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong, Gyurme Tethong, Tulku Jamyang Kunga Tenzin, and Tenzin Yeshi Paichang at different stages of his life). Spanning from 1937 to 1959, it documents the responsibility that was thrust upon Gyatso as a young child and how it led to political fallout and heated religious conflict when a newly revolutionized China invaded Tibet in 1950.

Despite the film's fascinating real-life story of one of the modern world's most renowned spiritual figures, Kundun was heralded as a divine and sensitive spectacle more so than a strikingly impactful narrative. However, while it was a common criticism of the otherwise revered movie, it was likely a byproduct of Scorsese's efforts to showcase the violent history of Tibet through the largely singular lens of the young protagonist. In an interview with Film Comment Magazine in 1998, Scorsese stated as much, sharing that he appreciated the simplicity and childlike manner of Melissa Mathison's script and the coming-of-age focus on Tenzin amid trying and escalating circumstances.

Buy on Amazon Prime

6 'The Aviator' (2004)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Alan Alda

Image via Miramax Films

An incredible accomplishment that won five Academy Awards from a staggering 11 nominations, The Aviator would be a defining magnum opus for most filmmakers; however, in the context of Scorsese's career, it can be viewed as being somewhat overlooked. The biographical epic focuses on the career of Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio), one of the most influential figures of the 20th century who thrived in Hollywood as a filmmaker and producer while also being a pioneering aviation magnate. Across its 170-minute runtime, it delves into Hughes' achievements in great detail but also depicts his mental deterioration as he is beset by debilitating phobias as well as severe OCD and depression.

Each element in The Aviator is under complete control, with Scorsese utilizing every asset available to him to present an elaborate and sprawling biopic, an affecting tragedy, and a compelling piece of Hollywood history. DiCaprio's central performance – just the second of his now six feature film collaborations with Scorsese – is assured and confident, serving as a brilliant central ingredient. The Aviator also featured Cate Blanchett and Alan Alda in supporting roles; along with DiCaprio, they both received Oscar nominations for their efforts, although Blanchett was the only one who won.

The Aviator Release Date December 17, 2004 Rating PG-13 Runtime 169 Writers John Logan

Watch on Paramount+

5 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie

Image via Paramount Pictures

Something that Scorsese has always excelled at in his films is depicting flawed characters in troubling environments and highlighting the allure of their problematic lifestyles with an immersive, stylistic flair that only faintly masks the issues addressed. Perhaps none of his films have toed the line in this regard quite like The Wolf of Wall Street, the iconic 2013 biopic following Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), a sly Wall Street broker who founded Stratton Oakmont. With his most trusted scheming accomplices, he raked in a monumental fortune by defrauding investors, attracting the interest of the FBI in the process.

The film's use of black comedy has drawn some criticism, with many viewing it as too much of a glamorization of Belfort's actions, which didn't dedicate enough gravitas to his eventual comeuppance. It could also be argued that Scorsese uses irreverence and poor taste in The Wolf of Wall Street to enthrall audiences in an immoral world. It's provocative for a purpose, as engaging as it is energetic, and, in its humor, casts a somber lens over modern Western culture and American capitalism. DiCaprio's starring performance displays the actor at his charismatic best, while it served as a major breakout for Margot Robbie as well.

The Wolf of Wall Street Release Date December 25, 2013 Rating R Runtime 179 Writers Terence Winter, Jordan Belfort

Watch on Netflix

4 'The Irishman' (2019)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

Image via Netflix

At 209 minutes long, The Irishman is the longest narrative film Scorsese has ever made and the third-longest project of his career. It also resembled a rewarding return to the gritty, gangster roots from which his career sprouted in the early 1970s. Based on Charles Brandt's nonfiction book I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank "The Irishman" Sheehan and Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa, the film depicts the criminal career of alleged mob hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro). His work under the Bufalino crime family leads to him working with Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) and eventually being ordered to murder him.

As a Scorsese crime epic, The Irishman earned its extensive runtime not only with its elaborate criminal plot and context in American history but also with the profound poignance that the movie develops, particularly later in the piece. A masterpiece of aged maturity that re-affirmed Scorsese's brilliance, The Irishman was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and remains one of the best films Netflix has ever produced.

The Irishman Release Date November 27, 2019 Rating R Runtime 209 minutes Writers Charles Brandt, Steven Zaillian

Watch on Netflix

3 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro

Image via Apple TV+

Utterly enormous in terms of its runtime, ambition, and the intensity of its thematic focus, Killers of the Flower Moon shows off an 80-year-old Martin Scorsese still performing at his artistic peak. The backdrop aims a glaring spotlight at modern American history, taking place in 1920s Oklahoma where the Osage Nation - an oil-wealthy Native American tribe - are befallen by a string of murders largely dismissed by local law enforcement. Within that, it primarily follows the relationship and marriage between Ernest Burkhardt (Leonardo DiCaprio), a greedy and gullible man who is complicit in his criminal uncle's deadly scheming, and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), a desperate Osage woman petitioning for a federal investigation into the mounting deaths.

Despite being quite slow and meticulously paced, the 206-minute runtime flies by surprisingly quickly while actively engaging with its core themes of racism, corruption, and greed in the industrial rise of America. Buoyed by three outstanding central performances from DiCaprio, De Niro, and a scene-stealing Gladstone, while also featuring a vast range of cameos and an impactful score from the late Robbie Robertson, there is little doubt that Killers of the Flower Moon will be revered as a great modern epic.

Killers of the Flower Moon Release Date October 20, 2023 Rating R Runtime 206 minutes Writers David Grann, Eric Roth

Watch on AppleTV+

2 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty

Image via United Artists

A common theme throughout Scorsese's filmography – particularly his biopics – is the pursuit of the American dream and the points at which that pursuit intersects with moral corruption and even violence. The true brilliance of Scorsese's presentation of that idea is how he makes his protagonists flawed heroes while showcasing them as monsters thriving in a system. Perhaps none of Scorsese's other films have done this to the spellbinding degree of Raging Bull, a film based on the memoir "Raging Bull: My Story" by middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta. It follows LaMotta's (Robert De Niro) career in the ring, as well as the turbulent life he led outside it that was marred by destructive rage, domestic abuse, jealousy, and paranoia despite his stardom.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say LaMotta is one of the most compelling characters ever put to screen, as a deeply flawed and reprehensible man who is so often the angry architect of his own destruction. Additionally, many view De Niro's Oscar-winning lead performance as the greatest in cinematic history. Interestingly, Raging Bull makes a strong case as being Scorsese's most harrowing film, and there are plenty of people who would classify it as his absolute best.

Raging Bull Release Date November 14, 1980 Rating R Runtime 129 Writers Jake LaMotta, Joseph Carter, Peter Savage, Paul Schrader, Mardik Martin

Watch on Amazon Prime

1 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Cast: Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci

Image via Warner Bros.

If there were to be just one quintessential Martin Scorsese movie, then there would be few who would deny that Goodfellas would be the pick. The 1990 gangster film presents vintage Scorsese at his absolute best and follows Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) as he, along with his friends James Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci), rises up the ranks of the mob. As Henry discovers a world of violence and cruelty, he goes from an impoverished youth dreaming of being a gangster to a powerful figure in a criminal empire.

While Scorsese is careful to prevent the film from straying into outright glorification, Goodfellas captures the allure of a life of crime with a stunning sense of style, one which displays it as an irresistible adventure of power and excitement. Of course, this is beautifully juxtaposed in the film's latter half, where an intense, weighted paranoia sets in as Henry's drug addiction clashes with fraying loyalties and the shoring up of loose ends to steep viewers into a panicked world of betrayal and death. It was nominated for six Oscars and probably should have won Best Picture, but the legacy of Goodfellas is immortalized as it stands not only as Scorsese's best film but one of the greatest crime dramas of all time.

Goodfellas Release Date September 12, 1990 Rating R Runtime 145 Writers Nicholas Pileggi, Martin Scorsese

Rent on Amazon Prime

NEXT: The 25 Best Robert De Niro Movies of All Time, Ranked