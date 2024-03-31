The Big Picture Scorsese's films draw inspiration from classics, as he explains on his Letterboxd account.

The Western influence in Casino is highlighted through its connections to The Wild Bunch and thematic iconography.

Scorsese's deep passion for cinema is evident in his storytelling in movies such as Taxi Driver, After Hours, and Goodfellas.

There is hardly a need for an encyclopedia on film as long as we have Martin Scorsese in our lives. The legendary director's vast knowledge is evident by the amount of obscure, under-the-radar films he knows off the top of his head, and the distinct clarity with how he analyzes them. His passion for cinema runs so deep that he can practically teach an entire semester of film studies lectures in the span of a few minutes. Considering that Scorsese breathes movies, each of his films, which range from cult classics to wholly beloved masterpieces, are directly inspired by previous works from classic Hollywood and international cinema. For Casino, Scorsese's audacious 1995 crime epic, the film would be incomplete without Scorsese's personal connection to the classic Western, The Wild Bunch.

Martin Scorsese Is Heavily Influenced by Films of the Past

In the Scorsese oeuvre, Casino is unfairly regarded as a derivative of the director's most beloved film, Goodfellas. Because the former is a gangster epic starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci that features narration covering the expansive rise-and-fall of a mob family (just like the latter) it is viewed as a shameless copycat. This egregiously discredits the sheer ambition of Casino, which expands upon Goodfellas' commentary on the punishing nature of organized crime against the individual by demonstrating the vicious brutality of the mafia against the backdrop of the capitalist machine in Las Vegas. Goodfellas follows a cleaner and more satisfying narrative, where the imperfections of Casino speak to Scorsese's daring scope, as the film is one part crime epic, one part toxic love story, and one part Western.

True of any creative artist, no film of Scorsese's is entirely conceived from scratch, as his influences are a fabric of his pronounced cinematic voice. To further document his storytelling inspirations, Scorsese, an octogenarian who finds himself a frequent trending topic on social media, created a Letterboxd account during the lead-up of his most recent film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Announcing his arrival at the digital hub for all cinephiles, Scorsese curated a list of companion films with films of his own. Each of his films, from his most celebrated works to his lesser-seen documentaries, such as George Harrison: Living in the Material World and Public Speaking, are supplied with detailed explanations of their respective influences. With Scorsese, there is zero discrimination, as he shouts out acclaimed classics like On the Waterfront (a companion to Raging Bull) and Jules and Jim (a companion to Goodfellas), and obscure gems such as Guns Don't Argue (Scorsese's early B-movie, Boxcar Bertha) and The Inside Story (After Hours).

'The Wild Bunch' Laid the Groundwork for Martin Scorsese's 'Casino'

Under Scorsese's thoroughly curated list, the ideal double feature with Casino, the story of a mob-connected Las Vegas casino manager, Sam "Ace" Rothstein (De Niro), and the downfall of his enterprise caused by the greed of his wife, Ginger (Sharon Stone), and volatility of his friend and enforcer, Nicky Santoro (Pesci), would be the iconoclast 1969 Western, The Wild Bunch. Beyond any textual kinship, Scorsese was drawn to the vibrant style of Sam Peckinpah's notoriously violent Western, as he writes that the film is designed to proverbially "blast out of the screen and come right at you." Scorsese characterizes the rich habitat in Casino as an "outlaw universe," where its players shoot, rob, and kill first and ask questions later. This mindset is primal, and any other way of living is foolish.

Scorsese identified the nature of adhering to a self-imposed code that is prominent in many Westerns, but it is notably demonstrated in The Wild Bunch, which follows an aging band of outlaws who aspire to pull off one final score in Mexico before the traditional "American West" fades away. Similar to the arc of the criminal antihero in classic gangster pictures, the titular wild bunch is aware of their bloody fate, but they choose to move forward out of principle. For Ace and Nicky in Casino, "they have their own code of honor, and their own system, and it originates far back into the Sicilian past," Scorsese wrote.

He further elaborated that, while the outlaws in The Wild Bunch are glorified for their principles, "the mob bosses [in Casino] aren’t glorified by their sense of honor--it’s something that’s just between them." Scorsese excels at portraying the life of immoral people for how they are without sanitizing or sugarcoating. Without any didacticism, he presents characters that are defined by unwavering codes and allegiances, and because so, they live with an emotional void in their lives. When they attempt to break from these rigid systems, as seen in The Age of Innocence and Killers of the Flower Moon, they experience a punishing moral conflict.

Western Storytelling and Iconography Is Present Throughout 'Casino'

The Wild Bunch, more so than the films of John Ford and Sergio Leone, defined the "revisionist Western" at its most brutal and unflinching. Conveyed through quick cuts, slow-motion sequences, and multi-angle images, the controversial violence depicted in The Wild Bunch forever demystified the West and the nobility of cowboys on the big screen. Much like Scorsese's portrayal of violence, Peckinpah challenges his viewers to be appalled by what's on-screen, rather than be enthralled by it. The spry and intrepid cowboys famously played by John Wayne and Clint Eastwood are substituted for grizzled and weary outlaws, played by William Holden and Ernest Borgnine, who long for one last ride amid radical change. In the closing moments of Casino, the old-school Las Vegas, as well as the remaining remnants of the old-school gangster, are blown away. Ace, Nicky, and their bosses, stationed in the Midwest, pushed their luck, as the convergence of the capitalist excess of Vegas and the code of the Italian mafia was far more destructive than anyone imagined.

Direct allusions to Western iconography are present throughout Casino, from the desert setting to the various high-ranking Vegas officials donning cowboy hats and boots. From a thematic influence, one can't help but classify Ace and Nicky as two brash outlaws looking to make a name for themselves by riding into a desert town run by hard-nosed sheriff figures. While prospectors traveled west in pursuit of gold in the 19th century, the mafia in Casino chased after gold in the form of slot machines and blackjack tables. "In my mind, it became something like an urban Western," Scorsese told Charlie Rose in an interview. He elaborated that the film "was really the end of the old wild West--the real end of the wild West in a way where things were wide open." Scorsese also interpreted Las Vegas as the quintessential American City, which elevated the story to an operatic tragedy.

The filmography of Martin Scorsese is the total package. Because of their sheer entertainment value and rich text, his films never get old, no matter how many times you revisit them. By unpacking the director's sentiments and the influences that inspired him to make indelible classics like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas, the viewer develops a deeper connection with each film and the man behind the camera. Best of all, Scorsese is eager to share the work that inspired his vision, because he knows the unmistakable impact that a great film can have on the viewer. When you become influenced by a previous film, you don't just imitate, you become enlightened.

