Today, Catherine O’Hara might be one of the most famous Canadian actors in the business, but most performers still have journeys of their own. The path of O’Hara is an unusual one, in that it took one of the greatest living film directors embracing his inner criminal to secure their connection. As she revealed in an interview with Parade Magazine, the young O’Hara had caught the attention of Martin Scorsese in the early 1980s, when he was quite famous but not yet legendary. Wanting her for a role, the director engaged in some aggressive networking after meeting her by chance at an event, which easily could have gotten him into some major legal trouble. The role she later earned in his black comedy After Hours might have been small, but it was a major career advancement for both stars, even if the film remains obscure today. Since then, O’Hara's profile has only gone up and films like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have now proven her staying power, so perhaps Scorsese was right to take such a big personal risk.

Martin Scorsese Always Had an Eye For New Talent

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As a legendary filmmaker with a love of both expanding and preserving the arts, it's no surprise that Martin Scorsese has a special fondness for rising stars in the industry. Most recently, of course, this can be seen with Lily Gladstone, who was ready to quit acting before Scorsese propelled her to fame with Killers of the Flower Moon last year. However, his penchant for discovering new talent began before his revered status. Fresh off his major success with Raging Bull, the director was searching for a lead in his new dark comedy film After Hours, where an office worker runs into a long series of mishaps while attempting to navigate Manhattan during the night. Although her role in the film is small, Scorsese was determined to seek out O’Hara for the part of Gale, and went to extreme lengths to make it happen.

How Martin Scorsese Cast Catherine O’Hara in 'After Hours'

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite being an Emmy winner today, few would have known Catherine O’Hara in 1982. At the time, she was only known for her six years on the sketch comedy scene with Second City Television in Canada. Although largely forgotten today, it had a dedicated cult following among industry insiders, and Scorsese himself was a big fan. While attending the Toronto International Film Festival that year, he noticed O’Hara backstage before presenting and quickly invited her to dinner. “He looks over and goes, ‘Hey, SCTV!’ Like, what?… Then he invited us to join him, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, and other people for dinner.”

It seems the meal went very well, because Scorsese wanted to stay in touch with O’Hara after the event. Whether he was caught up in the heat of the moment or needed to do so out of necessity in an era before mobile phones, the director ripped out a page of his passport in order to write down his number, which is technically illegal under American law because it remains government property. Ironically, despite keeping the phone number as a small keepsake, O’Hara was too shy to ever call Scorsese with it, though the two would eventually connect. O'Hara then revealed that Scorsese "did end up telling [her] that he got into a lot of trouble for that page missing from his passport.”

Related Martin Scorsese's 'Taxi Driver' Literally Stunk Thank God for the rain, which has helped wash away the garbage and trash off the sidewalks.

For Decades, Catherine O’Hara Has Enjoyed a Prosperous Career

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ultimately, After Hours would turn out to be a hit for Scorsese that helped save his then-faltering career, earning four stars from Roger Ebert and winning him Best Director at Cannes. It also marked a promising start for O’Hara as an actress. Within only a few years, she had a starting role in the first Beetlejuice and had a supporting role in Home Alone, where she played Kevin McAllister's distressed mother. More recently, she returned to the world of Beetlejuice for its new sequel and earned critical acclaim for her work in Schitt’s Creek, for which she was showered with awards. Now in her seventies, O’Hara rarely shows any signs of slowing down and has recently been slated for an undisclosed role in The Last Of Us season two, but it all can all be traced back to a director committing a crime to ensure he cast her.

After Hours Release Date September 13, 1985 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Catherine O'Hara Rosanna Arquette , Verna Bloom , Tommy Chong , Griffin Dunne , Linda Fiorentino , Teri Garr , John Heard , Cheech Marin Runtime 97 minutes Writers Joseph Minion

After Hours is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO