The production of Martin Scorsese's (Killers of the Flower Moon) next movie is going at full speed ahead. Officially announced last month, the movie — which is yet to get a title — will mark the very first and unusual collaboration of the Oscar-winning director with the blockbuster star and former WWE Champion Dwayne Johnson. The Moana and Fast & Furious actor spoke officially about it today through his personal Twitter/X account.

Johnson underscored that the upcoming movie will be a mafia drama and why it hits close to home: the story will depict how the arms of the mafia could extend as far as Hawai'i. The other curious aspect about the movie is that the idea was pitched to Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up) by Johnson himself and Emily Blunt (The Fall Guy), and all four of them will co-produce the movie together.

In a short post, Johnson celebrated the movie being in active development and the stage that he's at creativity-wise. He wrote:

"Grateful for what’s been the most creatively inspiring time of my career — working closely with my friends and of course, the maestro Marty Scorsese. In the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s the mafia controlled New York, Miami, Chicago, Vegas, and a particularly strong hold on the island I was raised - Hawaii. Much more to come. Aloha nui loa."

What Is The Story of The Scorsese/Johnson Movie?