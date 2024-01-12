The Big Picture Martin Scorsese is hoping to convince Daniel Day-Lewis to come out of retirement and work on one more film together.

The two have previously collaborated on two films, The Age of Innocence and Gangs of New York, with the latter earning Day-Lewis critical acclaim and awards.

While there is no confirmed project, Scorsese recently revealed he has completed a script for an adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's book A Life of Jesus, which could potentially be their next collaboration.

After winning three Academy Awards and a bundle of other coveted trophies to show off to his guests, Daniel Day-Lewis officially called it quits following Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 period drama Phantom Thread. But now, as per Next Best Picture, the actor is being headhunted by none other than Martin Scorsese, who thinks he may be able to pull Day-Lewis out of retirement and back onto the set. Making a comment at last night’s NBR Awards, the legendary filmmaker teased, “We did two films together, and it’s one of the greatest experiences of my life… maybe there’s time for one more.”

To be fair, if there’s one man up to the task of pulling anyone out of the peace and relaxation that comes with retirement, it’s Scorsese. Earning heaps of critical acclaim for every project he’s ever done, returning to work with the director is a sure-fire way for Day-Lewis to add yet another award to his staggering collection. And, as the Killers of the Flower Moon helmer noted, the duo have already worked together twice. The first time was more than three decades ago in the period romantic drama, The Age of Innocence, in which Day-Lewis starred alongside Winona Ryder, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Miriam Margolyes.

The second was more up the alley for what most audiences think of when they picture a Scorcese title - Gangs of New York. With his stovepipe hat, Day-Lewis brought the drama and bloodshed as the ruthless William “Bill the Butcher” Cutting. Joining Scorsese’s frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz, Day-Lewis would earn an Oscar and Golden Globe Award nomination, bagging wins at the BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

What Would a Daniel Day-Lewis and Martin Scorsese Project Look Like?

With nothing solidified, it’s tough to say what the pair would come up with should Day-Lewis shake off his retirement and return to the biz. Days ago, Scorsese revealed to the Los Angeles Times that he had completed a script for an adaptation of Shūsaku Endō’s book A Life of Jesus. The project will be the director’s second story of Jesus Christ following his 1988 film, The Last Temptation of Christ, and is said to be less than an hour and a half in length. Blending a collaboration with the legendary director and a story centered on one of the most recognized names around the world would be, at the very least, two pros to put on Day-Lewis’s “Should I return to acting?” pros and cons list.

For now, it’s all just speculation but a fun one for fans of the There Will Be Blood and Lincoln actor. Check out a trailer below for the last time Scorsese and Day-Lewis joined forces in Gangs of New York.

