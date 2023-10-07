The Big Picture Martin Scorsese's filmography has a personal touch and explores universal themes.

Scorsese's interest in directing a Dean Martin biopic, titled Dino, stemmed from Martin's complex personal history.

Dino was ultimately not made due to scheduling conflicts with the desired cast, but it would have been an exciting and compelling character study.

The ever-growing fascination with unmade projects by famous directors is sometimes more interesting than the films that they did end up making. For example, few of Alejandro Jodorowsky's recent projects have garnered the same level of interest as his unmade Dune film. Similarly, none of Tim Burton's recent endeavors have generated the same excitement as Superman Lives. The promise of what could have been also extends to Martin Scorsese, one of the most prolific and influential filmmakers of the past half century. It seems that he's been able to pursue every project that's interested him, giving his filmography a personal touch and a thematic through line that many filmmakers in the studio system don't enjoy. Perhaps his most interesting unmade film was Dino, a Dean Martin biopic which would have seen him collaborate once again with Nicholas Pileggi as well as with Tom Hanks in the titular role.

Scorsese's Impressive Track Record of Biopics

Scorsese has had very few misses in his 61 years of making movies, something that is even truer when talking about his biopics. An avid student of history, Scorsese often explores the human condition and universal themes through the lens of history. Such is the case with his most iconic films, including Raging Bull which deconstructs masculinity and male loneliness, The Aviator, which tackles obsession and genius, or The Wolf of Wall Street, which wades into the dark side of the American dream as greed and power consume Jordan Belfort. Scorsese's films have always been deeply interested in what the past can tell us not only about our present, but about ourselves. Scorsese has always challenged us to relate to and empathize with Jake LaMotta, Howard Hughes, Jordan Belfort, and all the other complicated and controversial figures he has explored in his films. Even Scorsese's films which are completely fictionalized, such as Taxi Driver or The King of Comedy, have protagonists who contain qualities which are simultaneously troubling and admirable, making them extremely complex and relatable. There's a reason that Travis Bickle has become somewhat of an archetype when it comes to antiheroes.

While it may seem odd that Martin Scorsese would want to devote an entire film to Dean Martin, a mostly beloved titan of entertainment who is one half of one of the greatest comedy duos of all time, delving into Martin's character and history reveals why the project would have appealed to Scorsese. The complicated personal history that Dean Martin faced likely resonated with Scorsese on a personal level, as many of his protagonists do. Martin had an often difficult personal and professional relationship with Jerry Lewis, and the successful partnership revealed the darker side of both men, ending in a falling out that quickly turned ugly. Their partnership ended only a decade after they first teamed up. Not only did their professional relationship come to an abrupt halt, but so did their friendship, perhaps the most tragic symptom of their success.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese Wants to Appear in His Own Movie About Jesus Christ

What Was Martin Scorsese's 'Dino' Going To Be About?

Scorsese is no stranger to a good old-fashioned rise and fall narrative as is evident in any of his crime classics such as Goodfellas, Casino, and The Wolf of Wall Street, all of which reveal the darker side of ambition. A filmmaker fascinated with morality and ego, the real-life story of Dean Martin would have been a rich subject for Scorsese. With Dino, named after the very in-depth biography written by Nick Tosches, Scorsese and Pileggi planned to focus on the relationship between Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis and their extremely complicated, tumultuous history.

According to Scorsese's interview with Zap2it, what interested him in directing a film about Martin was the passivity with which he lived his life. As part of the "Rat Pack," which included Frank Sinatra, Peter Lawford, and Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin played a special role. While he was considered the ringleader of the group, he was the most calm and collected of the bunch. Martin was the least likely to get into unnecessary fights, and according to Scorsese, would even stop Sinatra from defending his own honor when people would publicly berate and criticize him. While he was overall a pretty collected individual, he was believed to be an avid party animal, leading the Rat Pack in a variety of antics. He was often said to be a heavy drinker who fully embraced the Las Vegas lifestyle and pushed social and political boundaries. The falling out between Martin and Lewis was devastating not only on a professional level, but also on a personal one. The two entertainers came up together and succeeded together.

Why Didn't Scorsese's 'Dino' Happen?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Despite obviously having a wealth of good material from which to build a compelling character study, Dino was ultimately not to be. Tom Hanks was Scorsese's choice for the project, along with a supporting cast boasting John Travolta as Sinatra and Jim Carrey as Jerry Lewis. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Dino was perpetually put on hold until it was eventually completely shelved. Scorsese was adamant about the cast he wanted, but trying to get four of the biggest stars of the decade to be in the film ultimately ensured the death of Dino. The film was put on the "back burner" in Scorsese's words for almost a decade until it was finally announced in 2004 that it would not be going into production.

Scorsese had so many rounds in his chamber that he decided to focus on other projects, specifically Bringing Out the Dead and Gangs of New York. While Bringing Out the Dead saw Scorsese reunite with Paul Schrader and Gangs of New York was the first collaboration between Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, it would have undoubtedly been exciting to have seen Scorsese's vision for a film that focused on the long term relationship between Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis from Martin's perspective. Scorsese is a filmmaker who excels at telling epic stories centered around interesting and important individuals, and Dino likely would have been no exception. We would have seen his rise and fall, his hard-partying days, the glitz and glamor of the Rat Pack in Vegas, and the personal turmoil that fame brought Martin. Unfortunately, it has been relegated to the annals of unmade films, unlikely to ever be resurrected.