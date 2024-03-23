The Big Picture Martin Scorsese originally wanted Dustin Hoffman for the lead role in Taxi Driver, but he turned it down.

Hoffman's hesitations were valid, as Taxi Driver had a challenging production and Scorsese was not yet a household name.

Robert De Niro's role as Bickle in Taxi Driver defined his career, while Hoffman continued to star in other successful projects.

Although the industry has innumerable young and talented directors working today, there’s no living filmmaker who represents the institution of filmmaking quite like the great Martin Scorsese. With over half a century and dozens of great films under his belt, Scorsese is perhaps the most influential artist of his generation, and seems to still approach his craft with the same enthusiasm that he did in his youth. Beyond his incredible work behind the camera, Scorsese has helped to produce and promote films by the next generation of great directors, and often chimes in when discussing relevant issues of film discourse. Given his undeniable reputation, it can be challenging to remember that Scorsese was once a scrappy young filmmaker who was having trouble getting his project made. Scorsese hit a hurdle during the production of Taxi Driver when the A-list star Dustin Hoffman turned down the lead role.

Why Dustin Hoffman Turned Down Martin Scorsese's 'Taxi Driver'

While Scorsese had certainly proven that he was capable of crafting seedy, ethically dubious films about the New York City criminal underworld with his breakthrough film Mean Streets, Taxi Driver was arguably the most ambitious project of his career at that point. Unlike Mean Streets, which tells a more accessible story about the relationship between crime and faith, Taxi Driver follows a thoroughly unlikable anti-hero whose actions incidentally become the subject of a political movement. Taxi Driver required a brave performance at its center from an actor willing to take risks. If handled properly, Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle could be the greatest cinematic anti-hero since John Wayne’s Ethan Edwards in The Searchers.

Given the critical challenge that the role presented, Scorsese needed to ensure that the actor cast as Bickle was capable of crafting a character who was both compulsively watchable and utterly terrifying; while the audience needed to be somewhat engaged in Bickle’s trauma, it needed to be clear that he presented a danger to society at large. Given how few actors could have pulled off these dueling responsibilities, it is unsurprising that Scorsese turned to Hoffman for the role. Hoffman’s career was peaking, as he had earned Academy Award nominations for playing the unwitting bachelor Benjamin Braddock in The Graduate and the streetwise hustler Ratso Rizzo in the Best Picture winner Midnight Cowboy.

These two highly acclaimed roles suggested that Hoffman could capture the unique worldview of Bickle; if he merged the perpetual ignorance of Braddock with grounded intensity, Hoffman could easily capture the warped worldview that was essential for Taxi Driver. Unfortunately, it was a casting that wasn’t meant to be, as Hoffman revealed that he wasn’t sold on Scorsese’s initial outline for the story. Although Scorsese had attempted to explain what he had in mind for Taxi Driver’s unique visuals, Hoffman was cagey about joining the project because Paul Schrader’s script was not yet complete. Although he felt that Scorsese was "crazy" at the time, Hoffman later cited turning down the role as one of the biggest regrets of his career.

Martin Scorsese's 'Taxi Driver' Would've Been a Risk for Dustin Hoffman

While turning down what would become a quintessential American classic was certainly a major blunder, Hoffman’s concerns about Taxi Driver were not entirely unreasonable. The film had a notoriously challenging production, and began shooting in the midst of a garbage workers strike that left the set stinking. While Scorsese was intent on shooting the film on practical locations in New York, the lack of proper equipment available meant he had to rely on natural light and the city’s patterns to produce Taxi Driver’s unique visual hue. Although these barriers within the production ultimately forced Scorsese to get inventive and take bold risks that paid off, it may have been hard for Hoffman to envision that before signing on.

Hoffman’s hesitations are also understandable given that Scorsese was not a household name at the time of Taxi Driver’s release. While Mean Streets and Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore had both been well-received, they didn’t receive the mainstream accolades that Hoffman’s films had so often been decorated with. This was a period in Hoffman’s career where he seemed interested in only working with experienced industry veterans with extensive track records; he had been working on the Western Little Big Man with the icon Arthur Penn, and later the prison drama Papillon with the Academy Award winner Franklin J. Schaffner. Despite Scorsese’s enthusiasm about Taxi Driver, the film was by no means a safe bet for success.

How Would 'Taxi Driver' Have Changed Hoffman's Career?

While Hoffman’s refusal may linger as one of his greatest regrets, Robert De Niro proved to be the perfect actor to play Bickle. Having previously worked with Scorsese on Mean Streets, De Niro understood the intense tone and flagrant dark humor that his director required. While De Niro had already been an acclaimed star, having won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in The Godfather: Part II, his performance in Taxi Driver solidified his working relationship with Scorsese that continues to this day.

While he missed out on appearing in one of Scorsese’s greatest films ever, Hoffman’s career did not suffer as a result of him turning down Taxi Driver. The same year of the film’s release, Hoffman appeared in two other ambitious projects that would become future classics; All the President’s Men proved to be one of Hollywood’s most incisive commentaries on the scandalous Watergate incident, and Marathon Man became a neo-noir classic that allowed him to work with the late great Laurence Olivier in one of his last roles.

While it’s hard to imagine anyone but De Niro as Bickle, Hoffman hasn’t shied away from playing dark anti-heroes. He had previously played the violent loner David Sumner in the 1971 thriller Straw Dogs, and captured the twisted psychology of the comedian Lenny Bruce in Bob Fosse’s biopic Lenny. However, his ambition to do more broad comedies like Tootsie in the immediate aftermath may not have been possible had audiences begun to associate him with characters as disturbing as Bickle.

