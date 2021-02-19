Edgar Wright has been doing a public service lately with the new issue of Empire that celebrates the theatrical experience, but also using his standing in the industry to reach out to other filmmakers to have them share their love of movies. One person he reached out to was Martin Scorsese, in part to thank Scorsese for his list of must-see international films. Wright asked if Scorsese had a list of favorite British films, and then with Scorsese’s permission, reprinted an admittedly incomplete list of 50 British movies the acclaimed director thinks folks should see.

Here’s the list followed by Wright’s tweet where Scorsese briefly expands on his choices.

Kind Hearts and Coronets

Station Six Sahara

Brief Ecstasy

The Halfway House

Went the Day Well

Nowhere to Go

The Nanny

Madonna of the Seven Moons

The Man in Grey

So Long at the Fair

A Stolen Face

Spaceways

Four Sided Triangle

The Sound Barrier

This Happy Breed

Guns at Batasi

Green for Danger

The Mind Benders

To the Public Danger

It Always Rains on Sunday

The Long Good Friday

A High Wind in Jamaica

The Queen of Spades

Hue and Cry

Pink String & Sealing Wax

The Blue Lamp

The Good Die Young

Mandy

Vampyres

Uncle Silas

The Legend of Hell House

Night of the Eagle

The Flesh & The Fiends

The Snorkel

Taste of Fear

The Damned

The Plague of the Zombies

Quartermass and the Pit

Jekyll & Sister Hyde

The Devil Rides Out

The Aspyhx

Underground

Shooting Stars

Sapphire

Whistle and I’ll Come to You

Dead of Night

Enfield Haunting

The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne

The Pumpkin Eater

The Innocents

The Seventh Veil

Yield to the Night

When you look at a list like this, the notion that Scorsese is some elitist film snob utterly falls apart. There’s some very pulpy titles on here like those from Hammer as well as crime classics like The Long Good Friday. What this list says to me is that Scorsese is someone who is always trying to expand his horizons, and that curiosity is what we should celebrate, admire, and seek to emulate.

