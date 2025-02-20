Martin Scorsese has a new project in the works with Leonardo DiCaprio. That's not a surprise, given how frequently the two have worked together over the past two decades, but what is a surprise is the other big name attached to the project: Dwayne Johnson. Deadline reports that Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson, and Emily Blunt are all working on a Hawaiian crime epic.

The film will reportedly cover the war for the Aloha State's criminal underworld in the 1960s and 70s, as a homegrown crime boss battled rival crime syndicates and multinational corporations for control over the then-new state. Deadline reports that Blunt and Johnson, who starred in Jungle Cruise together and will headline the buzzy MMA biopic The Smashing Machine later this year, brought the idea to frequent collaborators Scorsese and DiCaprio. The film has been handed off to writer Nick Bilton, a special correspondent for Vanity Fair who has penned non-fiction books on the rise of Twitter and the hunt for Silk Road mastermind Ross Ulbricht. Working with Scorsese would certainly be a turn for Johnson, whose recent fare has tended towards the Fast and/or Furious, but the wrestler-turned-actor has apparently long wanted to make a movie in Hawaii.

How Many Movies Has Martin Scorsese Made With Leonardo DiCaprio?