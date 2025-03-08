It has to be acknowledged that Martin Scorsese hasn’t had quite the same working relationship with Joe Pesci as he’s had with either Robert De Niro or Leonardo DiCaprio, but Scorsese and Pesci’s collaborations are a quality-over-quantity kind of thing. Over almost 40 years, the former has directed the latter four times, and all of those movies have been classics. And, not that the Academy Awards are everything, but Pesci has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor three times (winning once), and all of those nominations were for his roles in Scorsese films.

Pesci has been in his fair share of memorable non-Scorsese movies too, including Home Alone, Once Upon a Time in America, and My Cousin Vinny, but those collaborations are hard to look past, when considering Joe Pesci’s career overall. All four of those movies to date are ranked below… and, remember, it’s hard to rank things when everything being ranked is of a very high quality. Something has to be last here, but that’s in no way intended to suggest that whatever is in last place is even close to bad. These films are all at least great, and it’s just that some are even greater.

4 'Casino' (1995)

Also stars: Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, James Woods

Image via Universal Pictures

So, yes, sorry to Casino, but something has to come in last place, and you're not quite as good as the other movies that starred Joe Pesci and were directed by Martin Scorsese. There’s still a lot here to like, though, if you're a fan of gangster movies and don’t mind things getting pretty damn brutal as far as violence is concerned. There’s a certain savagery to Casino that’s extreme even by Scorsese’s usual standards, with the whole thing being unapologetically bleak, blunt, and chaotic in its depiction of Las Vegas throughout the 1970s (plus some of the 1980s); a time when gangsters essentially ran the entire city, thanks to having their hands in all the location’s lucrative casinos.

If Joe Pesci shows up in a Scorsese movie, then so does Robert De Niro (without fail, at least so far), and the pair are both great here, even if you could argue Pesci is sort of doing the same thing he did in another Scorsese-directed gangster film from the 1990s (more on that in a bit). Casino does find other ways to set itself apart from comparable films, though, mostly due to how aggressive, forceful, and cynical it is. It’s a stripped-down and far from glamorized look at organized crime, playing out like a tragedy for many of the characters, even if it’s hard to feel too sorry for many of them. It’s an emotionally exhausting watch, but by design, and it ends up being both a bit much and undeniably powerful.