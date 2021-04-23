The directors of 'Once' and 'The Last Waltz' unite for the new musical.

Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese will serve as producer on the upcoming Fascinating Rhythm movie musical from Once director John Carney according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in New York City, the project is described as a young woman’s magical journey through past and present. It will feature the music of George Gershwin, whose compositions include "Rhapsody in Blue" and "I Got Rhythm." Gershwin’s life is also said to have served as inspiration for the film.

It’s a busy time for Scorsese, whose upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon just began filming earlier this week. It’s unknown when pre-production will begin on Fascinating Rhythm, but juggling producer and director duties is not unusual for Scorcese, whose production credits include Boardwalk Empire and 2019’s Uncut Gems.

Scorsese's interest in music-related projects is well-documented in films like his own musical, New York, New York, and his documentaries George Harrison: Living in the Material World and The Last Waltz, which chronicled the final concert of The Band.

Carney has a similarly appropriate resume, having directed musicals like Once, Begin Again, and Sing Street, as well as several episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s love letter to New York, Modern Love. Carney will be directing a script he co-wrote with veteran comedy writer Chris Cluess.

Joining Scorsese as a producer is longtime collaborator Irwin Winkler, who has produced many of Scorsese’s films, most recently 2019’s The Irishman. They’ll be working with the Gershwin estate, which is on board with the project.

No word yet on when to expect Fascinating Rhythm, or even when it will start filming, but any project that combines Scorsese and Carney is one to get excited about.

