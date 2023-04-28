While on the ground at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to attend a discussion with the Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, the lead of his next film Killers of the Flower Moon. The pair spoke about the history of cinema and the many influences the filmmaker reveres, and they shared with the audience their experience adapting the script and immersing themselves in the locations, and hearing the true stories behind the movie.

Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the novel by author David Grann, which recounts a brutal conspiracy from the 1920s involving the Osage Nation after their people were awarded rights to the profits from the oil deposits on their land. According to the director, “It’s about land, it’s all about greed,” and the lengths taken to obtain the Osage people’s wealth. Killers is a Western crime, and mystery surrounds the ruthless killings, but Scorsese says he “wondered how [he] could create that world." Rather than put the audience with the good guys, he looked to the Osage people for a different perspective.

“For me,” Scorsese says, “it was immersing ourselves in that world, and the only way to do it was to go there and be there, and stay there, and be with the Osages.” He went on to say his family rented a home in Oklahoma where he and others, including DiCaprio, worked “line by line, scene by scene,” finding the right characters and the right story. Scorsese went on to say:

“That was the key. When we first got to Oklahoma, the Osage, we had a big meeting with them, and then there was another group of Osage at Gray Horse who made a big dinner for us, and then each one got up and spoke, and I realized that this is the story right here, this is the one. They spoke about what it was like, and how many members of their families suffered and were killed. And yet, these two people that the film is about, were in love.”

RELATED: Finally, New 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Images Have Arrived

Who Is Killers of the Flower Moon About?

The two people are Ernest Burkhart, played by DiCaprio, and Mollie Kile (Lily Gladstone). According to Scorsese, the role of Burkhart was DiCaprio’s suggestion. A man who strategically marries Kile, an Osage native with a claim to oil money, was the opportunity the director needed to tell this historical tragedy from the inside, with multiple perspectives, concluding, “that's where the heart of the picture is.” Of his time in Oklahoma, Scorsese says they “lived in it,” shooting on location, working side-by-side with the Osage Nation, with the hopes to “...do right by them as much as possible.”

Scorsese’s twenty-seventh feature film reunites the director, not only with DiCaprio but with his long-time collaborator, Robert de Niro, who plays the role of William Hale, the uncle who hatches the plot to marry his nephew, Burkhart, off to Mollie Kile. Killers of the Flower Moon also features Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and Jesse Plemons. DiCaprio also serves as an executive producer.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an Apple Original Films feature and will celebrate its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before receiving a wide theatrical release.