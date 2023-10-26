The Big Picture Martin Scorsese recently joined Letterboxd and discussed his love for double features and how they allow him to learn something new about movies.

Scorsese prefers to think of his pairings as "companion films," highlighting the less obvious connections between them.

Scorsese shared a list of classic films that can strike up a conversation with his upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, and discussed how they offer more nuanced depictions of indigenous people.

In a recent interview to The Associated Press, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese admitted that he “only began this year to read e-mails,” so it seems that the 80-year-old has come a long way since he decided to check those unread messages. Today, as part of a different leg of the Killers of the Flower Moon press leg, the Academy Award winner officially joined cinephile community Letterboxd under the handle mscorsese.

The director kicked off his presence on the movie social network with a post describing his love for double features, titled “Companion Films.” Scorsese wrote that these type of cinema events not only take him back to his childhood, but also because when you pair up films that have some element in common, “you always learn something, see something in a new light because every movie is a conversation with every other movie.”

Scorsese also revealed that he’s often been asked to pair his own titles with other movies in order to reveal his inspirations or influences – which are terms he’s not comfortable with. Rather, the filmmaker prefers to think of them as “companion films,” which suggests a less obvious connection between every two titles or more:

“Sometimes the relationship is based on inspiration. Sometimes it’s the relationships between the characters. Sometimes it’s the spirit of the picture. Sometimes it’s far more mysterious than that.”

Image via Freixenet Cava

Scorsese Reveals 'Killers of the Flower Moon's Biggest Influences

The post was then used to introduce which classic films can strike up a conversation with Killers of the Flower Moon, and Scorsese selected five of them: 1914’s The Last of the Line, 1918’s The Lady of the Dugout, 1948’s Blood on the Moon and Red River and 1960’s Wild River. For some entries on the list (which is quite long), Scorsese wrote a little introduction that is certain to inspire film buffs to revisit cinema classics.

The filmmaker took the opportunity to talk to Letterboxd about how the movies he selected are good companions to Killers of the Flower Moon and the references he sneaked into his own movies. It’s especially interesting to see how Scorsese was able to find and bring to light movies that offered more nuanced depictions of indigenous people at a time when Hollywood was barely concerned about showing them as three-dimensional individuals.

You can start following Martin Scorsese on Letterboxd right now. Check out his interview below: