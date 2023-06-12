Once a filmmaker makes as many great movies as Martin Scorsese's made, it stands to reason that they'll have a greater amount of creative freedom afforded by less pressure from studios. Whether a director should have to "earn" that right over time is another matter altogether, but that's the way it often seems to be in the film industry. Not everyone can get funding for a movie that approaches or exceeds three hours, for example, but Scorsese is definitely someone who can.

The following films demonstrate this well, as they are the longest within Martin Scorsese's vast filmography, which has spanned more than 50 years. And you don't have to be eagle-eyed to see that all were made from 1995 onwards, more than two decades on from the early 1970s, which is when the filmmaker started becoming well-known.

10 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

168 minutes long

Considering it's a full-blown historical crime epic, it's almost surprising to see that Gangs of New York is "only" 168 minutes long. It takes place in the late 1800s and follows a gang war taking place within a particularly violent area of New York City (a location Scorsese loves to depict on-screen).

Within the broader story is a more personal one, following Leonardo DiCaprio's Amsterdam Vallon as he seeks revenge on the terrifying Bill then Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis). It's a violent, exciting, and perhaps slightly bloated film, but it satisfies far more than it frustrates, and more often than not feels like it earns its runtime.

9 'The Aviator' (2004)

170 minutes long

Just two years after the release of Gangs of New York, Scorsese and DiCaprio collaborated again for the Howard Hughes biopic, The Aviator. Hughes was a 20th-century figure who was as revolutionary as he was personally troubled, given he was a business magnate, an aviator, and a filmmaker/producer, all the while living with various physical and psychological hardships.

It's the kind of film where you could imagine it having a runtime closer to two hours than three, but it works because of the enormity of - and the various dramas related to - the central figure's life. A shorter cinematic depiction of his life story would necessarily omit certain chapters, so for the sake of being comprehensive, The Aviator works as a biopic with an epic length.

8 'Casino' (1995)

179 minutes long

Of Scorsese's numerous great crime movies, Casinois one of the biggest and most well-known. It takes a similar approach to Goodfellas(1990) in covering how the mob ran Las Vegas through its casinos throughout much of the 1970s, but has a considerably different setting, a wider scope, a longer runtime, and an even darker tone, with characters who are noticeably more cutthroat and violent.

It was never going to top the 1990 movie it feels like a spiritual successor to, but Casino is still an incredibly compelling and expertly made film. It's long but fast-paced, and in some ways, the sense of exhaustion felt through watching it feels intentional, with it efficiently highlighting the enormity of the mob's influence, their constant brutality, and the hopelessness of standing up to them.

7 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

180 minutes long

Thanks to being three hours long, The Wolf of Wall Street has become notorious for being one of the most profanity-filled movies of all time. With a runtime that more than doubles some feature-length movies, it has extra room to feature a sustained barrage of F-bombs, and additional time to depict all the wild aspects of Jordan Belfort's lifestyle.

This film is about how Belfort earned a huge fortune from scamming people on Wall Street throughout the 1980s and 90s, and how his post-arrest "punishment" was overall mild and more or less inconsequential. It's a film that critiques crime, corruption, and excessive greed subversively, given it's also incredibly entertaining to watch, and is gutsy enough to conclude with a final scene that critiques audience members themselves.

6 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

206 minutes long

After being screened at the Cannes Film Festival, Killers of the Flower Moon's wide release in October 2023 has made it one of the year's most anticipated films. It's the first feature film from Scorsese to feature his two favorite lead actors - Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio - and follows the investigation of a series of murders in Osage County during the 1920s.

It's an epic film that also aims to show how these killings led to the creation of the FBI, with such a monumental story ultimately needing a long runtime to fully capture. It's another film from Scorsese that shows he isn't shy about letting runtimes run long, but the early buzz around Killers of the Flower Moon is very positive, suggesting the approach was worth it.

5 'No Direction Home: Bob Dylan' (2005)

208 minutes long

Of the Scorsese films that exceed three hours, a number are extensive and comprehensive documentaries, with 2005's No Direction Home: Bob Dylan being one of them. Despite the length, it doesn't come close to covering Bob Dylan's decades-long career, with it instead giving some insight into Dylan's early life/childhood, and then predominantly focusing on his music career between 1961 and 1966.

The approach works, though, considering how in-depth it's able to get and how this period of Dylan's career is his most well-known, well-documented, and dramatic. For anyone who doesn't find nearly 3.5 hours enough, Scorsese also made a second documentary about Bob Dylan (this time focusing on the mid-1970s) in 2019 called RollingThunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese.

4 'George Harrison: Living in the Material World' (2011)

208 minutes long

Six years after his first Bob Dylan film, Martin Scorsese directed another music documentary with the same exact runtime on another legendary musician. The subject here was former Beatles member George Harrison, and the film was Living in the Material World, which differed from No Direction Home by capturing and depicting something closer to a life story, rather than predominantly focusing on just a few years.

Those who aren't already fans of George Harrison may find the runtime excessive, but it's all well-presented and expertly put together. Even if viewers choose to split the film into chunks rather than watch it all at once, it's ultimately still very rewarding and worth making time for.

3 'The Irishman' (2019)

209 minutes long

At just one minute shy of 3.5 hours, The Irishman ranks among the longest crime movies of all time. Using ambitious de-aging effects, it aims to tell a story that spans decades, while allowing the same actors to play their characters at different stages in their lives (and what actors they are, with the main cast featuring three all-time greats: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino).

It retains some of the feel and style of Scorsese's older crime films, but is a noticeably more downbeat and somber affair, thanks to the uncompromising way it looks at growing old and looking back on one's life with regret. Its heaviness and length can make it a challenging watch, but it's undoubtedly powerful and worth tackling for patient viewers.

2 'A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies' (1995)

225 minutes long

The second half of the 1990s saw two Martin Scorsese release two documentaries that both looked at the history of cinema overall, and the way the medium impacted his life. Each established Scorsese as a master documentarian, with the first - A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies - being released in 1995.

It's exactly what you can expect from the title: Martin Scorsese passionately discusses and dissects various iconic American movies, and does so for almost four hours. It's his knowledge and passion for filmmaking that makes it surprisingly riveting to watch, and those wanting to understand how one of the greatest filmmakers of all time views almost a century's worth of films should find this incredibly engaging.

1 'My Voyage to Italy' (1999)

246 minutes long

The other film-related documentary Martin Scorsese made in the 1990s was My Voyage to Italy. While his 1995 film looked at American cinema, this one looks at the history of Italian cinema, and given Scorsese's Italian-American background, My Voyage to Italy functions incredibly well as an equally personal and interesting companion piece.

It also manages to be even longer than his 1995 documentary, with My Voyage to Italy being the only Scorsese film to exceed four hours. Those who like hearing Scorsese talk about movies and/or want to learn more about Italian film should check this out, with the director offering valuable commentary on the works of great Italian filmmakers like Federico Fellini, Vittorio De Sica, and Michelangelo Antonioni.

