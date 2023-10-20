The Big Picture Martin Scorsese has not only made a name for himself as a filmmaker but also as a curator and advocate for films from all over the world.

Scorsese's work with The Film Foundation, The World Cinema Project, and The African Film Heritage Project reflects his commitment to preserving and sharing films with international audiences.

Despite facing challenges and legal battles, Scorsese did his best to help filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan bring his vision for Margaret to theaters, even enlisting the help of editor Thelma Schoonmaker to create a final version of the film.

How Did Kenneth Lonergan Get His Start in Hollywood?

Image via Warner Bros.

Kenneth Lonergan, surprisingly enough, got his Hollywood TV writing start on Nickelodeon's Doug. He's since become known as a renowned playwright and accomplished screenwriter and director. After supporting himself by writing speeches for the Environmental Protection Agency and WeightWatchers, Lonergan sold his first script to Warner Bros about an analyst taking on a mobster as a client. While any involvement was long behind him by the time Analyze This was released, it was around that time Lonergan's career began to take off. In the year following the 1999 movie's release, Lonergan's second major play The Waverly Gallery premiered Off-Broadway and became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. This stage success was concurrent with two films being released that bore his name as the screenwriter. While one of those is the misbegotten live-action adaptation of The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle, the other film promised a respectable career as a writer-director.

You Can Count on Me was not a blockbuster by any means, but became a beloved film among critics. The film tells the story of the complicated relationship of a single mother and her untethered brother attempting to reconnect after diverging lives. It features a stand-out role for Laura Linney but also served as a breakthrough performance for a young Mark Ruffalo, whom Lonergan had worked with on his first Off-Broadway play This Is Our Youth. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to widespread acclaim, winning the Grand Jury Dramatic Prize and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting award, and a year later was nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay for Linney and Lonergan respectively. You Can Count On Me set big expectations for Lonergan, but unfortunately, his next film did not go as smoothly.

What Went Wrong With Kenneth Lonergan's 'Margaret'?

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

In addition to another Off-Broadway play (Lobby Hero), Lonergan was recruited by the executive producer of You Can Count on Me to work on the screenplay of his next film. The producer was Martin Scorsese and the film was Gangs of New York. For his next film as a director though, Lonergan was on the precipice of something similarly epic in length, but not in scale. Margaret is a simple enough premise, New York teenager Lisa's (Anna Paquin) attempt to get the attention of a bus driver (Mark Ruffalo) results in the accidental death of a pedestrian (Allison Janney, in a phenomenal one-scene role) that ends up dying in Lisa's arms. The rest of the film follows Lisa as she attempts to process her grief, her complicity, and seeking justice over this stranger's death. But the film is more than that, as Lisa's story is just her own.

With Margaret, Lonergan captures a vast portrait of New York and many lives operating alongside Lisa and the stories their living. While this is the most important thing in Lisa's life, her mother, her teachers, her friends, and Ruffalo's bus driver are all living out their own lives with their own complications, something that Lisa is too young to see. In her attempts to make a greater meaning out of what happened to her, she works with Emily (Jeannie Berlin), the closest friend of the deceased, to file suit against Ruffalo. But when Lisa begins saying things like "I felt like I was her daughter getting to be there when she died," Emily calls her out berating her that the woman who died was a real person and that they "are not supporting characters in that fascinating story of your life." This is what Lonergan is attempting to say with a large cast, operatic soundtrack, and over two-hour runtime. The scale of the story makes sense for the message Lonergan is imparting, unfortunately, it was a little too long for some.

As detailed in Entertainment Weekly, Margaret was caught in ongoing legal battles after being shot in 2005. The producers and studio Fox Searchlight wanted something under 150 minutes, which so long as he met Lonergan would be granted final cut. Lonergan's vision ended up with something just over three hours and thus ensued a legal battle that lasted years. The movie became a kind of mythic legend, with actors having to answer questions about it while promoting other movies, as those interested in Lonergan's next project wondered if the film would ever be released. With all parties at a statement and no release in sight, Lonergan turned to his former collaborator, hoping he could lend a hand.

How Did Martin Scorsese Step In To Save 'Margaret'?

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Like the Batman of cinema, when the Martin Scorsese signal shines in the New York sky, the bespectacled filmmaker answers. "I suggested bringing Marty in as a respected third party who could work with me to create a final version of the film that everyone could be happy with," Lonergan told The Guardian. He goes on to describe the editing process as being difficult, as his attempts at a naturalistic tone and letting scenes play out created a particular rhythm that only worked at the extended length. Thus cutting the film down became a challenge to look at objectively. "With Marty’s imprimatur on the film I thought the studio would be less apt to feel affronted if the running time increased a little – as I had learned it obviously had to if the film was to work."

Scorsese and long-time editor Thelma Schoonmaker were both fresh off of Oscar wins for The Departed and presumably had time after the delay of Shutter Island so the two got to work. Lonergan said of Scorsese in The Guardian, "Marty’s always been incredibly supportive of me, but he really outdid himself this time. He worked really hard on the cut; he tried and I thought found a way to maintain the integrity of the movie while keeping the running time down." The Scorsese-Schoonmaker cut was approved by Lonergan and ran only twelve minutes longer than the agreed-upon 150 minutes. Fox Searchlight was ready to acquiesce, but financier Gary Gilbert rejected the cut (according to Lonergan) which further delayed the release.

As documented in the Hollywood Reporter, Gilbert denies having passed on this version but that "some $800,000 would be required to do sound editing and the like and get the cut ready to be exhibited." Despite a proposal that Scorsese's name would be used to sell the film, under the moniker "Martin Scorsese Presents," a deal was not settled until 2011. That September, a 149-minute cut was released in less than twenty theaters, of which Lonergan later said, "[the theatrical version] is my best effort to meet my contractual requirements while doing the best job I could, but I never considered it finished and I was never particularly happy with it." The film was celebrated by the critics who saw it and a small groundswell campaign began to swirl around it. But legal battles remained as Gilbert tried to claim Lonergan was at fault for losing money, until Scorsese threatened to speak.

Back in litigation, Gilbert fought a losing battle to put the delay on Lonergan. Even producer Scott Rudin, who initially gave permission for Gilbert to hire an outside editor, testified that Gilbert's actions "badly hurt the movie" and caused the majority of the problems (per The Hollywood Reporter.) But it was the threatened testimony of movie stars like Ruffalo and Damon combined with Scorsese nearly taking the stand that caused Gilbert to settle. Scorsese in particular would be key, as had Gilbert approved Scorsese & Schoonmaker's cut, Lonergan asserts a premiere at the Toronto Film Festival could have happened and sparked buzz around the film. After a failed attempt to block high-profile witnesses by Gilbert's team, an agreement was reached days before Scorsese was to assume the stand.

Even With Martin Scorsese's Help, 'Margaret's Legacy Remains Tarnished

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

While an extended cut closer to Lonergan's version of Margaret did secure a release, the film's legacy will forever be tarnished. That said the film that did get released is pretty spectacular even in its butchered form. Paquin, Berlin, and J. Smith Cameron give heartbreaking performances that stay with the audience long after the film. The butchered version is slightly more conventional, but not nearly as deeply felt as the extended edition. The three-hour runtime truly allows moments to breathe and linger making it all the more powerful. If the runtime doesn't sound appealing, even the filmmaker hired to cut it down would recommend that version. Long before his editorial involvement, Lonergan showed Scorsese his original cut of the film (per The Hollywood Reporter). After his initial viewing, Scorsese declared it a masterpiece. Unsurprising from the man recently quoted as saying, "You can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. Give cinema some respect."