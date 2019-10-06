Samuel L. Jackson on Martin Scorsese’s MCU Comments: “Everybody’s Got an Opinion”

0

It looks like more than a few feathers were ruffled when Martin Scorsese weighed in with his thoughts and feelings about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the weekend, MCU power player Samuel L. Jackson shared his reaction with the press about Scorsese’s comments, throwing in an extra dash of candor to really hammer the point home.

Previously, Scorsese opened up to Empire with his opinions about the MCU and movies of that ilk. He revealed,

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Speaking with Variety at the opening of Tyler Perry‘s new studio in Atlanta, GA, Jackson offered up a balanced, if not extremely candid response about Scorsese’s recent remarks:

“I mean that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either. Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s okay. Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movies.”

Jackson’s not wrong on the “everybody’s got opinions” part of the argument because, well, it’s extremely true. We shouldn’t boycott Scorsese on this remark, especially when he hasn’t seen any of the movies. It’s fine! It’s cool! But that doesn’t mean the first part of Jackson’s comments (“Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either”) doesn’t hurt so good.

Of course, Jackson wasn’t the only MCU insider to offer up their thoughts and feelings in reaction to Scorsese’s own. Just after the comments made their way to the internet, Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn took to Twitter to react. In a Twitter thread, first writing,

“Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.”

Gunn clarified his somewhat touch-and-go remarks in comparing it to a film with a fraught history, explaining,

“And I’m not saying religious zealotry is the same as not liking my movies, or in the same category. What I’m saying is I’m not fond of people judging things without actually seeing them, whether it’s a movie about Jesus or a genre.”

So sure, everyone has opinions and clearly, Scorsese has some. Do they happen to be about a particularly massive, industry-defining franchise with millions of fans and tons of influential folks in the mix? Sure. But hey, if we’re going to rebel against the man who got Joe Pesci to star in a Netflix movie, we’re gonna need to find another hobby ASAP.