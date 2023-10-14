The Big Picture Mean Streets reflects elements of Martin Scorsese's upbringing in Little Italy and his conflicted relationship with faith and crime.

Scorsese's filmmaking style in Mean Streets is characterized by internal conflict in his protagonists, spontaneous use of pop music, and unconventional editing techniques.

The intersection of faith and crime is a central theme in Mean Streets," demonstrating Scorsese's belief in the power of repentance and the disappointment Charlie faces in his environment.

"You don't make up for your sins in church. You do it in the streets," says Martin Scorsese in the opening narration of his formative gangster picture, Mean Streets. This line defined the overarching thematic ideology of Scorsese's remarkable career, one that powers on with the upcoming release of Killers of the Flower Moon. On its 50th anniversary, Mean Streets preceded the director's visceral and intoxicating depictions of the criminal underworld, particularly Goodfellas, Casino, and The Wolf of Wall Street. What makes Scorsese's 1973 breakout film an essential text of his is its entrenched personal connection to the director's upbringing and provocative convergence of faith and crime. Scorsese is often unfairly maligned for solely relying on crime films to tell his stories, but this universe is where he seamlessly integrates his complex worldviews. In retrospect, Mean Streets, which was recently added to the Criterion Collection, stands as Scorsese's artistic Rosetta Stone.

Is Martin Scorsese's 'Mean Streets' Autobiographical?

Not quite. Following work under the acclaimed Roger Corman system as the director of the Bonnie and Clyde-esque B-movie, Boxcar Bertha, Scorsese was motivated to direct a personal film. John Cassavetes, the iconic maverick indie filmmaker, candidly degraded the quality of Boxcar Bertha and suggested that Scorsese tell a story from his heart, similar to his directorial debut, Who's That Knocking at My Door. Scorsese followed Cassavettes' harsh words of wisdom and co-wrote (with longtime collaborator Mardik Martin) and directed Mean Streets, the story of Charlie (Harvey Keitel), a young, pragmatic small-time crook conflicted by his allegiances toward his ne'er-do-well best friend, Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro, in his first collaboration with Scorsese), his secret affair with Johnny's cousin, Teresa (Amy Robinson), and his loyalties to his high-ranking uncle in the mafia, Giovanni (Cesare Danova).

Martin Scorsese, a director averse to plot, began his career as one of the finest filmmakers in modern cinema by pouring his heart, soul, and mind onto the screen. The typical three-act structure is almost non-existent. At just 30 years old upon filming, Scorsese is still contemplating where his true devotions align, and the product of this real-time self-examination is Mean Streets. The film is the closest instance of Scorsese penning an autobiography. Scorsese grew up in the same tough neighborhood as Charlie, Little Italy, and was raised to be a devout Catholic, despite the doubts that lingered throughout his life, and originally aspired to be a priest before evolving into America's most passionate cinephile. While never part of any remnants of organized crime, he observed their activity from afar, mirroring how a young Henry Hill gazed at the alluring lifestyle of the local mob at the beginning of Goodfellas. Teresa, who suffers from epilepsy, is ostracized from her community and viewed as a devilish spirit because so, relates to Scorsese's own condition of asthma that restricted him from playing sports with the other kids in the neighborhood.

How Did Making 'Mean Streets' Influence Martin Scorsese's Filmmaking Style?

Internal conflict simmers within the hearts and minds of all Martin Scorsese protagonists. This conflict arises from the kind of people his characters aspire to be, and by the desires that provoke temptations and lusts. Charlie of Mean Streets demonstrates the director's burning internal tension in its rawest form. The gritty, guerrilla style of filmmaking strips away the inherent artifice of adequately-budgeted movies. Scorsese's film is figuratively wired from his state of being. Every Scorsese protagonist, whether it be Travis Bickle, Jake LaMotta, Henry Hill, or Jesus of Nazareth, lives by the code of The Sacred and the Profane. Scorsese's bleak worldview causes these conflicting values to blend –eliminating black-or-white characterization altogether. Charlie feels morally, if not spiritually, obligated to look out for his friend Johnny, even though he, in his refusal to repay his loans and general affinity for chaos, is irredeemable in the eyes of the viewer. What does Charlie see in him, and why is he going to allow him to spiral towards a fatal conclusion? Scorsese is asking the same thing.

Scorsese's first proper morality tale is realized in Mean Streets through some of the director's most spontaneous and lively filmmaking. The director's maverick deployment of pop music was cemented in this film, with the juxtaposition of vintage songs from the girl groups The Ronettes and The Chantels played alongside jarring circumstances such as a manic bar fight. These needle drops can also be sweet as the song's intention, particularly in the romantic opening credits showing nostalgic 8mm footage accompanied by "Be My Baby" by The Ronettes. In a flash, Scorsese masterfully transitions to pop music of the acidic variety, such as The Rolling Stones and Cream.

Mean Streets' editing, while the film preceded Scorsese's long and fruitful collaboration with Thelma Schoonmaker, has a pulse on its own – refusing to abide by formulaic practices of editing. Minor jump cuts, such as when Charlie's head falls onto the pillow of his bed in the cold open, are indicative of the frantic mindset of deep contemplation and reasoning permeating within Charlie and Scorsese. Red illuminates the bar where Charlie patronizes. The smoky aura of the establishment represents the looming danger of Charlie's plight as a conflicted young man battling with his self-constructed code. A trait of Scorsese's finest works, Mean Streets is documentary-like in its depiction of the bustling and lived-in streets and bars of this underbelly of Manhattan. Audiences are wrapped in the world and subsequently begin to think like Charlie.

How Does 'Mean Streets' Embody Martin Scorsese's Worldview?

Mean Streets wholly embodies Martin Scorsese as an artist and human being, more so than any of his future films that are uniquely personal but are expressed metaphorically through various periods and circumstances. The intersection of faith and crime, the director's most fiery thematic trait, is the thesis of Mean Streets. With faith and crime comes repentance. Throughout the film, Charlie places his finger above a flame, evoking a sense of self-punishment as a cleanse for his perceived sins. This is the most intensified when he sticks his finger above a raging fire on the stove of his uncle's restaurant. The church and all of its glory fail to grant him salvation, yet he cannot disavow his faith. For Charlie, the most advantageous practice of salvation is protecting Johnny, even if it leads to a fatalistic standoff with Michael (Richard Romanus), a loan shark to whom Johnny owes money.

As Martin Scorsese would further examine with Travis Bickle of Taxi Driver and Newland Archer of The Age of Innocence, Charlie is a product of his environment. However, his environment is shown to disappoint him. The church and life as a street crook give him short-term thrills, such as a palace of comfort and nights of debauchery at the bar, but the promise of these circumstances has restricted his personal growth. His milieu of faith and organized crime will never be accepting of his innate desires. For whatever nonsensical reasons, Teresa is disreputable because of her condition, and Charlie being smitten by Diane (Jeannie Bell), a black dancer at the club, will certainly never be tolerated by those in his circle, as he resignedly recognizes. When understanding the personal text of Scorsese's films and the psyche of the man himself, his venture into filmmaking resembles an extensive form of therapy.

How Is 'Mean Streets' Different From Scorsese's Other Gangster Movies?

Martin Scorsese is synonymous with the gangster film – to the point that he is mistaken to have only made films in this genre. An integral, and sometimes controversial, component of Goodfellas, Casino, and The Wolf of Wall Street is its alluring depiction of crime. While the glamor is always countered with a consequential aftershock, there is no denying the influence that Scorsese's mobsters have on the audience. Viewers are purposefully enthralled by the underworld as a means of exhibiting how everyday people are enchanted by the lavish lifestyle and source of power. What separates Mean Streets from Scorsese's later films is the stripped-down quality of the director's depiction of the mob. Handing out loans and selling items off-the-truck is sheer blue-collar labor, and Charlie's crew are without any mystique – a sobering juxtaposition to the operatic interpretation of The Godfather, which was released one year earlier.

Few films have announced the distinct voice of a filmmaker more prominently than Mean Streets did for Martin Scorsese. Two of the most renowned film critics of all time, Pauline Kael and Roger Ebert, championed the film, with Ebert eventually developing a lifelong personal relationship with Scorsese. By 1973, New Hollywood had emerged, and Scorsese was set to take the film medium to new dimensions. A film like Mean Streets, one that is gritty and potent, and simultaneously tender and sympathetic, appeared to be impossible. Scorsese's career has vaulted to exceptional heights, but he will never attain the level of ingenuity and pure wonder that he struck with his first gangster film.