It feels a little odd assessing the characters found throughout the filmography of Martin Scorsese, because they’re hard to compare to each other. Some are fictional characters, some are based on real people, and some are only loosely inspired by actual people. Many are flawed, a precious few are actually good people, and some are rather monstrous… but regardless, just about all are interesting for different reasons.

Whether they’re good people, evil people, or somewhere in between, the following characters all rank among the most interesting found in the films of Martin Scorsese, and can all count themselves as truly memorable characters. They’re ranked below, and to keep things varied and a little more interesting, there’s a limit imposed – one character per movie (otherwise, you could well end up with a list entirely filled with wise guys).

10 Jordan Belfort

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Thanks to narrating a very long movie and being extremely outspoken (not to mention in love with the sound of his own voice), Jordan Belfort, the protagonist of The Wolf of Wall Street, is among the most quotable of Martin Scorsese characters. Played by Leonardo DiCaprio, Belfort was a real-life white-collar criminal who made money through shady practices on Wall Street, with the real-life Jordan Belfort writing the book upon which the film was based.

Belfort is a different kind of criminal from the more traditional gangsters found in other Scorsese crime films, but The Wolf of Wall Street showcases the damage and chaos he caused, even if he was less directly violent than other Scorsese criminal characters. The Wolf of Wall Street, in laying bare this debauchery and anarchy, can be very funny but also paints a grim view of what happens when greed and wealth are pursued with little regard for anything else, and how easy it is for people to be convinced that a lifestyle like Belfort’s will bring them happiness.

9 Max Cady

'Cape Fear' (1991)

Robert De Niro has portrayed plenty of villains on screen, but none are quite as savage, consistently terrifying, and outright monstrous as Max Cady, the antagonist of Cape Fear. Cady’s a character who comes close to feeling cartoonishly evil; indeed, De Niro does chew scenery while portraying him, but was committed enough to the role that he’s still genuinely scary, and an unstoppable being filled entirely with hate.

Cady is out for revenge against the public defender who he believed did a poor job on his case, leading to a lengthy term of imprisonment. Said revenge involves psychological torment that slowly gets physical, not to mention eventually extending to the family of the public defender in question. Cape Fear is most memorable for the De Niro performance at its center, with the legendary actor making him an all-time great movie villain.

8 Frank Costello

'The Departed' (2006)

Speaking of great villains in Martin Scorsese movies, Jack Nicholson manages to steal most of the scenes from The Departed he appears in, portraying a ruthless mob kingpin named Frank Costello. He’s targeted by the police, who’ve sent an undercover agent to infiltrate his gang, though Costello had the same idea, sending one of his own undercover to infiltrate the police force.

The Departed is most focused on these two characters out of their depths (one played by Leonardo DiCaprio, the other played by Matt Damon), but it’s probably Nicholson’s character who’s the most memorable in the film. Whether he’s swearing up a storm, doing some “interesting” things in a movie theater, or impersonating a rat, Nicholson ends up being a blast to watch, and ensures Frank’s an all-time great character.

7 Mollie Burkhart

'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

Martin Scorsese’s films aren’t devoid of interesting female characters, with Ellen Burstyn shining as the title character in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, and Margot Robbie establishing herself as a star thanks to her breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street. But many Scorsese films do focus on male characters, and that could potentially be said about 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon… though Lily Gladstone, playing Mollie Burkhart, does make a huge impression in the film.

Killers of the Flower Moon is about a series of killings committed against the Osage people during the 1920s, various individuals conspiring together and doing such acts to obtain access to valuable land and other sources of income. Mollie is the most prominent of the Osage characters in Killers of the Flower Moon, and it’s fair to say she’s the heart of the film, what with many of the other characters (introduced before the final act) being some shade of evil.

6 Frank Sheeran

'The Irishman' (2019)

It’s hard to pick a standout character or performance from The Irishman, given it has one of Joe Pesci’s most memorable (and unnervingly quiet) performances, and also one of Al Pacino’s most thunderous. But the character at the center of the film, Frank Sheeran (played by Robert De Niro), is naturally the most fleshed out, and while he seems unassuming and simple as a character at first, he emerges as one of the most distinctive, distant, and perhaps tragic out of any Scorsese film.

Sheeran is a hitman who’s shown to carry out numerous executions without so much as a second thought, though one of his actions continues to haunt him, all the way until he reaches the final years of his life, and is more alone than ever. The Irishman explores the consequences that come about from a life of crime in a uniquely devastating way, and the final half-hour or so – which deals with Sheeran essentially awaiting death – makes his overall journey one of the most fascinating of any Scorsese movie protagonist.

5 Bill the Butcher

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Even though Gangs of New York is an ambitious and epic gangster movie with a ton to offer visually and narratively, it’s ultimately Daniel Day-Lewis who steals the show, here playing the deliciously evil and hammy Bill the Butcher. He’s the primary antagonist of Gangs of New York, responsible for causing the death of the father of Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio), the film’s protagonist.

Bill the Butcher is a little like the aforementioned Max Cady, being close to over-the-top at times while still feeling believably scary, and the sort of character who feels like he could do some sort of horrific act of violence at any time he’s on-screen, with or without warning. Day-Lewis brings so much energy to Gangs of New York through his performance here, with him and the character being the main reasons to watch the (still fairly good overall) film.

4 Jesus

'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

It can feel a little strange calling Jesus a “character,” but it works here, because the Jesus seen in The Last Temptation of Christ is another take on the man, and one that’s intended to stand apart from how he’s portrayed in the Bible. The Last Temptation of Christ is decidedly not an adaptation of any book in the Bible, and instead tries to delve into Jesus psychologically, imagining the struggles he may have felt as a man in the lead-up to what he was placed on Earth to do.

This different take on Jesus was one reason The Last Temptation of Christ caused some controversy, but anyone open to seeing something different from the Gospels will likely find this film to be fascinating. Indeed, it’s one of Scorsese’s finest movies overall, and Willem Dafoe is incredible in the role of (this take on) Jesus, delivering a very different performance to what some people might be more used to seeing from him.

3 Jake LaMotta

'Raging Bull' (1980)

Raging Bull is an all-time great biographical film, centering on Jake LaMotta, played here in a typically committed (and oftentimes frightening) way by Robert De Niro, who deservedly won an Academy Award for the movie. It’s a film that is technically about a boxer, but seems most interested in LaMotta’s life outside the ring, and the way the qualities that help him as a boxer hinder him in just about every other area of life.

Jake LaMotta is the protagonist of Raging Bull, but he’s not a likable central character by any means. Still, it’s a testament to the craft of the filmmaking and the quality of the acting that he nevertheless remains interesting to watch, and make no mistake: even though Raging Bull is confronting and difficult to sit through at times, it is captivating and stunningly well-made.

2 Tommy DeVito

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Joe Pesci always shines whenever he appears in a Scorsese film, doing so alongside De Niro a total of four times: for Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, and The Irishman. The most memorable character he plays in any of these four classics would have to be Tommy DeVito, the wild card of Goodfellas, and the character who Pesci earned an Oscar for portraying.

While Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) isn’t as monstrous as his peers, and Jimmy Conway (De Niro) is cold and quietly calculating, Tommy is just pure chaotic energy, always being unpredictable and prone to explode violently and loudly over all sorts of things. Pesci isn’t in the movie as much as Liotta or De Niro, but he makes every second of screen time count, and ensures Tommy DeVito is one of the most memorable characters from any Martin Scorsese picture.

1 Travis Bickle

'Taxi Driver' (1976)

A definitive Robert De Niro performance in an all-time great Scorsese classic, Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle is about as interesting, flawed, complex, and unique as protagonists get. He’s not a hero, but he’s not a stereotypical villain either, having moments of aggression but also being a victim, in some ways, clearly traumatized by his involvement in the Vietnam War and jaded by the cruel aspects of life he sees around him while working as a taxi driver in New York City.

Taxi Driver gets deep inside Bickle’s head, and shows it’s not a comfortable place to be, with his worldview getting more twisted, his narration getting angrier, and eventually, reality seems to collapse in on itself, leading to a confounding and haunting final few scenes. The film is one of Scorsese’s boldest, and it’s lost none of its power to shock and unnerve. Similarly, Travis Bickle remains one of the most infamous, compelling, and widely-discussed characters in cinema history, and for good reason.

