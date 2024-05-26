Martin Scorsese isn’t always credited with writing/co-writing the films he directs, but he has had that role for a number of them, and frequently collaborates with other skilled screenwriters (not to mention picking good novels to adapt). As such, it’s unsurprising that the level of writing throughout most of his filmography is strong, and with good writing comes naturally memorable and quotable dialogue.

What follows is an attempt to run through some of the most quotable characters found throughout Scorsese’s body of work, encompassing individuals both fictional and based on real-life people. Some of these talk more than others, and some aren’t even main characters, but they all have dialogue that’s hard to forget, and prove easy to quote, so long as you’re around people who don’t mind profanity (there is a lot of swearing throughout a good many Martin Scorsese movies).

10 Jimmy Two-Times

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Proving that a large amount of screen time isn’t necessary for a character to make an impact, Jimmy Two-Times appears for a matter of seconds in Goodfellas, being one of several background characters introduced and then never seen again. His involvement goes to show that there’s much more to the mafia than viewers see through the core story of Goodfellas, and he’s also there for an iconic gag, too.

Through narration, viewers are told that Jimmy Two-Times got that “nickname because he said everything twice,” and then, right on cue, Jimmy Two-Times demonstrates this by saying, “I'm gonna go get the papers, get the papers.” Then, he vanishes from the film, and one can only assume he did end up getting those papers. It’s one of the movie’s best moments, and yes, that single line is enough to make Jimmy Two-Times an immensely quotable character, immensely quotable character.

9 Bill the Butcher

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Gangs of New York is a sprawling, epic gangster movie, and though there’s a lot to appreciate from a technical perspective, one character pretty much ends up stealing the show: Bill the Butcher. He’s a grandiose, charismatic, and sometimes over-the-top villain, with Daniel Day-Lewis chewing much scenery while playing him, but devouring it all so efficiently that it ends up being absorbing to witness.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays the protagonist of the Gangs of New York, and might have more dialogue technically, but Bill the Butcher gets most of the best lines. His monologue about how he scares people into keeping in line is particularly chilling, saying: “You know how I stayed alive this long… Fear. The spectacle of fearsome acts… That's what preserves the order of things. Fear.” Of course, Day-Lewis is such a pro that he sells a line this dramatic, as well as other similarly bombastic quotes throughout the film.

8 Frank Costello

'The Departed' (2006)

Similarly to Bill the Butcher in Gangs of New York, it’s Jack Nicholson who gets to steal a good chunk of The Departed, owing to him committing wholeheartedly to playing an over-the-top villain. That villain is Frank Costello, who runs South Boston’s Irish Mafia, and is targeted by the police, who send in an undercover detective to take his gang down from the inside. At the same time, the gang has the same plan, as one of their own infiltrates the police force.

The Departed is a supremely thrilling gangster/crime movie, and while Costello’s not the only character who feels somewhat larger-than-life, it’s probably Nicholson who gives the “biggest” performance. The dialogue also helps this feeling, with Costello being profane, crude, and exceedingly aggressive through both his words and actions throughout The Departed.

7 Travis Bickle

'Taxi Driver' (1976)

While Taxi Driver didn’t mark the first time Martin Scorsese collaborated with Robert De Niro, it was the first occasion where De Niro played the central character in a Scorsese film, given 1973’s Mean Streets had a handful of main characters, with Harvey Keitel’s being the protagonist. De Niro was more than up for the task, helping to make Travis Bickle one of the most troubling, memorable, and uneasily compelling protagonists in cinema history.

Paul Schrader’s screenplay was also vital in this regard, and though Bickle is withdrawn around other characters sometimes, De Niro gets plenty of lines thanks to the fact that the narration in Taxi Driver is nearly constant. Whether they want to or not, viewers will get inside the head of Travis Bickle, and while it’s not a nice place to be, some of his narrated thoughts are powerfully memorable or, at the very least, hard to shake.

6 Jimmy Hoffa

'The Irishman' (2019)

There’s an argument to be made (a potentially risky one, admittedly) that The Irishman is the greatest film Martin Scorsese’s made in the 21st century so far. It’s a long and harrowing film, centering on Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a hitman looking back on his life, including his time spent working for mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and his eventual friendship with union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

The entirety of The Irishman is exceptionally well-written, packed with memorable lines; some sad, and some surprisingly funny. But to single out the most quotable character in the movie, it’s probably Jimmy Hoffa; it helps that he seems to talk a great deal more than the comparatively reserved Frank Sheeran and Russell Bufalino. And it’s always a joy to see Pacino swear, yell, and forcefully deliver great dialogue, including “You always charge a guy with a gun! With a knife, you run away.”

5 Jesus

'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

It feels a bit weird to call Jesus Christ a “character,” let alone a “quotable character,” but he is the protagonist of The Last Temptation of Christ, and few figures have proven as frequently quotable throughout human history. Sure, The Last Temptation of Christ isn’t an adaptation of anything from the Bible directly (which did cause controversy), but there is cross-over in terms of what happens and what’s said.

As such, given that the New Testament is packed with lessons and words from Jesus himself, it follows that any depiction of him in a movie that’s not too radically different from the Bible will ensure he’s a “quotable character.” He gets to say plenty of things not in the Bible, too, and with typically good dialogue from Paul Schrader (adapting a novel by Nikos Kazantzakis), plus a committed performance from Willem Dafoe, much of what Jesus says here is likely to stick with you.

4 Nicky Santoro

'Casino' (1995)

Generally, if Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci appear in the same movie together, the former will play a somewhat quieter character than the latter. That was the case for Goodfellas (1990), and it’s perhaps even more evident in 1995’s Casino, which functions like something of a spiritual sequel to that 1990 film, having a similar style and narrative while being longer, darker, gorier, and even more downbeat overall.

Pesci plays a character called Nicky Santoro, who was based on a real-life mobster named Anthony Spilotro. It’s a role that lets Joe Pesci unleash even more than usual, and this character flies into a rage in what feels like just about every scene he appears in, throwing out multiple F-bombs a minute and matching his aggressive language with despicably violent acts. He’s not a good fella, but he is a memorable fella (though few of his iconic lines could be repeated here without censoring, on account of all that profanity).

3 Henry Hill

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Of course, Goodfellas is just too packed with memorable characters and dialogue to limit things to just discussing one character from the film, and beyond Jimmy Two-Times, Henry Hill is another worth highlighting. Including Hill probably goes without saying, given he’s the protagonist of the movie, has just as much – or maybe even more – narration than Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, and has a memorable/sometimes darkly funny way of observing the chaos and violence around him.

Ray Liotta’s delivery of this narration is pitch-perfect, too; you know you’re in good hands right from the start, hearing him say: “As far back as I can remember I always wanted to be a gangster” at the end of Goodfellas’ opening scene. While it is undeniably a gangster film, Goodfellas is also a personal and eye-opening biopic, with the dialogue from Hill (especially his narration) being essential in ensuring the film succeeds in this regard.

2 Jordan Belfort

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the most quotable movies of its decade, and is jam-packed with dialogue (much of it exceedingly profane), given the fact that the movie is three hours long and is consistently noisy. Characters are generally loud and assertive, not to mention under the influence of various substances, so you get a ton of rapid-fire dialogue which, alongside the fast pace and frequent dark comedy, makes the entire film a dizzying experience… in a good way, thankfully.

At the center of it all is Jordan Belfort, the real-life figure who wrote the book upon which The Wolf of Wall Street was based. Leonardo DiCaprio is outstanding in this lead role, and, like some other Scorsese protagonists before him, gets to do a ton of narration while also having plenty of lines outside narrating, too. Like with Joe Pesci in Casino, it’s hard to repeat too many here, though, in the interest of keeping things more or less PG-rated.

1 Tommy DeVito

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Okay, one more time, it’s worth singling out another quotable individual from the best of Martin Scorsese’s crime movies: Goodfellas. Like with Joe Pesci in Casino, he once again portrayed a volatile, intense, and aggressive character in Goodfellas, and another who was based on a real-life person but not named after them (the person in real life was named Thomas DeSimone, but the Goodfellas character is Tommy DeVito).

Pesci is a revelation here, giving perhaps the best performance of his career and absolutely owning every second of screen time he has throughout Goodfellas. Tommy is a character for the ages, and has the lines to back it up, most notably the now legendary scene with Henry Hill, continually saying things like, “What do you mean funny, funny how? How am I funny?”; a roller-coaster sequence that goes from being funny to unbearably tense, back to funny again, then tense again, and then the tension’s eventually released. It’s masterful, and just one of many times Pesci undoubtedly owns the film and its memorable, semi-improvised dialogue.

