Martin Scorsese’s earliest work as a director dates back to the 1960s, but it was the 1970s when he started to make a name for himself as far as feature films went. Since then, he’s been prolific in every decade, not to mention surprisingly consistent. Though he entered the 21st century at almost 60 years old, he nevertheless showed age was not slowing him down, and made some of his best films after the year 2000.

But to go back a little from there, the 1990s was also a fruitful decade for the famed director, and one where, yes, there were some crime films, but also a romance movie, historical films, a couple of dark thrillers, and some documentaries, too. The following eight movies comprise all the feature-length films and documentaries of his that were released between 1990 and 1999, and are ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

8 'Kundun' (1997)

Stars: Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong, Tencho Gyalpo, Tsewang Migyur Khangsar

A somewhat overlooked film within Martin Scorsese’s extensive body of work, Kundun sees the filmmaker at his most spiritual, albeit not crafting something quite as interesting as, say, The Last Temptation of Christ or Silence. It’s a film about Buddhism and the 14th Dalai Lama, covering a couple of decades in his life around the mid-point of the 20th century.

Kundun is an example of Scorsese taking on a biographical story and doing a decent enough job of bringing it to life on screen. It’s a movie that feels static and not consistently involving, but the craft on offer is enough to make it worthwhile. It’s a well-presented, well-shot, and pretty well-acted film, for the most part, but it’s just lacking that extra something to push it outside the realm of decent and further toward an area that could be considered great.

7 'My Voyage to Italy' (1999)

Hosted by: Martin Scorsese

My Voyage to Italy is one of two feature-length documentaries about cinema that Martin Scorsese made during the 1990s, although both are double the length of most films, coming in at about four hours each. Ordinarily, the idea of hearing someone talk about movies for four hours might sound exhausting at best and super boring at worst, but Scorsese is no ordinary film enthusiast.

The guy undeniably knows his stuff, and the way he goes over the history of Italian cinema within this documentary, adding personal anecdotes, analysis, and factual information… it’s all rather riveting. You might need a passing interest in old Italian movies to find it riveting, admittedly, but anyone even mildly curious ought to check My Voyage to Italy out. It doesn’t have to be watched in one sitting, but it’s a valuable and informative watch, and one of Scorsese’s best documentaries to date.

6 'Cape Fear' (1991)

Stars: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange

Frequent Scorsese collaborator Robert De Niro is great at playing villains, and he gets to play a tremendously monstrous one in Cape Fear. It’s a remake of the Gregory Peck film of the same name (he shows up here briefly, too), following the terrifying experience a family goes through after a man is released from prison, and begins tormenting them, blaming the patriarch of the family for his sentence.

It keeps the tension high throughout, and even if it doesn’t have a ton to chew on beyond the thrills it offers, at least those thrills are frequent, and the film is overall undeniably visceral. Both Scorsese and De Niro are being showy as director and actor, respectively, but they make it work, and their efforts ensure Cape Fear can stand tall as another very good Scorsese movie… but several other films the director did in the 1990s are arguably even better.

5 'Casino' (1995)

Stars: Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci

A gangster epic that stars two of Martin Scorsese’s favorite collaborators, Casino sees Scorsese operating in somewhat familiar territory, but doing so with such style and intensity that it’s hard to get too angry. The story here takes place during the 1970s and 1980s, and takes a look at how the mob, through owning various casinos, essentially ran Las Vegas for a number of years.

With that reign came a great deal of criminal activity, threats, and violence, of course, with Casino pulling no punches in showing the viciousness of being involved in a life of crime (or getting wrapped up with gangsters). It’s bleak stuff, much of the time, and also sustains that bleakness for an extensive runtime of almost three hours. It’s not the easiest of watches, but it achieves what it set out to do, and undoubtedly succeeds at leaving a mark.

4 'A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies' (1995)

Directors: Martin Scorsese, Michael Henry Wilson

A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies is exactly what you’d expect it to be from that helpfully comprehensive title. It does for old American films what My Voyage to Italy did for Italian cinema, and has a comparable runtime and style to that documentary (though it should be noted, this one has a co-director alongside Scorsese: Michael Henry Wilson).

For close to four hours, A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies has Scorsese narrating an overview of cinema across decades, starting with silent films and ending around the 1970s (when, as mentioned before, Scorsese started gaining true recognition as a director). It might well be there’s even more to cover here, compared to My Voyage to Italy, which ensures it’s even better a documentary, though both are ultimately essential for fans of classic movies.

3 'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999)

Stars: Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman

Nicolas Cage can do just about anything, and has proven himself well-suited to anxious and terrifying films many times in the past. Though Bringing Out the Dead can’t quite be called a work of horror, it’s about as unnerving as a thriller can get without also qualifying as a horror film, with it delving deep into a tortured mind and not letting you, as a viewer, out until the end credits roll.

The narrative of Bringing Out the Dead is fairly straightforward, being about a paramedic having a very bad time across a series of shifts that seem destined to put him through hell and back. It’s similarly unnerving to another Martin Scorsese thriller, After Hours, but unlike that 1985 film, Bringing Out the Dead doesn’t offer much by way of (dark) comedy. It’s really just dark, and somewhat difficult to watch, but it’s also mesmerizing and exceptionally well-crafted.

Bringing Out the Dead

2 'The Age of Innocence' (1993)

Stars: Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder

Anyone who assumes Martin Scorsese doesn’t have it in him to make a great romance film ought to check out The Age of Innocence, given it’s just as good a romantic drama as most of his gangster films are within the crime genre. It also marks one of two occasions when Scorsese worked with the great Daniel Day-Lewis, with him playing a very different character here to the one he played in 2002’s Gangs of New York.

Still, it’s probably Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder who impress the most here, one as a woman engaged to Day-Lewis’s character, and the other someone who he actually loves/wants to be with. That breakdown might make it sound cheesy or contrived, but The Age of Innocence really isn't. It’s nuanced and authentic, and doesn’t short-change any characters or make them seem clichéd in any way. It’s a very human, sad, and engrossing film, and a surprisingly great one within Scorsese’s filmography.

1 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Stars: Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci

You knew it was coming: Goodfellas isn't just the best Martin Scorsese movie of the 1990s, but perhaps Scorsese’s best film overall, not to mention one of the very best of the decade in general. It has an incredible cast and tells a story about life in the mafia from a grounded perspective, with both Henry and Karen Hill being outsiders, in some ways, to the mob life, making them perfect vessels through which to see that world.

Goodfellas is dizzying, sometimes very funny, packed with amazingly memorable characters, and just unbelievably lived-in, as a film. It feels alive in a way that very few movies either before or since have managed, and though it’s got a reputation for being great, it more than lives up to the hype. And having what might be Joe Pesci’s best-ever performance contained within? That doesn’t hurt, either.

