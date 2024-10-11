Does Martin Scorsese need much of an introduction at this point? He’s been active and influential within the world of American cinema for more than half a century at this point, having directed some of the best movies of the 1980s, shining just as brightly in the 1990s, and having a surprisingly strong decade as recently as the 2010s, with age doing little to slow him down as a filmmaker. He is also, of course, someone who had certain comments about a particular popular genre that were controversial at the time, but have aged surprisingly – and some may say regrettably – well.

It's no shock, then, that he was also on fire during the 2000s. It wasn’t his most prolific decade going by just feature films, so the following will also include feature-length documentaries he released during the 2000s (excluding any titles where he was a co-director, though). Everything ranked below is good, with some being great. It was the decade when he finally won Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture, after all; awards that might've been overdue, given Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas had all come already. But hey, better late than never.

5 'Shine a Light' (2008)

Featuring: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts

If you watch enough Martin Scorsese movies, you're bound to come across a Rolling Stones needle drop at some point or another, though things don’t get much more Stones-heavy Scorsese-wise than Shine a Light. Put simply, that’s because this is a documentary/concert film about the legendary English rock band; one that arguably seems like Scorsese’s favorite band. He’s utilized the band’s songs often enough to make him the ideal director for such a film, which plays out roughly how you'd expect a fly-on-the-wall type documentary about The Rolling Stones playing live in the mid-2000s to be.

As such, Shine a Light doesn’t really go into the band’s history in great detail, being more focused on more immediate things. Well, things that were immediate in the 2000s, with the documentary now being something of a time capsule, especially since the band’s main drummer, Charlie Watts, sadly passed away in 2021 after having been a member of The Rolling Stones pretty much since the band’s inception. Shine a Light might not thrill viewers who aren’t already fans of The Rolling Stones, but it works as a more than solid tribute to a band with undeniably impressive longevity, and Scorsese’s passion for the music is on clear display, too.

4 'The Aviator' (2004)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale

Even though The Aviator isn't one of the very best movies Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio made together, it does see the latter firing on all cylinders for debatably the first time in a Scorsese film. The strength of this duo can’t be denied, as all Scorsese feature films from the 2000s that weren’t documentaries starred DiCaprio, as did Scorsese’s first and third movies of the 2010s: Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street. Leonardo DiCaprio’s often keen to go big and dive headfirst into challenging roles, with The Aviator being one such instance of him doing just that.

It's a long but rewarding biographical film about Howard Hughes, using a runtime of almost three hours to cover his life during the 1920s, ‘30s, and into the ‘40s. It’s a film about one man’s wild ambitions and his psychological struggles, principally as a result of his obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Aviator is a lot to take in and might come a little close to feeling bloated, but everything good here is undeniably striking and effective. There’s a great performance at the center of it all, and typically great attention to detail when it comes to recreating the historical periods depicted (something most Scorsese films tend to excel at).

3 'No Direction Home: Bob Dylan' (2005)

Featuring: Bob Dylan, Allen Ginsberg, Joan Baez

In contrast to Shine a Light, which was largely about The Rolling Stones continuing to perform into the 21st century, Martin Scorsese’s other big music documentary of the 2000s, No Direction Home: Bob Dylan, is focused completely on the past. Dylan has a monumentally eventful history as a musician and cultural icon, so even with this documentary running for about 3.5 hours, it still doesn’t progress beyond the mid-1960s. And it finds plenty of material to cover when it comes to Dylan’s life up until the age of about 25. The upcoming A Complete Unknown has a pretty daunting task ahead of it, then, as a seemingly more straightforward biopic about Dylan.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan doesn’t offer easy answers or a ton of clarity necessarily about who Bob Dylan is and what made him tick during the early to mid-1960s, but it’s still an engaging documentary experience so long as you don’t mind there still being a little mystery to it all. Dylan’s always had a kind of enigmatic quality, after all. But on the other hand, if you don’t think this 2005 documentary is sufficiently weird or out there, Scorsese also directed another much more scattershot and bewildering Bob Dylan documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue, which was released in 2019.

2 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz

Shortly before The Aviator, Scorsese and DiCaprio first collaborated on Gangs of New York, where the latter admittedly didn’t make as much of an impression as he did in The Aviator. Despite that, Gangs of New York is still arguably the better film, in large part because Daniel Day-Lewis does so much of the heavy lifting. He plays the central villain, Bill the Butcher, to absolute perfection, chewing scenery, being charismatic, and successfully managing to come across as terrifying, all at once. It might well be one of the best performances in any Scorsese movie, and that’s saying a lot when the likes of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel have been in a bunch.

Narratively, Gangs of New York is an epic about revenge and gang warfare in the titular city during the back half of the 19th century. It’s all very broad and big, taking some massive swings and not hitting every single time. Yet Gangs of New York hits most of the time, and hits hard enough that it becomes relatively easy to overlook the imperfections here and there. It’s one of the more underrated – or at least over-hated – crime films directed by Scorsese, not to mention feeling like one of his best epics more generally speaking.

1 'The Departed' (2006)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson

The Departed was the Martin Scorsese movie that finally won Best Picture; it happened at last, debatably 30 years later than it should’ve (again, Taxi Driver came out in 1976… though going up against an underdog champ like Rocky was tough competition). This one assembles a great cast and throws their characters into a dizzying blend of the crime and thriller genres. Essentially, The Departed is about two people who go undercover. One is a cop who’s infiltrated a gang, and the other is a gang member who’s infiltrated the police force. Gradually, they start learning about the other’s existence, and have to race to expose him before they themselves are exposed.

And there’s a lot of other stuff going on. Plenty of room has to be given to Jack Nicholson to chew scenery Daniel Day-Lewis-style, but no one’s going to honestly complain about that when he’s this much fun to watch. Elsewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Martin Sheen, Mark Wahlberg, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin are all great too, being essential parts of an undoubtedly stacked cast. It’s a breathless and suspenseful remake of the already great Infernal Affairs (2002), and even if there might be a handful of Scorsese films that are even better than The Departed, this one can stand quite comfortably as the director’s best effort of the 2000s.