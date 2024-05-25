Martin Scorsese is an astoundingly great filmmaker, and someone who’s been actively making feature films for well over half a century at this point. He’s well-loved for his crime/gangster movies, but such titles honestly make up just a fraction of his overall body of work, as Scorsese’s also directed sweeping historical dramas, some dark comedies, thrillers, and various documentaries.

Regarding the latter, they won’t be included in the following ranking, and neither will the short films he’s directed, with the following centered on his non-documentary feature-length movies. Scorsese was almost 60 years old when the 21st century began, but his age hasn’t slowed him down, and he’s continued making impressive films into his 70s and now his 80s. The following films encompass all his 21st century movies so far, and are ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great (there are honestly no duds in the bunch).

9 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley

So, despite the low ranking, Shutter Island is still a good film, and an overall effective mystery/thriller. It’s one of numerous collaborations between Scorsese as director and Leonardo DiCaprio as star, with the latter playing a U.S. Marshal who’s investigating a strange missing person’s case, only for the entire experience to uncover uncomfortable truths about himself and his past.

Shutter Island is a sometimes slow but ultimately rewarding psychological thriller, and so the less said about where the plot eventually goes, the better. It’s one of the more distinctive films Scorsese’s made, and while it’s always good to see the filmmaker take risks, not every creative choice in Shutter Island plays out perfectly. It’s still a well-made and mostly efficient movie, but arguably lacks a certain something to stand out as truly great.

8 'The Aviator' (2004)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale

As far as biopics go, The Aviator is a rock-solid one for the most part, marking the second of six (to date) collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s centered on the singular Howard Hughes, a man who was both a movie producer and an aviation pioneer, capable of achieving greatness in the fields he pursued while also battling personal demons and struggling in non-work-related areas of his life.

At 170 minutes in length, you could argue that The Aviator is a touch too long, and that runtime does begin to be felt pretty significantly by the time the final hour of the movie comes around. Still, it’s very well-made on a technical level and DiCaprio gave what might’ve been the best performance of his career up until that point, so it remains fairly easy to view The Aviator as a success in most regards.

7 'Hugo' (2011)

Starring: Asa Butterfield, Ben Kingsley, Chloë Grace Moretz

Hugo is more of an oddity among Martin Scorsese’s body of work than Shutter Island, because, to date, it’s the only film of his that feels classifiable as a family movie. Even then, it’s the kind that doesn’t feel exclusively made for kids, centering on a child protagonist and feeling kid-friendly, but still having a great deal to offer for older viewers.

Indeed, a big part of Hugo is the celebration of silent cinema it ends up providing, and that’s something that most younger viewers won’t really pick up on or appreciate until they’re older. In combining that side of things with the more family-friendly/adventure elements, Hugo isn’t always super well-balanced, but there’s so much to admire visually and thematically, and Scorsese should be given credit for making something so bold and (particularly) far-removed from his more well-known works.

6 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz

To be perfectly honest, Gangs of New York would probably stand out as the weakest Martin Scorsese film of the 21st century so far if it didn’t have an ace up its sleeve in the form of Daniel Day-Lewis. The legendary actor dominates just about every movie he appears in, and had already thrived in a Scorsese movie made almost a decade prior (The Age of Innocence), but it’s Gangs of New York that gives him a chance to shine even more, playing the hammy and grandiose Bill the Butcher.

Elsewhere, Gangs of New York can falter a little, given it feels a bit over-stuffed and DiCaprio (starring in his first Scorsese movie) isn’t quite as great as he is in subsequent collaborations with Scorsese… but the stuff that works really does work. It’s a sprawling, epic, messy, and violent revenge-themed crime movie, and does sometimes seem to get a bit more hate than it deserves.

5 'Silence' (2016)

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson

Throughout various Martin Scorsese movies, religion has remained a prominent theme the filmmaker continually explores, with The Last Temptation of Christ perhaps being the best of his films where religion is foregrounded. That’s a classic film in every sense, so Silence being the “runner-up” when it comes to the title of Scorsese’s best religious movie shouldn’t be seen as non-complimentary. It’s still a fantastic film, after all.

Following two Jesuit priests in the 1600s looking for their master after he goes missing in Japan, Silence is slow but engrossing, always feeling purposeful; not necessarily in the moment at every moment, but everything falls into place eventually. It’s the kind of film that sticks with you long after it’s over, and though its length and heaviness might make it hard to revisit, it is worth committing to at least once, even for those who don’t ordinarily like religion-heavy movies.

4 'The Departed' (2006)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson

An update/remake of the classic Hong Kong gangster movie Infernal Affairs, The Departed is, to date, the only Martin Scorsese film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It might not quite be his best gangster movie, but it is his most thrilling, with a supremely suspenseful story involving not one, but two people working undercover: one a cop who’s infiltrated a gang, and the other a criminal of that gang who’s infiltrated the police force.

So begins an unpredictable game of cat and mouse, both moles trying to uncover the identity of the other before they themselves are outed. It’s a slick and fast-paced movie that unfolds over a technically lengthy 150 minutes, but you don’t really feel said length, given The Departed is just too much of an adrenaline-fueled movie to have much by way of downtime.

3 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone

A remarkable cast and crew came together to bring Killers of the Flower Moon to fruition, and though it didn’t end up winning any Academy Awards, it was nominated for an impressive 10 (and, to be fair, 2023 was a very good year for movies). It’s a disquieting historical crime film about a series of murders against the Osage people during the 1920s, all committed because of a desire for wealth and power.

Scorsese’s no stranger to exploring characters capable of considerable acts of evil, but there’s a routine/banal nature to the crimes committed in Killers of the Flower Moon that just makes things more intense, unnerving, and uncomfortably realistic. It’s a retelling of true events, too, with the knowledge that such things actually happened making Killers of the Flower Moon even more impactful and haunting. It's a difficult one to shake (by design), that's for sure.

2 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie

The Wolf of Wall Street has a similar style and flavor to it as past Scorsese crime films like Goodfellas and Casino, but it’s more darkly comedic than either of those, and centers on a different kind of crime. The setting is Wall Street in the 1980s, and the crime is of the so-called white-collar variety; it’s not as immediately damaging as some of the more violent crimes seen in other Scorsese films, but the filmmaker doesn’t shy away from the damage such behavior causes.

This is particularly apparent through all the debauchery on show in The Wolf of Wall Street, which is kind of funny and entertaining until it isn’t, with the balance of dark comedy and drama being expertly executed overall. It’s a quotable and memorable film, and proves to be a blast to watch, not in any way feeling like a movie that was released the same year its director turned 71.

1 'The Irishman' (2019)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

It might well be that The Irishman will ultimately stand as the final gangster movie Martin Scorsese ever makes, and one released after more than 50 years spent working as a feature film director. It’s more thoughtful and downbeat than earlier Scorsese gangster movies, having the feel of a genuine epic while spanning decades and looking at the complicated feelings a hitman has as he nears the final stages of his life, looking back on his violent past.

The Irishman might feel slow to some, and admittedly, it’s possible to critique certain areas of the film (the de-aging effects mostly impress, but there are a couple of scenes where such effects aren’t perfect). But for being a swansong for this kind of Scorsese film, The Irishman is beautiful, moving, harrowing, ambitious, and unique. And, if all else fails, The Irishman has to have worth for not only featuring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, but also marking the first – and, to date, only – time Scorsese’s directed the great Al Pacino.

