Martin Scorsese has done many things as a filmmaker over the past 50 years or so, most notably directing some of the best films of both the 20th and 21st centuries. He’s been one of the best in the business for a ridiculously long time, having directed one Best Picture Oscar winner (The Departed) alongside a bunch of other movies that probably deserved to win Best Picture, but didn’t.

One criticism of The Departed, though, is that the very last scene is a bit on the nose, so if the best endings to Scorsese films are being considered, that movie – though great – doesn’t quite qualify. But these other Martin Scorsese films have remarkable endings that are either thought-provoking, bold, striking, or deeply troubling… sometimes even all of those at once. These all-time great endings are ranked below, starting with the excellent and ending with the perfect.

The following article will contain spoilers for the films of Martin Scorsese.

10 'After Hours' (1985)

There’s no shortage of humor (usually of the dark variety) found throughout the filmography of Martin Scorsese, but full-on comedies are a little rarer. With The King of Comedy and After Hours, the comedic stuff is balanced against a good many intense scenes, with the former being uncomfortable for much of its runtime, and the latter playing out like an extended Kafkaesque nightmare/fever dream.

Once it gets going, After Hours never really stops, being funny, bleak, and harrowing in its depiction of a man having a very bad night in New York City. Things rush to a head as it gets super surreal in its closing scenes, with the protagonist eventually surviving his whole ordeal, but finding himself dropped right off at work as the sun’s coming up, right back where the film started. Whether he’s broken the cycle or he’s still in the nightmare when the end credits start rolling is kind of left up to the interpretation of the viewer, and that approach to ending this sort of film feels fitting.

9 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Standing as one of the more intense Martin Scorsese movies, Shutter Island is fairly unsettling, even by psychological thriller standards. It’s a film that’s basically all about plot twists, with things kicking off as a movie seemingly about trying to find a patient who’s escaped from a high-security psychiatric facility, only for it to be eventually revealed that the lead character, a U.S. Marshal, is actually a patient at said psychiatric facility.

That makes it sound dumb, but there are reasons for the other characters going along with the whole preposterous idea, and it comes together nicely by the end. Shutter Island reveals this big twist close to the end, but the actual ending involves a quiet pre-lobotomy conversation between the patient and his primary psychiatrist, where the former wonders to the latter whether it would be worse “to live as a monster, or to die as a good man.”

8 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Taxi Driver isn't just one of the best Martin Scorsese films, as it’s up there with the best movies of all time, period. It explores alienation and loneliness in a way that still feels powerfully haunting nearly half a century on from its release, focusing on a Vietnam War veteran who takes up driving a cab in New York City to fill in his time as an insomniac, and finds himself growing increasingly despondent with the world around him.

The climax involves a violent shootout that main character Travis Bickle either survives or perishes in, as it’s not entirely clear if what follows the shootout might've happened or is simply a dying dream. Either way, it sees Bickle being celebrated for his act of violence, reuniting with a young woman he pined for earlier, and then catching something in the mirror right before the end credits roll. It’s disorientating, weirdly scary, and admirably hard to wrap one’s head around, certainly being a final scene that leaves one thinking.

7 'Goodfellas' (1990)

A film with a perfect rise-and-fall storyline supported by some of the best acting you'll ever see in a gangster movie, Goodfellas is just as much of a classic as Taxi Driver, or perhaps even more so. It is the rare perfect crime film that starts fantastically, maintains a great pace throughout a runtime of about 2.5 hours, and then just so happens to end in an undeniably ideal way.

Things crumble, and the main character, Henry Hill, rats out his associates and goes to live in witness protection, narrating the whole ordeal while breaking the fourth wall, addressing the camera in court before looking right at it in the very last scene. He laments what he’s done and what he’s lost, and a ghost from his past materializes and shoots at him/the camera. Smash-cut to the end credits, with Sid Vicious’s punk rock cover of “My Way” blaring. Magnifique.