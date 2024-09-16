There’s nothing even close to a shortage of good performances to be found throughout the movies that make up Martin Scorsese’s filmography. The man himself rarely misses as a filmmaker, and the vast majority of his movies have more than one great performance contained within them, which naturally makes picking the best of the best a rather difficult endeavor.

Further, to keep things varied, some restrictions are in place below, including a maximum of one performance per actor, and one performance per movie. This can’t be entirely comprehensive, because dozens of performances would have to be singled out to approach the realm of indisputable thoroughness here (so apologies in advance for the actors who shone in movies like Shutter Island, Silence, After Hours, and Hugo). What follows are some of the absolute greatest performances across a selection of great Scorsese films.

10 Jack Nicholson as Frank Costello

'The Departed' (2006)

The Departed wasn’t the first time Jack Nicholson hammed it up on screen, but it was potentially the last time, considering the actor retired not long after Scorsese’s Best Picture winner came out. Nicholson portrays the fiery and crude Frank Costello, a mob kingpin who’s the target of an undercover police officer. At the same time, Costello has a mole of his own who he’s sent into the police force.

It's a film all about keeping secrets while trying to discover the identities of moles, and so the tension is always high with plenty of chaos, violence, and yelling along with it. Everyone in The Departed is, at worst, quite good, but it’s Nicholson who debatably steals the most scenes and brings the highest amount of energy to the film, walking a wonderfully entertaining line between sinister and silly.

9 Ellen Burstyn as Alice Hyatt

'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' (1974)

Owing to its relatively early place in Martin Scorsese’s filmography, Alice Doesn't Live Here could be seen as a film made when the director was still trying to find his style. It stands out compared to some of his latter movies, given it’s very grounded and lacks a focus on crime elements (it’s also not a historical story), all the while focusing on a female protagonist, which is rare for Scorsese (the less great Boxcar Bertha also qualifies).

It's a generally good movie about a woman trying not to lose sight of her dreams while working hard to provide for herself and her son, all as a single mother. It’s also elevated by Ellen Burstyn in the titular role, who gives one of the best performances of her career here, and was the first actor to win an Academy Award for a performance given in a Scorsese film.

8 Daniel Day-Lewis as Bill the Butcher

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Gangs of New York is a tad divisive, certainly not lacking in ambition, but also having certain qualities that undeniably stand out more than others. It’s a big movie, looking at an epic quest for revenge during the 19th century, with a young man wanting to take down a fearsome criminal named Bill the Butcher for murdering his father many years earlier.

Some cast members shone brighter than others, but it’s generally agreed upon that Daniel Day-Lewis is fantastic as the central villain here, living up to the name “Bill the Butcher” and then some. Day-Lewis disappears into this role, as he so often and reliably does, and honestly, Gangs of New York is worth watching for his performance alone (though there are hopefully other elements one will be able to enjoy; it is a technically strong and visually striking movie as well).

7 Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

There are a couple of lead actors in Killers of the Flower Moon who’ve shone in various other Scorsese movies before, so it’s better to hold off on singing their praises for a bit and turning to someone who hadn't been in a Scorsese film before this one. The actress in question is Lily Gladstone, who had what was likely the most difficult role in Killers of the Flower Moon: that of Mollie Burkhart.

Throughout the film, Mollie’s family members and friends are slowly manipulated or even outright killed due to the Osage people having valuable land, with a group of greedy Americans wanting to take the land – and the oil on it – for themselves. Much of Killers of the Flower Moon painstakingly shows how this grim, mass-scale crime was perpetrated in a chillingly calculated way, but the character of Mollie is there to truly drive home the human cost of such horrific murders. Gladstone effectively makes already emotional scenes even more despairing, and is a key part of why Killers of the Flower Moon has such an impact.

6 Nicolas Cage as Frank Pierce

'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999)

Though some might call it a shame that Nicolas Cage and Martin Scorsese have only collaborated once, at least one time is better than no times at all. Further, it helps that their sole collaboration is Bringing Out the Dead, which is a genuinely great movie (and a ridiculously underrated one) that features Cage front and center for pretty much the whole runtime, and gives him a challenging role to play throughout, too.

In Bringing Out the Dead, Nicolas Cage stars as a paramedic dealing with a lack of sleep, constant anxiety, and a particularly harrowing series of shifts that send him plunging further downward psychologically. The film puts you in the head of a troubled person having a very bad time, making it a far from relaxing watch… but it is powerful, and it’s the kind of movie that sits alongside other Cage films like Leaving Las Vegas and Pig that demonstrate how he’s so much more than just a funny and highly meme-able actor who yells and darts around the screen a lot

5 Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

There’s a ton of profanity in The Wolf of Wall Street, and a similarly high number of great performances. Cast members like Matthew McConaughey, Rob Reiner, and Jon Bernthal aren’t in the film much, but do shine in the scenes they ultimately have, while Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie give two of the best performances of their respective careers in supporting roles.

But The Wolf of Wall Street would likely fall apart if not for Leonardo DiCaprio seamlessly slipping into the role of Jordan Belfort, and being alarmingly effective at conveying his sleaze, ambition, greed, and cunning. It’s a dizzying, funny, and sometimes bleak movie about a different sort of crime to the one Scorsese usually investigates, but he does so just as effectively as he’d done in his more traditional gangster movies. And DiCaprio’s lead performance is absolutely one of his best in a career filled with big and usually very committed performances.

4 Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa

'The Irishman' (2019)

The Irishman is packed to the brim with actors Scorsese has collaborated with before, but, much like the case with Lily Gladstone and Killers of the Flower Moon, it’s probably best to highlight someone who hadn't worked with Scorsese until The Irishman. That actor is Al Pacino, playing Jimmy Hoffa here, and perhaps giving the best (or at least the loudest) performance in the film.

Hoffa was a real-life figure whose disappearance and organized crime ties are explored in The Irishman, but Pacino’s also successful in making the character his own thing here. He’s big, loud, charismatic, flawed, and yet ultimately endearing, with Pacino succeeding in injecting the film with a ton of energy whenever he’s on-screen (given The Irishman is about three and a half hours long, this definitely isn't a bad thing).

3 Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Look, if you wanted to say that Joe Pesci gives the best performance of anyone in any Martin Scorsese movie in Goodfellas, that wouldn’t be an unreasonable thing to argue. Portraying Tommy DeVito, Pesci is the center of attention whenever he’s in a scene. His role is a supporting one, but he feels like the lead whenever he’s there. He’s just that magnetic, terrifying, funny, and intense, all at once.

Goodfellas is another one of those Scorsese crime films, like The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman, where honorable mentions are in order. Ray Liotta and Lorraine Bracco are both fantastic, and each probably has more screen time than Joe Pesci… but it’s just hard to look past the guy who’s at the center of a scene as iconic as the “Funny how?” one.

2 Willem Dafoe as Jesus

'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

Make no mistake: The Last Temptation of Christ would’ve been an incredibly difficult movie to make and release, and some viewers have found it a difficult one to watch, owing to the way it approaches the story of Jesus’ final days. Unconventionally, it looks at Jesus in a more introspective and perhaps humanizing way, staying true to what he ultimately did within the history of Christianity, but suggesting that his personal sacrifice weighed heavily on him and that he was, at more than one stage, tempted away from his fate.

It's a striking and powerful film, and Willem Dafoe needed to be up to the task of portraying someone so widely known in such a different way than usual. Dafoe delivered through and through, feeling like Jesus and ensuring The Last Temptation of Christ – for better or worse – was able to humanize him, and develop an intense personal conflict within his soul.

1 Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta

'Raging Bull' (1980)