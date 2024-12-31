Martin Scorsese has done it all as a filmmaker, being behind feature films, short films, and plenty of documentaries throughout a career that’s spanned decades. Focusing on his features, it is apparent that the man likes exploring stories that concern crime (usually of the organized variety), but he’s not just a director of gangster movies. His films can perhaps more accurately be described as ones that tend to explore humanity, morality, violence, and religion, often being simultaneously grounded and stylish/dynamic.

That makes it unsurprising to say that, yes, plenty of Martin Scorsese pictures get rather dark, and deal with some intense themes, characters, and stories. The following can be counted among his darkest, and are bleak enough that even some of his quite intense movies – like Goodfellas and The King of Comedy – don’t even make the cut.

10 'New York, New York' (1977)

Starring: Liza Minnelli, Robert De Niro, Lionel Stander

Image via United Artists

As early as 1973’s Mean Streets, Martin Scorsese seemed keen to explore gritty and down-to-earth stories set within New York City, and so it’s not too surprising that he did something similar in another 1970s film called New York, New York. What was surprising, however, was the fact that this film was something of a musical, combining (generally diegetic) scenes of song and dance with a grim storyline about an abusive and dysfunctional relationship.

New York, New York is about love, in a way, but it’s not exactly romantic. Liza Minnelli’s character is mistreated by Robert De Niro’s, and viewers are likely to spend the whole runtime hoping she eventually gets away from the guy. It’s not as pessimistic in the end as some other more tragic Scorsese movies, but it’s surprisingly harrowing for a Scorsese film that doesn’t have people violently murdering each other. The damage done to characters here is of a more emotional nature.

Your changes have been saved New York, New York Release Date June 21, 1977 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Liza Minnelli , Robert De Niro , Lionel Stander , Barry Primus , Mary Kay Place , Dick Miller Runtime 155 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

9 'Cape Fear' (1991)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange

Image via Universal Pictures

Cape Fear, like New York, New York (alongside other Scorsese films) sees Robert De Niro relishing the opportunity to play a terrible person. Here, he’s particularly intimidating and violent, playing a criminal who’s recently been released from prison, and wants to seek vengeance upon the public defender who he blames for his lengthy prison sentence.

One man pursuing another in such a way is already quite a lot, but Cape Fear’s Max Cady extends his revenge quest to the members of his ex-lawyer’s family, stalking, harassing, and eventually doing harm to the lot of them. Cape Fear is persistently unnerving and thereby stands as one of Scorsese’s most thrilling movies; one that shows his dedication to eliciting strong emotions in the audience and pulling no punches when it comes to showcasing terror on screen.

Your changes have been saved Cape Fear Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 15, 1991 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Nick Nolte , Jessica Lange , Joe Don Baker , Robert Mitchum , Gregory Peck Runtime 128 minutes

8 'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999)

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman

Image via Paramount Pictures

As you might expect from a movie with the word “Dead” in the title, Bringing Out the Dead is far from a cheery watch. It’s an extremely well-made psychological drama/thriller that could well be too effective in creating an atmosphere of unease and despair for some, because the whole film is relentless in its depiction of a sleep-deprived paramedic having an eventful and harrowing series of shifts.

Potentially under-seen because it’s a hard sell, Bringing Out the Dead stands as one of Scorsese’s most under-appreciated efforts overall, and it also contains what’s easily one of Nicolas Cage’s greatest-ever lead performances. The whole thing plays out like something of a fever dream at best and a full-on nightmare at worst, but there’s nothing else quite like it out there, which has to be worth something.

7 'The Departed' (2006)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson

Image via Warner Bros.

Of all the Martin Scorsese films released to date, only one has won Best Picture at the Oscars: 2006’s The Departed. It might not be his very best, nor his darkest, but it is still great, and it is still pretty bleak. Much of that bleakness comes about because of how ruthlessly characters are killed off, with this being one of those rare films where no one feels truly safe.

And it has to be that way, given the whole movie sees an undercover police officer and an undercover criminal (who’s infiltrated the police) trying to figure out each other’s identity. The Departed is a movie heavy with paranoia, violence, cruelty, and suspense, but it also balances all these unpleasant feelings and themes with a fast-paced story that, though dark, can also be rather exciting and entertaining.

6 'Silence' (2016)

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson

Image via Paramount Pictures

Religious themes appear all throughout Scorsese’s filmography, with the most religion-heavy film of his from the past decade or so being Silence. It’s an intensely psychological drama, but it also functions as something close to a historical epic, considering how much ground it covers (quite literally) and because of its lengthy runtime, which isn't too far off three hours in total.

The narrative concerns two Jesuit priests going to Japan in the 1600s, principally to find their mentor, who they believe might've disappeared somewhere in the area. There’s a clear goal narratively, but Silence does more than function as a simple “go from point A to point B” story, looking at persecution, clashing ideologies, and the way one’s seemingly unshakable faith may be challenged under particularly harrowing circumstances. It’s both brutal and brutally honest about the topic of faith, making Silence an overall powerful and harrowing watch.