If you're asked to think about the most iconic characters found within the films of Martin Scorsese, you might well come up with plenty of male ones, first and foremost. The filmmaker has spent much of his career exploring masculinity, and sometimes does this by looking at criminals from history who, by and large, were men. Taxi Driver, for one, puts viewers in the mind of a disturbed man, while something like Silence has very few – if any – prominent female characters.

But, to be fair, there are still a decent number of female characters found throughout the films of Martin Scorsese, even if most of them are supporting characters, rather than protagonists. The following characters will hopefully demonstrate this, and challenge the view some might hold that Scorsese “only” makes movies for/about men.

10 Madolyn

'The Departed' (2006)

The Departed moves at a mean pace over the course of about 2.5 hours, standing as an exceptionally thrilling cat-and-mouse film about gangsters. Much of the film sees male characters deceiving others, with the two most prominent characters both being men going undercover, in effect (one’s a criminal infiltrating the police force, and the other’s a police officer infiltrating a criminal gang).

The character of Madolyn, played by Vera Farmiga, ends up stuck between the two of them, engaging in a little deception of her own by having an affair with one behind the back of the other. She’s a good counterpoint to them and the other men in The Departed, ultimately preventing the film from being entirely male-dominated… it’s just mostly male-dominated, but with purpose, inevitably being quite critical of a certain kind of masculinity.

9 Boxcar Bertha

'Boxcar Bertha' (1972)

Admittedly, Boxcar Bertha isn't exactly a great movie, but it’s an interesting one for a few reasons. It was one of the very first feature films Martin Scorsese ever directed, and one of the few to date that undeniably has a female protagonist: the titular Boxcar Bertha, whose real name is Bertha Thompson.

This scrappy crime/drama set during the Great Depression sees Bertha team up with a prominent union member, with the two going about rebelling against corruption and powerful people who are getting by alright, all the while life for ordinary people proved tough. It’s an underdog kind of crime flick with some schlocky action and sleaze, but is a far-cry quality-wise from what Scorsese would do later. Still, Barbara Hershey gives a pretty good performance considering the material she had to work with (thankfully, a later collaboration with Scorsese enabled her to shine in a much stronger movie overall… more on that one shortly).

8 Francine Evans

'New York, New York' (1977)

A curious Martin Scorsese picture on account of it being a musical (of sorts), New York, New York is a bit uneven and quite odd overall, but it is compelling. It marries the style and rhythm of other Scorsese 1970s films – like Mean Streets and Taxi Driver – with some old-school musical sensibilities, serving as both a gritty character study about a very flawed romance and something a little more glitzy and musically-minded.

Robert De Niro is great and terrifying here, with Liza Minnelli also being fantastic as the other half of New York, New York’s central couple. She does ultimately stop it from being too miserable a movie, clearly being the most sympathetic of the two main characters. The difference in energy and acting style between the two leads does feel jarring at first, but thematically/narratively, it ends up feeling fitting.

7 Mary Magdalene

'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

16 years on from Boxcar Bertha, Barbara Hershey had a prominent role in the much-better The Last Temptation of Christ. This is a film most will introduce by calling it controversial, but it’s less incendiary than its reputation might suggest. It doesn’t claim to be an adaptation of the Gospels, and instead is something of a re-imagining; a film that attempts to humanize Jesus and explore the struggles he may have felt.

Of course, that could be what makes The Last Temptation of Christ a cinematic bridge too far for some, but Scorsese himself is a deeply religious man and made a powerful, empathetic artistic statement with this film. Willem Dafoe is excellent in the lead role, Hershey adds unexpected dimensions to Mary Magdalene and, yes, even Harvey Keitel is very good here, as Judas, as long as you can adjust to that thick Brooklyn accent he doesn’t try to hide.

6 May Welland

'The Age of Innocence' (1993)

The central character in The Age of Innocence is played by Daniel Day-Lewis, but it is arguably a film in which Day-Lewis’s two main female co-stars outshine him, or at least get more interesting characters to play. You could also say the same about The Unbearable Lightness of Being, for the record; in both cases, it’s strange to see Day-Lewis not entirely dominate the way he would in later acclaimed films like Gangs of New York, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln.

The Age of Innocence has Day-Lewis’s Newland Archer torn between two women (played by Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder), with all the very restrained romantic drama playing out in New York City during the late 19th century. Both Pfeiffer and Ryder give career-best performances here, but if one has to be picked over the other, it’s probably Ryder’s performance (and character) that makes the biggest impression.