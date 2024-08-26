Since the start of his illustrious career in the late '60s during the infancy of the New Hollywood film movement, Martin Scorsese has spent years building his name as one of the greatest filmmakers who have ever lived. Proof of this title is the fact that he's one of the living directors with the most Oscar-nominated movies. Almost all of the auteur's films, from the most popular like Goodfellas to the most divisive like Gangs of New York, have at least one Academy Award nod to their name.

This recognition doesn't apply to every Scorsese picture, however. There are a few movies that could be considered among Scorsese's very best yet were overlooked (or simply not eligible) for Academy Awards. From HBO documentaries like George Harrison: Living in the Material World to criminally underrated dramas like New York, New York, some of the best Scorsese movies were snubbed by the Academy Awards, proving that awards aren't everything.

10 'Italianamerican' (1974)

Starring Catherine Scorsese, Charles Scorsese, and Martin Scorsese

Clocking in at only 49 minutes, Italianamerican barely qualifies as a feature according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences's 40-minute-minimum standard. Potential viewers shouldn't be fooled by the runtime, though: this is one of Scorsese's most underrated movies. It's a documentary where the director interviews his parents about life in New York City and their family's history back in Sicily.

Audiences will inevitably end up wanting to get to know more about the Scorsese family, falling in love with the director's charming parents.

Those interested in the auteur's early style shouldn't overlook Italianamerican, Scorsese's fourth-ever feature and first documentary. Audiences will inevitably end up wanting to know more about the Scorsese family, falling in love with Martin's charming parents and the director's endearing interviewing style. It's not his most exceptional movie in any sense, but Italianamerican works perfectly as a love letter to two of the topics that have interested him the most throughout his career: New York City and the Italian-American experience.

9 'New York, New York' (1977)

Starring Robert De Niro, Liza Minnelli, and Lionel Stander

Following the Oscar-nominated smash hit that was Taxi Driver, Scorsese made New York, New York. This film has become buried in his filmography and is often referred to as one of his weakest, but it's about time to give it a much-deserved re-examination. In reality, this musical drama about a saxophonist and a singer meeting on V-J Day and embarking on a tumultuous romance is another one of its director's most underappreciated works.

Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli are impeccable in the lead roles, and their chemistry serves as the film's main foundation. It's not all about the performances, though. New York, New York is both one of the strongest musicals and one of the strongest romance dramas of the '70s, perfectly capturing the essence of '40s romantic cinema in a narrative that deconstructs its tropes in a number of clever ways.

8 'Mean Streets' (1973)

Starring Harvey Keitel, Robert De Niro, and David Proval

Scorsese's third feature is often considered his first great film. It's Mean Streets, one of the most influential gangster movies about a devoutly Catholic mobster in NYC having to reconcile his desire for power, his feelings for his lover, and his devotion to his troublesome friend. It's a formula that the director would vastly improve not far into the future, but it still works phenomenally well.

Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro, both legends of the genre and common Scorsese collaborators, are outstanding in their roles. Keitel is especially good, and among his many worthy performances snubbed by the Academy, this one stands out. The visuals and the editing are also great, even if none of these exceptional elements received recognition from Hollywood's elite. Still, time has been the true judge: over fifty years later, Mean Streets is still considered by fans to be the perfect introduction to Scorsese's early artistic voice.

7 'My Voyage to Italy' (1999)

Starring Martin Scorsese

Italian cinema has one of the richest histories of any European country's film industry. It was the home of Italian Neorealism, one of the most important film movements ever, and the birthplace of directors as renowned as Vittorio De Sica and Federico Fellini. A personal journey through Scorsese's favorites in Italian cinema, My Voyage to Italy is a delightful 4-hour-long look at the director's unmatched passion for world cinema.

Those whose curiosity is even slightly peaked by Scorsese's thirst for cinematic knowledge and history won't want to miss My Voyage to Italy.

Truly, there have rarely been filmmakers as vocally passionate about cinema from all over the world as Martin Scorsese, who never misses an opportunity to talk about the films that shaped him as a director. Those uninterested in knowing more about the director's tastes could skip this documentary without shame. However, those whose curiosity is even slightly peaked by Scorsese's thirst for cinematic knowledge and history won't want to miss My Voyage to Italy, a masterclass from one of the art form's greatest masters.

6 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, and Ben Kingsley

An impeccable psychological thriller and one of Scorsese's most distinct outings, Shutter Island is scary, tense, and jampacked with surprises. It's about two U.S. marshals, phenomenally played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, sent to an asylum on a remote island to investigate the disappearance of a patient. There, one of them uncovers a shocking truth about the place.

Tense and richly atmospheric, Shutter Island is one of the best mystery thrillers where no one can be trusted. It didn't receive any major award nominations, as is often the case with genre films of its kind, unfortunately, but the years have been so kind to it that it clearly never needed them. Even without the major ambitions of Scorsese's more artistic fare, Shutter Island is an outstanding movie that succeeds at keeping audiences on the edge of their seats for nearly two and a half hours.

5 'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999)

Starring Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, and John Goodman

One of Nicolas Cage's best movies, Bringing Out the Dead also happens to be one of Scorsese's most tragically overlooked gems. It's a medical drama and a psychological thriller about a hugely burned-out Manhattan ambulance paramedic who's haunted by the patients he failed to save. He struggles to maintain his sanity over three growingly chaotic and turbulent nights.

Cage is phenomenal in the lead role, selling the exhaustion and confusion of his character with unusual subtlety and restraint, especially considering his usual balls-to-the-wall acting style. Surreal, visually unique, and with one of the strongest endings in Scorsese's filmography, Bringing Out the Dead is certainly one of the director's least accessible works, but it's very much a must-see for those already familiar with his voice.

4 'The Last Waltz' (1978)

Starring Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, and Garth Hudson

Concert movies are a particularly fun subgenre of the documentary, and few are as outstanding as Scorsese's The Last Waltz, which shows the final concert of the Canadian-American rock band The Band. Fans of these kinds of movies will undoubtedly be "Helpless" toward how magical the director makes the music sound and the concert look, feeling invigorated and "Forever Young" thanks to the energy of the film.

The Last Waltz shines first and foremost thanks to "The Weight" of Scorsese's impeccable command of the screen.

By far one of the best concert films of all time, The Last Waltz shines first and foremost thanks to "The Weight" of Scorsese's impeccable command of the screen and the rhythm of the concert. Those who don't see the appeal of The Band's music will probably not be converted by Scorsese, whose approach is slightly more sentimental than usual. In the end, "It Makes No Difference:" The Last Waltz is one of its director's best documentaries, perhaps because of his distinctively loving approach.

3 'George Harrison: Living in the Material World' (2011)

Starring George Harrison, Harry Harrison, and Peter Harrison

George Harrison: Living in the Material World is arguably Scorsese's best and most popular documentary, and for good reason. Clocking in at three and a half hours, it's an examination of the life of Beatle George Harrison, weaving together old and new interviews, concert footage, home movies, and photographs. It's as complete an examination of a subject as a documentary can offer without ever feeling didactic or dull.

The film did get a BAFTA nomination, as well as a couple of Emmy wins (Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming and Outstanding Nonfiction Special), and all the awards buzz was fully wort