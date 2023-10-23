There's no greater advocate for the future of cinema than Martin Scorsese. The Oscar-winning director behind classics like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Departed isn't just one of the greatest filmmakers who has ever lived but one of cinema's biggest fans. Scorsese has remained active in his advancing years, becoming a vocal supporter of the theatrical experience and expressing his hopes and fears for cinema's future.

In addition to making several great films in recent years, Scorsese has also helped spotlight projects from emerging filmmakers as a producer. While his talents behind the camera are well-known, his producing instincts are equally impressive, with Scorsese backing several great films from emerging talents.

10 'Pieces of a Woman' (2020)

Pieces of a Woman is one of the greatest movies that are tough to rewatch. The film examines the life of Martha, a married woman (Vanessa Kirby), in the months following her miscarriage, showing the physical, mental, and emotional burdens she deals with in explicit detail.

Pieces of a Woman feels like the type of classical 1970s character drama Scorsese would have made earlier in his career, echoing Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. It's a very disturbing story, but Kirby treats the material with the maturity and respect it deserves, earning herself an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

9 'Bleed for This' (2016)

There's no greater boxing movie in history than Raging Bull, so it makes sense that Scorsese would want to get involved with another film about the sport. The 2016 biopic Bleed for This features Miles Teller, giving the performance of his career, as the boxing champion Vinny Pazienza, who suffers a near-fatal injury during a car accident. Although Vinny is told that he might never walk again, he trains his body and refocuses his mind, fighting his way back to the top.

Teller's physical transformation feels similar to how Robert De Niro transformed for Raging Bull. Bleed for This is raw, powerful, and rewarding, much like Scorsese's best movies. They might not be easy to watch but they are undoubtedly cathartic viewing experiences.

8 'Free Fire' (2016)

Free Fire feels like the best of Scorsese's classic crime films mixed into one. The film features an ensemble that Scorsese himself would be proud of and follows two rival criminal gangs after a drug deal gone awry forces them to hunt each other down in a confined bunker.

The hilarious performances from Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Sharlto Coppley, and Sam Riley make Free Fire an unforgettable experience. With a little bit of dark humor, a terrific ensemble of character actors, and a killer soundtrack, Ben Wheatley's 2016 crime comedy pays homage to Scorsese classics like Mean Streets and After Hours.

7 'Once Were Brothers' (2019)

In addition to creating some of the greatest drama films of all time, Scorsese has produced many classic documentaries. One of his most famous is 1978's The Last Waltz, which spotlighted the last live show by The Band. The film kicked off a lifelong friendship between Scorsese and the legendary group.

Scorsese reunited with the group and their late great vocalist, Robbie Robertson, for the emotional 2019 documentary Once Were Brothers. Scorsese, Robertson, and Bob Dylan all share interesting insights about the group's evolution and how The Last Waltz changed their careers for the better.

6 'The Souvenir' (2019)

What better way for Scorsese to celebrate the power of cinema than to produce a coming-of-age film about an aspiring filmmaker? Joanna Hogg's 2019 drama The Souvenir serves as a semi-autobiographical story about her evolution as an artist. Honor Swinton Byrne stars as a young film student whose directorial debut is thrown off course when she enters a relationship with an abusive drug addict (Tom Burke).

The Souvenir offers fascinating insights into the importance of female voices in filmmaking and shows the value of listening to diverse voices behind the scenes. The project directly fits Scorsese's sensibilities, confirming his place as one of modern cinema's loudest supporters.

5 'Life Itself' (2014)

If there's anyone who loved cinema more than Scorsese, it was the late great film critic Roger Ebert. A vocal advocate for many great films and artists, Ebert had an indelible impact on cinema, arguably becoming the most iconic figure in the ever-changing world of film criticism.

The 2014 documentary Life Itself explores Ebert's lasting impact on the industry, his relationship with fellow pundit Gene Siskel, and the last few years of his life as he struggled with cancer. Film fans may enjoy seeing interviews with various subjects of Ebert's praise, including Laura Dern, Ramin Bahrani, and Scorsese himself.

4 'The Card Counter' (2021)

Oscar Isaac gives the performance of his career as the serial gambler William Tell, a former serviceman who enters a major poker tournament, in Paul Schrader's 2021 crime thriller The Card Counter. Tell finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy linked to experimental drug use in the military.

Scorsese has frequently collaborated with screenwriter Paul Schrader, who penned such classics as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ. Schrader proved to be a great director in his own right, with The Card Counter being among his best films in recent years. The Scorsese-Schrader pairing has provided several certified classics, and the duo is still unstoppable.

3 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Scorsese makes movies about New York City better than anyone else, but the Safdie brothers may have given him a run for his money with their 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems. Adam Sandler gives a surprisingly compelling dramatic performance as the hustler Howard Ratner, a narcissistic gambler who never knows when to quit. Howard gets in over his head after a series of bad deals in New York's Diamond District.

The Safdies capture an aura of perpetual anxiety similar to Scorsese's classics, as it never feels like Howard is given a chance to breathe. Uncut Gems is a visceral, brutal, unrelenting experience, with the Safdies proving themselves worthy students of the Scorsese film school.

2 'The Grifters' (1990)

In Stephen Frears' The Grifters, crime is a family affair. The 1990 crime thriller stars John Cusack as con artist Roy Dillon, who ends up reuniting with his mother, Lily (Anjelica Huston), after spending several years apart. Their encounter leads to a complicated situation with Roy's ambitious girlfriend, Myra.

Although con artists have been depicted in more comedic ways in films like Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,The Grifters shows how all-consuming the lifestyle can be. Roy and Lily become so lost in their identities that they lose track of their real personalities. Like most Scorsese movies, The Grifters was a critical success, earning four Oscar nominations but going home empty-handed.

1 'You Can Count On Me' (2000)

Scorsese is most closely associated with films about violence, gangsters, and the mob. Thus, who would have guessed he would have produced something as sweet and sensitive as You Can Count On Me? The 2000 family dramedy follows small-town bank employee Sammy (Laura Linney) as she tries to raise her young son Rudy (Rory Culkin). Her life is thrust into chaos when her disreputable brother Terry (Mark Ruffalo) makes a surprising reappearance and becomes an unexpected mentor to Rudy.

You Can Count on Me hails from playwright Kenneth Lonergan and features an Oscar-nominated performance from Laura Linney. The film is a beautiful exploration of family and love, showcasing Lonergan's unique ability to present insightful commentary about everyday situations most people take for granted.

