Martin Scorsese's place in Hollywood history as one of its greatest auteurs is assured. Coming out of the New Hollywood movement, Scorsese staked his claim as a bold and visionary filmmaker whose encyclopedic knowledge of film history and meticulous attention to detail has resulted in some of the greatest American films ever made. Throughout his career he's been able to deftly maneuver the changing tides of Hollywood and has mastered many genres, continuing to deliver thought-provoking and deliriously entertaining films while many of his contemporaries struggled to remain relevant.

Scorsese's career is filled with absolute masterpieces, overlooked classics, and underrated gems. Ask any cinephile to name their favorite Scorsese film and there's a chance the answer will always be different. Ranking the director's essential filmic accomplishments is therefore an arbitrary and completely subjective process, but there's never a bad time to revisit his immaculate filmography. These are the ten most essential Martin Scorsese films ever made.

10 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro

It may be bold to consider Scorsese's most recent film one of his most essential, but tomorrow is never promised and every filmmaker's most recent film may be their last, so deference must be shown. If it were to be the director's last, he would go out on a stunning revisionist western. Scorsese has long shown his admiration for the western genre, with nods to it throughout his filmography. The director leaves his own personal mark on the genre by turning its conventions upside down. Based on David Grann's novel of the same, it shines a light on the Osage murders that plagued an entire county and people for two decades.

Scorsese has occasionally been taken to task for the reduced role of women in his films, which isn't exactly a fair criticism given the male-dominated nature of many of his films' plots and the fact that they also feature a great number of memorable female characters. That list includes Lily Gladstone's heartwrenching performance as Mollie Burkhart. Despite the film's focus on the horrific white men who perpetrated the killings, Gladstone is its beating heart, and may be the most altruistic character to ever feature in a Scorsese film. Like many of Scorsese's crime films, Killers of the Flower is sprawling and emotionally infuriating as it plunges into the violent history of America.

9 'Italianamerican' (1974)

Starring: Catherine and Charles Scorsese

There are several films by Scorsese that could be considered to feature autobiographical elements from the director's real life, but the filmmaker has never directed anything explicitly telling his own story. The closest he has ever come is the forty-nine-minute documentary Italianamerican. Filmed in the 70s, the short doc is essentially one long dinner conversation between Scorsese and his parents, as they detail their own upbringing and experiences as the children of Italian immigrants in New York City. It's easily Scorsese's most romantic and charming film ever made.

Not only does the film offer the briefest of glimpses into Scorsese's own home life, but it also gives the stage over to his mother Catherine, a woman who is completely genuine and hilarious. Scorsese would give his mother several small roles in his films, most memorably as the mother to Joe Pesci's character in Goodfellas, where she steals a scene from Pesci, Robert De Niro, and Ray Liotta. Watching Italianamerican, one can draw a line to Scorsese as a filmmaker from his mother's innate ability to tell captivating stories.

8 'Mean Streets' (1973)

Starring: Harvey Keitel, Robert De Niro, and Amy Robinson

While Scorsese had made two films prior, the independent Who's That Knocking at My Door? and the Roger Corman B-movie Boxcar Bertha, Mean Streets was his true breakthrough as a filmmaker. Taking inspiration from the kinds of individuals and events that Scorsese grew up around in Little Italy, it's the director's first feature-length foray into the crime genre that would come to define his career. Following small-time hoods as they try to navigate the titular mean streets, it's an unvarnished look at lives of crime that features many of the distinguishing visual features that Scorsese would continue to develop in his later contributions to the genre.

Starring frequent collaborator Harvey Keitel in the lead role, the film was also Scorsese's first time working with Robert De Niro, whose performance as Johnny Boy became a calling card for the young actor, even though he initially wasn't sold on the movie. It's a live-wire crime film that made a massive promise for the future of Scorsese's career, one that he has continually delivered on since.

7 'The Irishman' (2019)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci

From Scorsese's first foray into the gangster genre to his, seemingly, final word on it. The Irishman builds on Scorsese's career of filmed organized crime and tracks it all the way to its inevitable conclusion. Based on Charles Brandt's novel I Heard You Paint Houses, and using that title on screen as well, the film follows the life of infamous mob enforcer Frank Sheehan, his rise through the criminal ranks, and subsequent friendship with union leader Jimmy Hoffa. Across the film's epic runtime, it details the tragic reality of organized crime, with each new criminal character introduced with onscreen text detailing the time and nature of their death. It's a stark reminder of how every one of these characters is living on borrowed time in the best mafia movie of the 21st century.

The film famously used digital technology to de-age its central cast members to allow them to play their characters across multiple decades. The effect isn't always convincing, but just as shot continuity has never been an obstacle to Scorsese, the distraction of the CGI eventually fades into the background just as De Niro, as Sheehan, begins to fade into his true age. Scorsese's first collaboration with Al Pacino, who plays Hoffa, also does not disappoint, with the veteran actor exuding the rage, charm and obstinance of the larger-than-life figure. The sequence of events leading up to his death scene is perfection in filmmaking and a punctuation mark on Scorsese's long relationship with these kinds of characters.

6 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Jonah Hill

Scorsese's career in the 21st century has been mostly dominated by his working relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, with both talents bringing out the best in each other. Their best, and most memorable, collaboration came in the form of the black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street. Trading the blue collar of his previous movie criminals for a white one, Scorsese charts a modern-day Caligula through the true crimes of Wall Street scum Jordan Belfort.

The power of the film has been somewhat muted by misguided film bros who have mistakenly placed Belfort's character as an inspirational figure, as well as the continued terrible behavior of his real-life inspiration. Even taking all that into account, the film remains a sicko classic, that depicts the excessive behavior of some of America's most greedy individuals in explicit detail. DiCaprio gives his funniest performance ever alongside an unhinged Jonah Hill, and a star-making turn from Margot Robbie. One of Scorsese's greatest strengths has been his ability to craft engaging and entertaining narratives around despicable characters. The Wolf of Wall Street exercises that muscle to its maximum capacity.