Martin Scorsese has created some of the most memorable films of the last seven decades, somehow hitting home runs each time. And if there is one thing Scorsese knows, it's mafia and criminal underground stories, reinventing the gangster genre from the '70s until the present. Reliable and consistent, Scorsese is loved by audiences because they know they can get a thought-provoking movie that is just as entertaining.

One element that is present in the majority of his filmography is violence, always keeping it raw and unfiltered as he brings worlds with tremendous stakes to the screen. Most of the time, it is a matter of life and death, which constitutes violence as the means to enhance the viewing experience. Scorsese smartly places violence in his film to hit the hardest at the right times, evoking emotional responses from his audiences and making his work universal and successful. Scorsese's best movies are violent but rewarding, creating some of the most noteworthy cinematic experiences of all time.

10 ‘Raging Bull’ (1980)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci

Raging Bull is always part of the conversation of Scorsese’s best movies because of his guerrilla style of filmmaking. The movie is depicted through the lens of Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro), a middleweight boxer whose self-destructive behavior and rage slowly deteriorate his surrounding relationships. Analyzing LaMotta's psyche, the film becomes a compelling exploration of masculinity and violence.

Given that Psycho was an inspiration for Raging Bull, it is no surprise that violence would occur. Scorsese captures the intensity outside the ring as much as the chaos inside. With that comes the gruesomeness of the sport—blood flying from the mouth and bruises permeating the brows. LaMotta has a rage that boils in him; not only is he violent in the ring, but to his wife and acquaintances, too, in particularly sensitive scenes that deal with domestic violence. Raging Bull is challenging but revealing, a searing portrayal of masculinity that flows like blood from an open wound.

9 ‘Shutter Island’ (2010)

Cast: Leonardo Dicaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo

This mind-bending film follows U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner, Chuck, as they investigate a patient's disappearance from a mental institution located on Shutter Island. As the investigation unfolds, Teddy uncovers dark secrets about the institution and his elusive past.

Shutter Island is one of the few Scorsese films that takes a deep look into the effects of mental illness and trauma. It contains more elements of psychological violence than explicit physical aggression by showing the treatment of patients in psychiatric institutions and the manipulation of people’s realities. Scorsese uses tension and suspense along with some unsettling imagery to disturb the audience rather than relying on graphic depictions of physical harm. Nevertheless, the twist at the end of Shutter Island makes it scarier than some horror movies.

8 ‘Taxi Driver’ (1976)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd

Taxi Driver centers on the neurosis of Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), a lonely and mentally unstable man returning from the Vietnam War, as he becomes a cab driver in the seedy underbelly of New York City. He soon becomes a victim of mediocrity as he cleans up the streets and becomes infatuated with becoming a hero. Bickle's violent actions become known as one of the greatest character studies of alienation within urban decay, making this one of the best films of the last century.

The film has a slow arching build to the violence as Bickle's mental state deteriorates. As he becomes more troubled and slowly unravels, Bickle gets involved in violent confrontations with pimps and criminals, leading to physical and, eventually, deathly altercations. It is not until the final act that audiences see how the violence manifests itself. For good or for bad, it's what Scorsese asks the viewer.

7 ‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

In Scorsese’s latest gangster movie, he tells the biographical account of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a labor union official and alleged hitman for the Bufalino crime family. The Irishman is a sprawling film that spans several decades, following Sheeran’s involvement with organized crime, particularly his close relationship with Teamsters union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

The Irishman explores the consequences of a life of crime while doing a deep dive into the historical events surrounding Hoffa’s disappearance. The movie contains instances of violence that are integral to the portrayal of organized crime and the characters' experiences within the world. Scenes of beatings, interrogations, and acts of threat are shown from Frank’s perspective, as he aids in committing to the loyalty of genuinely bad people.

6 ‘Mean Streets’ (1973)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, David Proval

Mean Streets takes a look at the lives of several Italian-American characters living in New York City’s Little Italy. The first of Scorsese’s gangster films focuses on the struggles of Charlie (Harvey Keitel), a small-time hood trying to move up in the mafia. As his relationships become conflicted by the moral obligations he has to make in his career, Charlie's life unravels.

Personal and unrelenting, Mean Streets is a gritty portrayal of the underworld, where both physical and psychological violence are perpetuated. The film attempts to show the true identity of New York City, where the streets force those to question their identity amidst the violence and chaos. This distinctive approach is emphasized by scenes of fistfights, shootings, and confrontations that highlight the dangers of the lifestyle the characters lead.

5 ‘Casino’ (1995)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci

Casino tells the story of Sam Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a Jewish-American gambling expert tasked by the mob to oversee the operations of the Tangiers Casino in Las Vegas. But as Rothstein navigates the world of organized crime and casino management, he becomes entangled in a web of corruption and greed.

Scorsese juxtaposes the luxurious Vegas nightlife with the violence of the mob during an infamous era in the City of Sin's history. Scenes dedicated to the mob's influence lead to acts of brutality and unmatched beatings, creating a unique and searing visual language. Aided by Joe Pesci’s performance, these scenes contribute to the film's overall gritty depiction of the criminal underworld and how ruthless the enforcers were, making Casino a tough but hypnotic watch.

4 ‘Cape Fear’ (1991)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange

A remake of the eponymous 1962 film, Cape Fear revolves around Max Cady (Robert De Niro), a convicted rapist who seeks revenge on his former defense attorney, Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte), who he blames for his imprisonment. Now released after 14 years behind bars, Cady begins stalking and terrorizing Bowden and his family in a campaign of intimidation that escalates.

Cape Fear is among Scorsese's wildest movies, known for its intense suspense, psychological tension, and powerful performances as it explores justice and morality. Cady remains a menacing figure throughout, with De Niro delivering a truly unsettling and menacing performance that ranks among his most chilling. With confrontations and threats of violence becoming more and more real, Cape Fear is an exercise in escalation that'll surely leave audiences feeling uneasy.

3 ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson

The Departed follows the story of Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), an undercover cop who infiltrates the Irish mob in Boston. Simultaneously, Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), a mole within the police department, feeds information to the mob. Just another complex Scorsese narrative, as the two characters try to uncover each other’s identities, creating one of the best looks of deception in cinema.

A remake of the Hong Kong crime movie Infernal Affairs, The Departed contains several violent scenes that contribute to the tense atmosphere. From the opening scene featuring the brutal execution of two men in the basement of a convenience store to a wild interrogation sequence with excessive physical abuse, The Departed takes no shortcuts when explicitly showing the audience how far a person can go to protect themselves. With no remorse or hesitation, the characters in The Departed are some of the most sinister to come from Scorsese.

2 ‘Gangs of New York’ (2002)

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz

Scorsese’s historical crime drama Gangs of New York takes place in the mid-19th century, showing the violent clashes between various ethnic gangs in the Five Points neighborhood of New York City. It particularly focuses on the conflict between the nativist “Native Americans,” led by Bill "The Butcher" Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis), and the Irish immigrant community led by Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Set over the backdrop of the Civil War draft riots, Gangs of New York is gruesome and graphic, delving into themes of immigration, identity, power, and revenge. Scorsese’s stylistic direction makes street fights, assassinations, and riots feel like they are happening in real-time, adding to the story's ruthless approach. With blood spilling from people’s bodies and excruciating deaths plus a heavy dose of emotional violence, Gangs of New York is one of Scorsese’s most visceral films.

1 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci

Based on the true story of Henry Hill, a former mobster turned informant, Goodfellas tells the story of his rise in the ranks of the New York City mafia as his life becomes increasingly indebted to the criminal underground. Exploring the loss of one's sanity as the moral ambiguities come to haunt him, Goodfellas is perhaps Scorsese’s best work.

Goodfellas' allure is that it makes violence glamorous and seductive. Audiences can justify the appeal of smashing someone's face when it looks as much fun as when Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci do it. While the film is very kinetic, Scorsese masterfully slows down when uncomfortable scenes happen to make the viewer more uneasy. By showing the harsh realities of organized crime, Goodfellas brings violence into a setting that feels like it could happen to anyone.

