Plenty of filmmakers have made use of New York City as a setting for their films, but no one has explored it quite as thoroughly as Martin Scorsese. His fondness for the city is evident through almost half the feature films he’s directed to date. Oftentimes, his movies take place in (then) contemporary New York, but he’s also made some historical dramas that show life in New York City 100+ years ago.

What follows is a ranking of all his movies that have all – or a good chunk of – their action take place in New York City, starting with the decent and ending with the best. If a film has some parts set in New York, or maybe just some shots of New York, it’s not considered here for present purposes (sorry, The Irishman).

12 'Who's That Knocking at My Door' (1967)

Starring: Harvey Keitel, Zina Bethune, Ann Collette

Image via Trimod Films

A humble beginning of sorts for Scorsese, Who's That Knocking at My Door is seriously lacking compared to the majority of Martin Scorsese pictures that would follow. But it was a student film released when Scorsese himself was still only in his 20s, and it isn't a terrible exploration of a simple premise that revolves around some drama between a young couple living in New York City.

So, that New York City setting was established just about from the very start of Scorsese's directorial career, so that's kind of interesting to see. The city looks cool in black and white, and having a time capsule of the area in the 1960s is also neat. Plus, this was Harvey Keitel's feature film acting debut, and he'd go on to have a pretty strong working relationship with Scorsese going forward.