Martin Scorsese is a director who probably doesn’t need too much by way of an introduction. He’s the filmmaker behind classics like Goodfellas, The Departed, Casino, After Hours, The Irishman, and The Age of Innocence, to name just a few of his works. He’s also someone who’s collaborated a handful of times with Paul Schrader, who’s best known for the films he’s written, but is also an accomplished filmmaker in his own right. To date, some of the best movies Schrader’s directed include Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters, First Reformed, Blue Collar, and Hardcore.

Scorsese has collaborated more with certain actors, sure, most notably Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Also, as far as behind-the-scenes individuals go, his most frequent collaborator remains Thelma Schoonmaker, who’s edited every feature film of his since 1980. But still, there are enough films that both Scorsese and Schrader worked on to make them qualify as something of a dynamic duo, especially considering those movies range in quality from very good to genuinely masterful. The four movies Schrader either wrote or co-wrote that Scorsese then directed are ranked below (and, again, they’re all pretty great, making such a ranking a little difficult).

4 'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999)

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman

Image via Touchstone Pictures

To date, Bringing Out the Dead is the most recent film Scorsese directed that Schrader wrote, and it’s probably the most underrated, too. Sure, given its placement here, it’s also technically the least compelling, but that’s less because Bringing Out the Dead is lackluster and more because the other three movies are all so high in quality. To focus on this one, though, it’s a very grim and harrowing psychological drama/thriller, all centered on a sleep-deprived paramedic who finds his chaotic life spiraling out of control because he’s overworked, haunted by past mistakes, and despondent about his future.

Some might well feel it’s a little too effective in capturing stress and exhaustion, since those emotions are at the forefront of Bringing Out the Dead, and end up making it a difficult watch. It’s easy to admire the filmmaking craft on display here, though, alongside Nicolas Cage at his best in the lead role. Schrader’s screenplay effectively translates the autobiographical novel of the same name (written by Joe Connelly) to the screen well, and Scorsese’s visual and stylistic sensibilities are dialed up and as in-your-face as they need to be for this kind of story. If Bringing Out the Dead doesn’t make you want to take a lie down after watching, then nothing will.