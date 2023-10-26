The Big Picture Martin Scorsese, a highly acclaimed filmmaker, discusses his career and new movie, emphasizing his intention to continue doing what he loves despite his age.

Scorsese admits that his process of storytelling is different from that of a writer, highlighting Quentin Tarantino's ability to create his own world on paper, something he cannot do.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a significant film for Scorsese as it reunites him with frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, with whom he shares a deep bond and has contributed to changing the history of cinema.

It’s pretty much a given that Martin Scorsese is one of the best filmmakers in the world. With several Academy Awards nominations to his name and a legacy of films that range from gangster movies to documentaries about unique individuals, the director revealed that he has no intention of stop doing what he loves (he’s currently 80 years old). In an interview to The Associated Press, Scorsese talked in length about his career and new movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

During the interview, Scorsese mentioned his fellow and equally acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino. As he went through the skills he lacks, Scorsese talked about the Inglorious Basterds’ director’s ability to create his own world and putting it on a page. Scorsese admitted he can’t sit in a room and do this. He revealed that his process of approaching the stories he wants to tell is a lot different:

“[Tarantino is] a writer. I mean, it’s a different thing. I come up with stories, I get attracted to stories through other people, from all different means, different ways. And so I think it’s a different process… I respect writers and I wish I could… I wish I could just be in a room and create these novels. Not films, novels. All stories, long stories.”

Image via Apple TV+

Scorseses Breaks Down His Process With 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and Other Projects

Scorsese went on to comment that his process is different from the one a writer would follow. First, he gets involved with the story and learns details from it, and if he’s curious about it he’ll “find a way” to tell that story. Only at a later stage he starts thinking about the characters and finally “the spectacle around them.” That’s one of the reasons why Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in Killers of the Flower Moon drastically changed over production.

Read Our 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Review

At this stage, any movie is a landmark in Scorsese’s career, but Killers of the Flower Moon is a bit more special because it reunites the director with two of its most frequent collaborators: DiCaprio and Robert De Niro (Amsterdam). In a recent interview with Collider, Scorsese revealed that the reason he keeps coming back to the duo is because DeNiro was his friend during their teens and they bonded over changing the History of cinema together with modern classics like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. DiCaprio was a DeNiro recommendation, and the director and the Titanic star clicked while filming The Aviator and became much closer during The Departed.

Killers of the Flower Moon is out in theaters everywhere now. You can check it out at your local cinema.

Killers of the Flower Moon Release Date October 20, 2023 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers Rating R Runtime 206 minutes Studio Paramount Pictures Writers David Grann, Eric Roth

You can watch the full Scorsese interview below: